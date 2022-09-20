Sponsored
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Are you an entrepreneur looking to set up or expand your business in Thailand? Then joining the Startup Booster and obtaining the SMART Visa Thailand might be the perfect option for you!
Thanks to its strategic position in Southeast Asia, Thailand is a popular destination for foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and expats to work, live, and play. Besides its prime location, the Kingdom also has an adaptable workforce and proactive policies. The government provides different types of SMART Visa to attract highly skilled manpower and investors to help accelerate the development of the country’s targeted industries. And the SMART Visa type S is available for foreigners who want to join the vibrant community of tech companies and startups in Thailand.
Of course, starting and doing business in a foreign country isn’t as easy as it sounds. You’ll face many challenges along the way, like language barriers and regulations. Not to mention other hardships that a startup needs to overcome. You need to do proper market research, attract the right talent, and adapt your service/product to the Thai Market. But with True Digital Park (TDPK) Startup Booster for International Startups — Southeast Asia’s largest tech and startup hub — starting a business in Thailand is now possible for anyone.
True Digital Park (TDPK) Startup Booster for International Startups
Created and curated by TDPK, the Startup Booster is a one-of-a-kind 1-year incubator program for international startups and foreigners who want to start or expand their business in Thailand. The goal is to encourage tech startups and talented entrepreneurs to work and start a business in Thailand.
Through Startup Booster program, TDPK provides everything you need to establish a successful startup in Thailand. Let’s explore some of the benefits you’ll get by joining Startup Booster.
1. SMART Visa Thailand – Type S
The SMART Visa Type S is designed especially for foreigners who want to establish a startup in Thailand. As a startup ecosystem, True Digital Park has been approved to endorse SMART Visa type S through its Startup Booster program by the Board of Investment (BOI) Thailand. Thus, by joining the program, obtaining the visa will be a breeze.
The SMART Visa Type S allows you to stay in Thailand for 6 months if you have a business plan, 1 year if you join an incubation or accelerator program, or 2 years if you have already established a certified startup company in Thailand. By joining the Startup Booster, you’ll be qualified to stay for 1 year since it’s an incubator program. You don’t need to do 90-day reporting, obtain a re-entry permit, or apply for a work permit. The visa also gives you access to a fast-track service at international airports in the country. Moreover, if you have a spouse and children, they’ll be allowed to stay in the country for the same duration as you.
2. Co-Working Space
To conduct their business smoothly, every startup needs a flexible base of operations. By enrolling in the Startup Booster program, you’ll have access to co-working spaces across more than 10 locations, including Bangkok, Chiangmai, and Koh Phangan. The co-working spaces feature modern facilities, such as a comfortable workspace, meeting room, studio, and play zone. They also provide networking opportunities and allow you to meet other amazing people in Thailand’s tech startup community.
3. Consultation
With the Startup Booster program, you’ll have someone to talk to when you have questions. Enjoy mentorship and consultation with experts who’ll give valuable advice and assistance, from marketing strategy and legal advice to Company Registration assistance. You’ll also get the chance to meet leading Venture Capitalists. This could help you pave the way to expert support, funding, and other business opportunities. In addition, there’ll be monthly networking events and committee progress updates to help your startup succeed in Thailand.
4. Knowledge
During the program, you’ll have access to a wealth of powerful courses. These courses are created to inspire and provide you with skills to support your business. For example, you’ll learn how to prepare for market entry in SEA, how to register a company in Thailand (BOI), and even learn basic Thai. Access to exclusive content on trendy topics, case studies, podcasts, and much more will also be available for you.
5. Be in the startup ecosystem
In order for your startup to succeed, you need to be in the right environment where you can get all the support, networks, facilities, and more. TDPK offers office and co-working spaces in Bangkok, which feature everything you need to set up a business. And in case you want to do a product launch or hold a function, TDPK also provides comfy and spacious event spaces.
Besides a place to set up your business, you also need guidance on getting your startup up and running. The good news is, TDPK has a calendar of ongoing networking events, seminars, pitching programs, workshops, and many more events to help your startup flourish. The best way to begin your startup adventure in Thailand is to be in the best environment. And there’s no better place to start a business than in a productive environment like TDPK.
For a one-time fee of 100,000 THB or 8,333 THB/month, you’ll get all the necessary support to establish your startup right from the start. Not only will it be easier to obtain a SMART Visa, but you’ll also learn everything you need to know to thrive and build a successful startup in Thailand.
Click HERE to learn more about the TDPK Startup Booster Program!
