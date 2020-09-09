Plan for long-term visitors set for October | The Thaiger

Visa
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
After months of discussing plan after plan, Thailand will have a solid plan for long-term foreign visitors by the end of October. At least that’s what a senior officer says. (We realise you’re sick of hearing about ‘plans’ but whilst the officials keep rolling them out, we’ll keep reporting them)
Long-term travellers would need to do a 14 day quarantine, but after that they would be able to go anywhere in the country, according to secretary of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration Thosaporn Sirisumphand.
The government officials haven’t revealed anything else about the potential plan, but there was talk a couple weeks ago about developing a new 9 month long-stay visa. The proposal is aimed for so-called “snowbirds” who want to get away from Europe’s winter and stay in Thailand for the season.
Government officials are motivated to get the plan in place and hope that opening the borders to long-term visitors will help revive the tourism-dependent economy, potentially saving millions of jobs that are on the line. Thailand Development Research estimates 3.27 million jobs are at risk.
Phuket was hit hard and plans to reopen the island to international tourists are delayed. Before the pandemic, international tourists contributed to 2/3 of Phuket’s revenue from tourism. If international tourists aren’t let back in this year, 50,000 jobs could be lost, according to the Phuket Hotels Association.
In Pattaya, the city’s famous Walking Street has gone quiet. Many businesses closed and those that are still open say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday
Since early 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has stopped us from taking our holidays, or doing much travelling at all. But as travel restrictions ease, which destinations are coming out on top for our post-lockdown holidays? Official-esta.com has dusted off the calculator and checked the Google Search Volume data for the search terms “Flights to X” and “Holidays in X” to establish which countries have been searching for the most, based on annual global search volumes. You can view the full findings HERE. Thailand ranked fourth in the world as the most searched for destination for your next holiday, behind Italy, […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
One new Covid-19 case for Thailand today, a returnee from Japan
According to the CCSA, there is one new Covid-19 case in Thailand today. The man, currently in state quarantine, is a 38 year old Japanese film producer who travelled to Thailand from Japan on September 4. He has been serving his quarantine in an alternative state quarantine hotel in Bangkok. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 7, but exhibited no symptoms. Cumulative infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,447 with 3,286 recoveries and 58 deaths. 103 others are still being treated in hospital. Chasing up the local transmission of the 37 year old DJ, health officials have tracked […]
Politics
Rumours of another coup are false, PM says
Coup? What coup? Rumours have been floating around about an impending coup d’etat by the army. When asked about a possible coup, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha dismissed it, calling the rumour nonsense and groundless. He then abruptly called the press meeting to an end. Some have been saying the army is preparing for the coup by moving its forces and equipment. A spokesperson for the army says this isn’t true and calls the rumour a “distortion of information.” Special adviser to the army says the army will tell make an announcement before they move their forces, making sure they don’t cause anyone […]
UPDATE: Win motorbike shooter turns himself in
Bangkok airport security staff file lawsuit over pay cuts
Thailand is the fourth most searched-for destination for your next holiday
Plan for long-term visitors set for October
One new Covid-19 case for Thailand today, a returnee from Japan
Not so fast! Phuket’s plans to reopen slow down
Trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine paused after participant falls ill
A new flaw detected on Boeing’s 787 as company’s problems mount
Leaked transcript allegedly shows attempt to get Red Bull heir off the hook
Rumours of another coup are false, PM says
Snake bites teenager using the toilet
Phuket airport sees increase in domestic arrivals over long weekend
No more beer and wine delivery, Thailand to ban online alcohol sales
Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Chinese tourists in Pattaya
Phuket Airport prepares for eventual launch of tourist pilot project
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
PM’s daughters sue 100 people for defamation
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
Mandatory Covid insurance of up to 3 million baht for foreign visitors to Thailand
Thailand’s Health Minister optimistic about admitting business travellers
Pattaya businesses say they desperately need foreign tourists to stay open
Phuket beach to ban pet dogs, but strays are okay
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
Burmese man seriously injured after violent attack in Pattaya
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
Foreigners arrested over eco-vandalism off Koh Phangan
Odd number wins the Thai lotto
2 foreigners arrested for allegedly selling illegal guns, grenades
Covid-19 restrictions are back in Phang Nga
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Technology2 days ago
London to New York in under 4 hours – Will there ever be another Concorde?
