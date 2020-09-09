One new Covid-19 case for Thailand today, a returnee from Japan | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
One new Covid-19 case for Thailand today, a returnee from Japan
According to the CCSA, there is one new Covid-19 case in Thailand today. The man, currently in state quarantine, is a 38 year old Japanese film producer who travelled to Thailand from Japan on September 4. He has been serving his quarantine in an alternative state quarantine hotel in Bangkok. He tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 7, but exhibited no symptoms.
Cumulative infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,447 with 3,286 recoveries and 58 deaths. 103 others are still being treated in hospital.
Chasing up the local transmission of the 37 year old DJ, health officials have tracked and traced 974 people who had been in some sort of low risk or high risk contact with the infected DJ. He was the first locally-transmitted infection in Thailand after 101 days with no confirmed local transmissions. The largest single group of these contacts are people who were at the Criminal Court when the DJ was attending his sentencing hearing before being taken away to a corrections department facility for 14 day quarantine.
Of all the 974 being traced, 118 are classified as being at “high risk”. Swab tests have been conducted on 521 of them and all were cleared of infection. Health officials will continue the track and trace process, for more people thought to have been in close contact with the man.
Trials of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine paused after participant falls ill
Late-stage trials of a promising-sounding Covid-19 vaccine have been put on hold while researchers check out the exact cause of illness in one participant. The vaccine, being developed by Oxford University in the UK, in partnership with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, was in phase 3 trials, involving 30,000 participants. Volunteers were drawn primarily from countries with high numbers of virus cases, including the US, Brazil, the UK and South Africa. The nature of the actual illness and where they were living is not known as this stage. Astra Zeneca says the decision to pause the trial is voluntary and standard procedure […]
Phuket Airport prepares for eventual launch of tourist pilot project
Phuket Airport carried out a trial run yesterday, going over all the steps necessary to admit tourists under the much-discussed, not-yet-happening, off-and-on “Phuket Model”. The plan to use Phuket as a pilot, to test a limited return of international tourists, was set to launch in October but has now been postponed. The brakes were applied when Thailand recorded its first locally-transmitted case of Covid-19 in over 3 months, coupled with some concerns raised by Phuket locals, who questioned the safety of the plan. There are hopes the plan will eventually be put into effect, with staff and officials at Phuket […]
Myanmar Covid-19 outbreak could reach Thai border in 2 weeks, health offical says
A health official predicts the coronavirus will reach the Thai-Myanmar border in the next 2 weeks. Border security has already tightened up after Myanmar reported a surge of Covid-19 cases. While the Thai government is making sure the virus isn’t coming in from other countries, the Ministry of Public Health is also investigating potential local transmissions. The coronavirus situation in the neighbouring country is a great concern for Thailand, according to the director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Sophon Iamsirithavorn. The outbreak mostly spread in the Rakhine state, on Myanmar’s western coast. The major virus hotspots in Myanmar are still far from Thailand, […]
