Deadline to apply for “Covid” visa extension extended by 2 months

The deadline to apply for a 60-day “Covid” visa extension in Thailand has been extended by two months, until July 25. The extension follows the Thai government’s decision to extend the country’s “State of Emergency” until July 31. A “Covid” visa extension is designed for foreigners residing in Thailand who are unable to return to their home country due to the ongoing pandemic.

On Friday, Thailand’s “State of Emergency” was extended by another two months. The emergency decree allows Thailand’s Covid-19 task force – the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA – to make decisions about Covid-19 restrictions and policies without having to go through parliament first.

The emergency decree also allows Thailand’s immigration departments to issue 60-day “Covid” visa extensions to foreigners who are stuck in Thailand because of their home country’s re-entry policies, lack of flights or other reasons relating to Covid-19.

The deadline for “Covid” visa extension applications has been pushed back several times already, but as Thailand prepares to declare Covid-19 as an endemic disease in the coming months, this is likely to be the last time that the final application date is extended.

So, if your current stay in Thailand has depended on “Covid” visa extensions then now is a good time to look into other long-term visa options.

Required documents for extension

1,900 baht

TM.7 Application form

TM.30 Notification (signed)

Passport

Formal passport photo 4 x 6cm

A photocopy of your passport’s information page and photocopies of any pages relating to your current visa

A letter from your home country’s embassy in Thailand. depending on reason for extension

SOURCE: Thai News