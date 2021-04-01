60-day “Covid-19” visa extension deadline to apply now May 29 | Thaiger

Visa
60-day “Covid-19” visa extension deadline to apply now May 29
In a typical last minute decision, Thai immigration announced that foreigners stuck in Thailand due to the Covid-19 situation will be able to extend their visas for another 60 days, with the new deadline to apply for the extension set to May 29, allowing a stay in Thailand up until July 27.
The initial deadline for the 60 day “Covid-19 extensions” was Tuesday, March 30. Some immigration offices, like Phuket and Koh Samui, were crowded with foreigners over the past week, many trying to extend their visas before the March 30 deadline.
Many foreigners on the Covid-19 extension have been in Thailand since at least April 2020. Visa amnesty for those on a tourist visa was granted several times. The announcements were usually made typically made last minute, and sometimes after the deadline, after sending foreigners into a panic, crowding immigration offices up until the deadlines.
The 60-day visa extension program was launched late last year, allowing those who are unable to return to their home country to stay in Thailand.
The extension can be granted if…
- A foreigner cannot return to their home country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- There are no return flights available.
- The foreigner has a letter from their embassy requesting temporary stay.
Technology
Government investigating loan-shark apps following complaints of online threats
The Thai government is looking into a number of loan-shark apps, following complaints of data theft and threats being made on social media. Customers accuse the apps of stealing their data and sending them threatening messages via Line, Facebook, and SMS. According to a Nation Thailand report, when a customer downloads one of the loan-shark apps, it embeds malware in their phone, which then hacks their personal data.
Newin Chochaiyathip from the Digital Economy and Society Ministry says a number of formal complaints have been made to the ministry, with consumers saying their data has been hacked and is being used to intimidate and harass them. The ministry is now working with the police and has contacted both Apple and Google, providers of the phone operating systems.
Newin says the authorities are working swiftly to resolve the matter and urges people to exercise caution when applying for loans through online platforms. He says if a loan-shark app is offering unusual interest rates, customers should report the matter to the police and delete the app.
It’s understood over 2,000 mobile phone users have reported loan apps for hacking their phones and accessing data that includes their contacts, photos, videos, location, mobile banking information, SMS messages and social media accounts.
This information is then used to threaten and harass borrowers who miss a repayment by sending them SMS messages or contacting them through Facebook or Line. Victims say the messages are often rude or vulgar, and use intimidating language – even threatening the user’s life if they fail to repay the loan.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Red Shirts leader vows to hold April 4 protest aimed at toppling government
The chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, whose supporters are commonly known as the Red Shirts, says he will lead a protest on April 4 with the aim of toppling the government. Jatuporn Promphan vows to take charge of what he’s calling a prolonged protest, to oust the administration of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Jatuporn has remained on the sidelines since his release from prison in August 2016, more of an observer than a participant in the ongoing political protests. However, in a Facebook Live broadcast, he says the situation in Thailand has reached a critical point and he can no longer look on without acting. In yesterday’s live feed, he pledged to heed the call of Adul Khieuboriboon, leader of the relatives of the “Black May” victims. Up to 200,000 people took part in the 1992 Black May protest in Bangkok, which was an uprising against the military government of the day.
“The military crackdown resulted in 52 government-confirmed deaths, hundreds of injuries including journalists, over 3,500 arrests, hundreds of disappearances, and eyewitness reports of a truck filled with bodies leaving the city. Many of those arrested are alleged to have been tortured.”– Wikipedia.
Jatuporn says the April 4 protest will be similar to the Black May event, which saw people of all political sides join forces to fight dictatorship. He admits that the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship is no longer seen as a credible political presence in Thailand and that many politicians dismiss the idea that he could attract a mass following. However, he still hopes that a variety of people with differing political views and ideologies will join Sunday’s rally.
He says the PM is to blame for the country’s problems and must be removed from office if things are to improve for Thailand and its people.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Tourism
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Thai hotels and airlines are pinning their hopes on Songkran to revive a domestic tourism sector that has been dormant since the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year. According to a Bangkok Post report, Centara Hotels and Resorts are reporting an uptick in advance bookings for the holiday period. Chief exec Thirayuth Chirathivat says while forward bookings don’t come close to matching 2019 levels, some hotels already have over 70% advance bookings.
He says they include locations like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Hua Hin, where it looks like hotels will be fully booked between April 11 and 14, despite there being no tourism subsidy scheme at the moment.
Meanwhile, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth from Bangkok Airways says this year’s longer Songkran holidays should encourage more domestic tourism. The carrier is currently only flying 30% of domestic capacity, which makes the Songkran load factor difficult to gauge. He says while passenger demand is slowly recovering, it still hasn’t fully recovered from the second wave of Covid-19 that hit in December. The airline is laying on extra flights to Koh Samui over the Songkran holidays due to increased demand. There will now be 20 flights a day compared to the usual 6 – 8.
Nuntaporn Komonsittivate from Thai Lion Air says bookings for all routes are currently below 50%, but she expects that to increase to closer to 100% for the Songkran period. She says passengers tend to wait until closer to the time to make bookings, adding that Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, and Phuket appear to be the favourite destinations. She says that from May, TLA will work closely with its partners to provide special offers over the low-season period.
“We have not considered any buffet-style tickets at this moment. But we plan to roll out more new promotions throughout the year to attract tourists.”
Thai Lion Air currently uses 11 aircraft and operates 40 flights a day, up from 20 – 30 in January and February, during the second wave of the virus. Nuntaporn says the carrier is not pinning its hopes on a specific number of passengers this year but hopes to maintain an average load factor of 70%. She says the situation should improve as the country gradually re-opens to foreign tourists.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
