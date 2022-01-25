“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration

A signed document from the Thai Immigration Bureau regarding the deadline for the 60-day “Covid” visa extension was leaked last night. While there has been no formal announcement, the document shows that the deadline to apply for the extension has been pushed from today to March 25.

There are some key details included in the document that foreign residents in Thailand should take note of. Here are the sections from the document regarding those with a Visa on Arrival, Tourist Visa, and Non-Immigrant Visa that have been translated from Thai to English…

Section 3 regarding Visa on Arrival

Foreigners travelling to the Kingdom and having a Visa on Arrival are unable to request to stay in the Kingdom temporarily according to this letter and cannot request to change the type of visa. Asked to follow the immigration letter No. 0029.161/ว 3808 dated December 9, 2021, regarding guidelines for compliance with immigration laws.

Section 4 regarding a Tourist Visa

In the case of foreigners entering the Kingdom by obtaining a Tourist Visa (TR), if wishing to stay in the Kingdom temporarily, they have to submit an application to temporarily stay in the Kingdom according to the necessity reason as stated in item 2.4 first. If still unable to travel back out of the Kingdom, they can apply to stay in the Kingdom temporarily according to this letter.

Section 5 regarding Non-Immigrant Visa

In the case of foreigners entering the Kingdom by receiving a temporary visa (Non-Immigrant Visa), cannot request to stay in the Kingdom temporarily according to this letter. If wishing to temporarily stay in the Kingdom, have to proceed according to Order No. 327/2014 regarding criteria and conditions for considering an alien applying for a temporary stay in the Kingdom, dated June 30, 2014 and amended, and Immigration Order No. 138/ 2014 with subject: List of Documents Supporting Consideration in Case of Aliens Applying to Stay in the Kingdom for a Temporary Stay dated July 7, 2014.