- Business1 day ago
Phuket hotels fighting for their lives as domestic tourism fails to support the island
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket re-opening could be postponed
- Environment3 days ago
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
- Thailand3 days ago
The end of the visa amnesty – get your house in order
- Opinion3 days ago
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
- Pattaya2 days ago
Thai Hi-So hits Thai celebrity in the face with a bottle at Pattaya club
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
3 returnees to Thailand reported as “re-infected” with Covid-19
Lance
September 9, 2020 at 4:20 pm
It’s just not people from Europe why are they just talking about Europe I am from the US and I am ready to come and stay for a long time aa well! I have a GF as well as a condo I am paying for!
barry
September 9, 2020 at 4:22 pm
Here’s a idea: why not let foreigners currently already in Thailand and with the means to finance their extended stay in the country a chance to hop onto this new “snowbird” visa?
Tourists, but also those falling in between the cracks like those expired non-Bs for example.
Would certainly beat trying to get on non-O Volunteer or non-ED that shady agents are peddling at crazy rates (heard 70 000 THB quoted for a non-O volunteer this week…)
Another option would be to introduce an exceptional extension measure, specifically for foreigners in Thailand who want to stay stay in the country and have the means to support their stay here given the exceptional circumstance – beyond stranded or not, many people have good reasons to want to stay here.
Forget the amnesty, and move onto something more practical.
Let’s call it Thailand’s “COVID-19 Emergency Stay Permit”.
Here’s an outline:
– Make foreigners register online to apply for their Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit, then come to their local immigration office to pay and process.
– To process the Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit, foreigners would need 2 photos, proof of sufficient funds to finance stay in Thailand, housing info and of course the fees, along with a statement of understanding that this exceptionnal stay permit will be revoked when borders reopen
– The Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit is renewable every month or every 90 days (and subject to 90 day reports) until Thailand’s borders are fully reopened
– The Covid-19 Emergency Stay Permit is offered to *all foreigners* currently on amnesty, not just tourists, regardless of current / expired visa (tourist, VOA, non immigrant type B, O-A….), as long as they can justify funds to stay in Thailand.
Problems solved: no more amnesty, no more talk of “stranded/freeloader”, the Thai government makes money, fully controls the situation and can communicate positively on the subject, locals make money, foreigners are happy, those caught in the gaps (expired non-Bs) have a solution…
Aaah, I’m repeating myself, byt if only Thai officials came to the Thaiger’s comment section for advice 😉
The Thaiger & The Nation
September 9, 2020 at 4:28 pm
Barry for PM! Thanks for the long and considered comment Sir.
Sami
September 9, 2020 at 4:37 pm
(We realize you’re sick of hearing about ‘plans’ but whilst the officials keep rolling them out, we’ll keep reporting them)…..my full sympathies towards you…I couldnt agree more..
Alex
September 9, 2020 at 4:43 pm
“We realise you’re sick of hearing about ‘plans’ but whilst the officials keep rolling them out, we’ll keep reporting them”
You can’t even take it seriously anymore! They are on a roll, rolling them out. But that’s about it!
The credibility about these plans going back and forth from the start is long gone already.
I’m sick and tired of this Corona BS! Because it is BS!
Joe
September 9, 2020 at 4:44 pm
We are not sick of hearing about plans but sick of hearing about the 14 day quarantine period which will not work.
Gary
September 9, 2020 at 4:46 pm
So many retirees waiting to get back , all with many bills to pay, I know, would be an easy start. What really is the difference between a Thai doing 14 day quarantine and a farang doing the same, if the farang has health insurance, apart from the obvious, they are Thai?