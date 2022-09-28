Connect with us

Visa

Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent

Published

 on 

Thailand is extending its Smart Visa scheme, aiming to draw in more talent to the kingdom. While the scheme used to cover 13 industries, the Thai cabinet yesterday approved extending the scheme to cover 18. 

Since 2018, Thailand has offered a SMART visa for foreigners who wish to work or invest in the following industries…

  • Next Generation Automotive
  • Affluent, Medical and Wellness Tourism
  • Agriculture and Biotechnology
  • Aviation and Logistics
  • Biofuels and Biochemicals
  • Digital
  • Medical Hub
  • Smart Electronics
  • Food for the Future
  • Automation and Robotics
  • Alternative Dispute Resolution
  • Resource Development in Science and Technology
  • Environmental Management and Renewable Energy

The new industries that will be covered include:

  • Defence
  • Aerospace and aerospace
  • Industries that support a ‘Circular Economy’ e.g., renewable energy production and water management
  • Technology innovation and startup ecosystem management
  • Targeted technology development and international business centres

Smart Visa holders can stay in Thailand for up to four years and are exempted from work permit requirements. 

The SMART Visa Type S is designed especially for foreigners who want to establish a startup in Thailand. It allows you to stay in Thailand for 6 months if you have a business plan, one year if you join an incubator or accelerator program, or two years if you have already established a certified startup company in Thailand.

To learn more about the SMART Visa Type S, click HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Janneman
2022-09-28 19:26
Nice. What I would like to read is how many SMART visa have actually been issued.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand23 mins ago

Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Politics1 hour ago

Prasert levels 6-billion corruption accusations at Prayut
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Baht plunges to 38 against USD for the first time in 16 years
Sponsored3 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket dwellers honour 10th Lunar Month
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai govt owes 100 million baht to hospitality industry
Thailand3 hours ago

BMA reveals Bangkok druggies buy yaba online 
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket3 hours ago

Delivery driver & customer brawl over payment in Phuket
Transport3 hours ago

Thai Airways flying high at Skytrax Awards
Thailand3 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation steps up fight against rabies and dog meat trade in Vietnam
Visa4 hours ago

Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent
Cannabis4 hours ago

Can I take cannabis on domestic flights in Thailand?
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand pays 3.8 billion baht for first train hub in hospital
Transport5 hours ago

Bomb scare on flight from San Francisco to Singapore
South5 hours ago

English teacher’s body found in South Thailand
Hot News5 hours ago

Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending