Connect with us

Visa

Thailand looks into 10 year visa for the rich allowing land and property ownership

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Jon Tyson for Unsplash

Thailand wants to attract the rich. A scheme to offer long-stay visas to wealthy and “highly skilled” foreigners is in the works. The visa would allow a stay of up to 10 years and foreigners would be able to own land and property in Thailand.

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow plans to propose the visa plan to the Cabinet. So far, the scheme in principle has been approved by the Centre for Economic Situation Administration.

The visa scheme is targeted at 4 types of wealthy foreigners: rich “global citizens,” rich retirees, rich professionals working in Thailand, and highly skilled professionals.

To be considered a “rich global citizen,” the foreigner must invest at least 16.35 million baht, or US$500,000, in government bonds, property or foreign direct investment. They must have at least US$80,000 in income earned over the last 2 years and US$1 million in assets.

Rich retirees must be 50 years old or older. They must invest $250,000 in government bonds or real estate as well as have an annual income of at least US$40,000.

For those working in Thailand, to be eligible for the proposed long-stay visa, they must be close to retirement and have an annual income US$40,000. They must also have at least a master’s degree or rights in intellectual property with 5 years of experience in research.

The Thai government also wants to attract experts in digital services as well as high-skilled professionals who work in target industries and academic experts at universities or state agencies. Under the proposed visa scheme, the highly skilled professionals need to work at the company list under Stock Exchange Thailand or have worked for at least 3 years in a private company that has an income of more than US$50 million a year.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Cremation services at Pathum Thani temple struggle to keep up with rising death toll
Visa26 mins ago

Thailand looks into 10 year visa for the rich allowing land and property ownership
Phuket28 mins ago

11 new local Covid-19 infections today in Phuket

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai PM returns to Government House after third negative Covid test
Thailand2 hours ago

Search party locates missing college student’s body in Chiang Mai
World2 hours ago

European Union slaps travel restrictions on arrivals from Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Koh Samui’s tourism hopes pinned on international travellers

Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | The Thai time machine, Thai paperwork and red tape, Covid update
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thai industry representatives call on Health Minister to roll out vaccines in factories
World2 hours ago

Indonesia now Asia’s Covid-19 epicentre as daily cases exceed India
World3 hours ago

Covid-19 crisis unfolding across several Asian nations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid-19 update: 9,692 new infections, 67 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Thai Red Cross Society to give 1 million Moderna vaccines free
Best of13 hours ago

Top 10 Hotels to Stay at Near Bangkok BTS Stations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

3 men arrested in Sinopharm vaccine scam
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending