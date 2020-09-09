One new Covid-19 case for Thailand today, a returnee from Japan | The Thaiger

According to the CCSA, there is one new Covid-19 case in Thailand today. The man, currently in state quarantine, is a 38 year old Japanese film producer who travelled to Thailand from Japan on September 4. He has been serving his quarantine in an alternative state quarantine hotel in Bangkok. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 7, but exhibited no symptoms.

Cumulative infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,447 with 3,286 recoveries and 58 deaths. 103 others are still being treated in hospital.

Chasing up the local transmission of the 37 year old DJ, health officials have tracked and traced 974 people who had been in some sort of low risk or high risk contact with the infected DJ. He was the first locally-transmitted infection in Thailand after 101 days with no confirmed local transmissions. The largest single group of these contacts are people who were at the Criminal Court when the DJ was attending his sentencing hearing before being taken away to a corrections department facility for 14 day quarantine.

Of all the 974 being traced, 118 are classified as being at “high risk”. Swab tests have been conducted on 521 of them and all were cleared of infection. Health officials will continue the track and trace process, for more people thought to have been in close contact with the man.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World