Visa
Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension
This Friday is the deadline to apply for the 60-day “Covid” visa extension, which is no longer offered to those on a Non-Immigrant Visa under the latest order. The extension is intended for those who cannot return to their home countries due to the pandemic and the deadline has been pushed back numerous times, without any formal announcements from the Thai Immigration Bureau.
The visa extension was initially offered to the majority of expats in Thailand, but with the global Covid-19 situation improving and travel restrictions gradually lifting, Thai Immigration has been stricter with issuing the extensions. Those who entered Thailand on a Tourist Visa and visa exemption will be allowed to apply for the extension, but approval is at the discretion of the officer and will depend on the situation. The extension is no longer offered to those with a Visa on Arrival, according to the recent order.
For Ukrainian and Russian tourists who are unable to return home due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, they are able to apply for a 30-day visa extension for free.
Expats with expiring Non-Immigrant Visas, which includes those in Thailand for work and education, can get a stamp to allow an additional seven-day stay to book flights and get affairs in order before leaving the country.
Some foreigners, especially those who worked in Thailand during the pandemic, have been critical of the Immigration Bureau’s decision to stop allowing those on a Non-Immigrant Visa, especially those who have been working and paying taxes, to apply for the “Covid” visa extension if they lose or quit their jobs.
Checklist for the 60-day Covid-19 visa extension…
-
- TM.7 Application for extension of temporary stay in the Kingdom (Click HERE)
- TM.30 Notification of residence with a signature from landlord or hotel manager (Click HERE)
- Passport photo 4 x 6 centimetres
- Copy of passport identification page and all pages related to current visa
- A letter from home country’s embassy in Thailand
- 1,900 baht visa extension fee
Tip: Be polite with officers and dress nicely and appropriately. No tank tops, flipflops, or swimtrunks. Those who act rude and look like they just came from the beach haven’t had the best luck at immigration.
