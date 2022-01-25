Connect with us

Visa

“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

A signed document from the Thai Immigration Bureau regarding the deadline for the 60-day “Covid” visa extension was leaked last night. While there has been no formal announcement, the document shows that the deadline to apply for the extension has been pushed from today to March 25.

There are some key details included in the document that foreign residents in Thailand should take note of. Here are the sections from the document regarding those with a Visa on Arrival, Tourist Visa, and Non-Immigrant Visa that have been translated from Thai to English…

Section 3 regarding Visa on Arrival

Foreigners travelling to the Kingdom and having a Visa on Arrival are unable to request to stay in the Kingdom temporarily according to this letter and cannot request to change the type of visa. Asked to follow the immigration letter No. 0029.161/ว 3808 dated December 9, 2021, regarding guidelines for compliance with immigration laws.

Section 4 regarding a Tourist Visa

In the case of foreigners entering the Kingdom by obtaining a Tourist Visa (TR), if wishing to stay in the Kingdom temporarily, they have to submit an application to temporarily stay in the Kingdom according to the necessity reason as stated in item 2.4 first. If still unable to travel back out of the Kingdom, they can apply to stay in the Kingdom temporarily according to this letter.

Section 5 regarding Non-Immigrant Visa

In the case of foreigners entering the Kingdom by receiving a temporary visa (Non-Immigrant Visa), cannot request to stay in the Kingdom temporarily according to this letter. If wishing to temporarily stay in the Kingdom, have to proceed according to Order No. 327/2014 regarding criteria and conditions for considering an alien applying for a temporary stay in the Kingdom, dated June 30, 2014 and amended, and Immigration Order No. 138/ 2014 with subject: List of Documents Supporting Consideration in Case of Aliens Applying to Stay in the Kingdom for a Temporary Stay dated July 7, 2014.

"Covid" visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration | News by Thaiger

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-25 13:18
    I haven't been following all the detail, but that doesn't appear to be quite as 'all embracing' as it was.
    image
    riclag
    2022-01-25 13:28
    Mostly Vague and reparative! Except for turning a visa on arrival and not being able to apply for a different visa while in country! N o mention of visa exempt entry ! And I suppose coming in on a tourist…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-01-25 13:54
    For the Visa exempt on arrival it better not be welcome to Thailand and spending all your money and time jumping through the hoops and now get your arse out of here and get out would be over the top.…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-01-25 14:13
    Seems to have eliminated most cases that would typically have/had been requesting 60 day covid extensions... So just who exactly is now eligible for this latest round of 60 day covid extensions?
    image
    KoilStorp
    2022-01-25 14:19
    Apparently it doesn't change anything for visa exemption, even for TR visas actually as it has always been required for anyone to use the 30 days standard extension first before asking for a 60 days covid extension. They apparently just…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

