60-day “Covid-19” visa extension deadline to apply now May 29 | Thaiger

In a typical last minute decision, Thai immigration announced that foreigners stuck in Thailand due to the Covid-19 situation will be able to extend their visas for another 60 days, with the new deadline to apply for the extension set to May 29, allowing a stay in Thailand up until July 27.

The initial deadline for the 60 day “Covid-19 extensions” was Tuesday, March 30. Some immigration offices, like Phuket and Koh Samui, were crowded with foreigners over the past week, many trying to extend their visas before the March 30 deadline.

Many foreigners on the Covid-19 extension have been in Thailand since at least April 2020. Visa amnesty for those on a tourist visa was granted several times. The announcements were usually made typically made last minute, and sometimes after the deadline, after sending foreigners into a panic, crowding immigration offices up until the deadlines.

The 60-day visa extension program was launched late last year, allowing those who are unable to return to their home country to stay in Thailand.

The extension can be granted if…

A foreigner cannot return to their home country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are no return flights available.

The foreigner has a letter from their embassy requesting temporary stay.

