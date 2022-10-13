Hot News
Ukraine regains more territory from Russia in south
The Ukrainian government says it has regained more territory from Russia in the south after being pummelled by its army for an intense two days. According to the Bangkok Post, the news of the recent gains comes as Russia attacked the country with missiles, damaging energy facilities. President Vladimir Putin says the recent attacks were retaliation for a deadly explosion at the Crimea bridge.
Russia’s FSB security service says it detained eight suspects involved in the explosion of the bridge that connects Crimea to Russia. The Russian government also says it foiled two more attacks from Ukrainian special services with Putin vowing a severe response to any more attacks on Russia, including the Crimea peninsula that was annexed from Ukraine back in 2014.
Kyiv neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the bridge attack, but has vowed to retake the peninsula as well as four other regions in the east and south of Ukraine that Russia has claimed as its own.
Ukraine is also welcoming the delivery of Western air defence systems that the government says would welcome a “new era” after the strikes from Russia.
As Russia is reportedly facing setbacks since September, Putin announced the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of reservists to join the fighting in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden remarked that Putin has miscalculated the situation in Ukraine and underestimated the ferocity of Ukraine.
“I think….he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced on Tuesday the recovery of dozens of human remains found at mass burial sites in two towns in the eastern Donetsk region that was recently recaptured from Russia. Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the grave revealed many bodies.
“We have already found more than 50 bodies of both soldiers and civilians. We have one long trench-a mass grave–where we discovered bodies and body parts.”
Moscow has repeatedly denied claims that it was involved in numerous cases of abuse such as torture, rape, and extrajudicial executions in Ukraine.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ukraine regains more territory from Russia in south
Firearms and drug laws to be strictly enforced after daycare centre massacre
Pockets jangling – 1,500-baht weekend in Bangkok
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Mother of the daycare massacre killer says sorry
Cambodia’s first motorway Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville deemed a success
King Rama IX statue to be unveiled in Chalerm Phrakiat Park
Drug Testing Police officers & Crackdown on Drugs in Thailand | GMT
Thai university rankings slide, Singapore first in ASEAN
Big fat fraud – bear-faced cheating in Alaskan wildlife poll
Chon Buri university dean and senior official charged with embezzlement
Resistance Groups Report Heavy Myanmar Regime Losses
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Coinbase tapped by Google for crypto payments
Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse theme park opened today
Covid vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Thailand’s 5 national parks raise entry fees for foreigners by 100%
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
BREAKING: Nursery mass shooter shoots dead wife and child before killing himself
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People5 hours ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides3 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides1 day ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Best of3 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa3 days ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Guides3 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Thailand3 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent