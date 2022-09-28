Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent

Thailand is extending its Smart Visa scheme, aiming to draw in more talent to the kingdom. While the scheme used to cover 13 industries, the Thai cabinet yesterday approved extending the scheme to cover 18.

Since 2018, Thailand has offered a SMART visa for foreigners who wish to work or invest in the following industries…

Next Generation Automotive

Affluent, Medical and Wellness Tourism

Agriculture and Biotechnology

Aviation and Logistics

Biofuels and Biochemicals

Digital

Medical Hub

Smart Electronics

Food for the Future

Automation and Robotics

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Resource Development in Science and Technology

Environmental Management and Renewable Energy

The new industries that will be covered include:

Defence

Aerospace and aerospace

Industries that support a ‘Circular Economy’ e.g., renewable energy production and water management

Technology innovation and startup ecosystem management

Targeted technology development and international business centres

Smart Visa holders can stay in Thailand for up to four years and are exempted from work permit requirements.

The SMART Visa Type S is designed especially for foreigners who want to establish a startup in Thailand. It allows you to stay in Thailand for 6 months if you have a business plan, one year if you join an incubator or accelerator program, or two years if you have already established a certified startup company in Thailand.

To learn more about the SMART Visa Type S, click HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

