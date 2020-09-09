Plan for long-term visitors set for October | The Thaiger

image
Visa

Plan for long-term visitors set for October

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Plan for long-term visitors set for October
PHOTO: Unsplash: Kevin Bosc
After months of discussing plan after plan, Thailand will have a solid plan for long-term foreign visitors by the end of October. At least that’s what a senior officer says. (We realise you’re sick of hearing about ‘plans’ but whilst the officials keep rolling them out, we’ll keep reporting them)

Long-term travellers would need to do a 14 day quarantine, but after that they would be able to go anywhere in the country, according to secretary of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration Thosaporn Sirisumphand.

The government officials haven’t revealed anything else about the potential plan, but there was talk a couple weeks ago about developing a new 9 month long-stay visa. The proposal is aimed for so-called “snowbirds” who want to get away from Europe’s winter and stay in Thailand for the season.

Government officials are motivated to get the plan in place and hope that opening the borders to long-term visitors will help revive the tourism-dependent economy, potentially saving millions of jobs that are on the line. Thailand Development Research estimates 3.27 million jobs are at risk.

Phuket was hit hard and plans to reopen the island to international tourists are delayed. Before the pandemic, international tourists contributed to 2/3 of Phuket’s revenue from tourism. If international tourists aren’t let back in this year, 50,000 jobs could be lost, according to the Phuket Hotels Association.

In Pattaya, the city’s famous Walking Street has gone quiet. Many businesses closed and those that are still open say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

7 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Lance

    September 9, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    It’s just not people from Europe why are they just talking about Europe I am from the US and I am ready to come and stay for a long time aa well! I have a GF as well as a condo I am paying for!

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    barry

    September 9, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Here’s a idea: why not let foreigners currently already in Thailand and with the means to finance their extended stay in the country a chance to hop onto this new “snowbird” visa?

    Tourists, but also those falling in between the cracks like those expired non-Bs for example.
    Would certainly beat trying to get on non-O Volunteer or non-ED that shady agents are peddling at crazy rates (heard 70 000 THB quoted for a non-O volunteer this week…)

    Another option would be to introduce an exceptional extension measure, specifically for foreigners in Thailand who want to stay stay in the country and have the means to support their stay here given the exceptional circumstance – beyond stranded or not, many people have good reasons to want to stay here.

    Forget the amnesty, and move onto something more practical.

    Let’s call it Thailand’s “COVID-19 Emergency Stay Permit”.

    Here’s an outline:

    – Make foreigners register online to apply for their Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit, then come to their local immigration office to pay and process.

    – To process the Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit, foreigners would need 2 photos, proof of sufficient funds to finance stay in Thailand, housing info and of course the fees, along with a statement of understanding that this exceptionnal stay permit will be revoked when borders reopen

    – The Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit is renewable every month or every 90 days (and subject to 90 day reports) until Thailand’s borders are fully reopened

    – The Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit is offered to *all foreigners* currently on amnesty, not just tourists, regardless of current / expired visa (tourist, VOA, non immigrant type B, O-A….), as long as they can justify funds to stay in Thailand.

    Problems solved: no more amnesty, no more talk of “stranded/freeloader”, the Thai government makes money, fully controls the situation and can communicate positively on the subject, locals make money, foreigners are happy, those caught in the gaps (expired non-Bs) have a solution…

    Aaah, I’m repeating myself, byt if only Thai officials came to the Thaiger’s comment section for advice 😉

    Reply
    • The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

      The Thaiger & The Nation

      September 9, 2020 at 4:28 pm

      Barry for PM! Thanks for the long and considered comment Sir.

      Reply
  3. Avatar

    Sami

    September 9, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    (We realize you’re sick of hearing about ‘plans’ but whilst the officials keep rolling them out, we’ll keep reporting them)…..my full sympathies towards you…I couldnt agree more..

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Alex

    September 9, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    “We realise you’re sick of hearing about ‘plans’ but whilst the officials keep rolling them out, we’ll keep reporting them”

    You can’t even take it seriously anymore! They are on a roll, rolling them out. But that’s about it!
    The credibility about these plans going back and forth from the start is long gone already.

    I’m sick and tired of this Corona BS! Because it is BS!

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Joe

    September 9, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    We are not sick of hearing about plans but sick of hearing about the 14 day quarantine period which will not work.

    Reply
  6. Avatar

    Gary

    September 9, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    So many retirees waiting to get back , all with many bills to pay, I know, would be an easy start. What really is the difference between a Thai doing 14 day quarantine and a farang doing the same, if the farang has health insurance, apart from the obvious, they are Thai?

    Reply

