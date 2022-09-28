Connect with us

Cannabis

Can I take cannabis on domestic flights in Thailand?

Published

 on 

Thailand legalised getting high. But can I carry ganja in the sky? 

In June, Thailand removed cannabis from its list of illicit narcotics. Dispensaries, cafes, and even weed delivery services popped up overnight, transforming the Land of Smiles into a stoner’s Disneyland.

Every part of the cannabis plant became legal to possess, including the most important tetrahydrocannabinol-rich flowers (“weed”). Extracts made from cannabis – such as edibles or oil – are legally required to contain less than 0.2% THC.

It should go without saying, but NEVER take cannabis you bought in Thailand on an international flight. You’ll most likely end up in jail.

Can I take cannabis on domestic flights in Thailand?

After hearing mixed reports on the matter, the Thaiger contacted the torchbearers of Thai aviation Airports of Thailand (AOT) to find out the truth. AOT manages Thailand’s airports and sets the procedures for airport staff to follow.

AOT told the Thaiger… 

“Passengers who wish to bring legal cannabis or cannabis products on domestic flights are advised to pack it in their checked baggage. The reason is that cannabis items carried on board must be inspected by staff from the Narcotics Control Board and would cause a delay during security checks.”

The Office of Narcotics Control Board will still undertake inspections of “cannabis items” at security to ensure that no extracts with high levels of THC – which are illegal – get on board. 

Passengers over 20 years old are welcome to bring cannabis flowers, with no limit on THC content, onto domestic flights but are strongly advised to pack them in their checked baggage. Cannabis extracts containing no more than 0.2% THC are also permitted, which should also go into checked baggage.

In summary…

Yes, cannabis can be taken on domestic flights in Thailand by passengers over 20 years old. Note: it is strongly advised to pack cannabis and cannabis products into your checked baggage to avoid delays at security.

If you really wanted to carry cannabis in your hand luggage, it might still fly, but will be up to the discretion of an officer from the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and could cause significant delays at security.

If you weren’t planning on checking in any bags, do not fear. Wherever you are flying to, cannabis is never far away in Thailand.

Please note that it is illegal to take cannabis out of Thailand’s borders.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

มหาธีร์ นิรมิตสถิต ลูกครึ่งไทย เมียนมาร์ ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านกัญชา ทั้งการปลูกและศึกษาวิจัยกัญชาเพื่อการแพทย์ ภูมิปัญญาชาวบ้าน พร้อมให้ความรู้เกี่ยวกับกัญชา กัญชงที่ถูกกฎหมายและปลอดภัย

Follow Thaiger by email:

Visa7 mins ago

Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent
Cannabis17 mins ago

Can I take cannabis on domestic flights in Thailand?
Thailand18 mins ago

Thailand pays 3.8 billion baht for first train hub in hospital
Sponsored2 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Transport1 hour ago

Bomb scare on flight from San Francisco to Singapore
South1 hour ago

English teacher’s body found in South Thailand
Hot News2 hours ago

Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Press Room2 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.1 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast
Hot News2 hours ago

Tribunal upholds sentence of last surviving Khmer Rouge leader
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism fee to go to Cabinet to enact or delay
Events2 hours ago

John Cena breaks world record for most wishes granted in foundation
Chiang Mai2 hours ago

Popular Chiang Mai waterfall closed due to flooding
Hot News3 hours ago

WTO chief says world economy tipping towards recession
Cannabis News3 hours ago

Embassy warns citizens not to take cannabis from Thailand into Malaysia
World3 hours ago

NASA crashes DART spacecraft into distant asteroid
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending