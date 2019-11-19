Thailand’s high speed rail future “not the right fit” | The Thaiger

Transport
Thailand’s high speed rail future “not the right fit”
After years of delays, negotiations and more negotiations, bullet trains (high-speed trans) are coming to Thailand. But with one project underway, another already approved and others being considered, many speculate if high speed rail is the right fit for the Kingdom.
Critics say the existing contracts with the Chinese are more about a political jibe at the US over its criticism following the 2014 coup, than actually meeting any transport needs for such a rail service.
But Thai shipping magnate Thanet Sorat says that the high speed train network will be a game changer for Thailand. Thanet is an adviser to Thailand’s Senate Committee on Transportation, and president of the Thai Authorised Customs Brokers Association. He wants to see the trains, with top speeds 250 kph “pin-balling” around the country within four years. He may be over-optimistic.
The current projects will use Chinese HSR (high speed rail) technology. Even though Thailand has declined Chinese loans to pay for the high speed trains, the projects are considered a part of the broader Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, a massive ‘foreign policy’ plan to connect China to the rest of Asia through transport infrastructure.
The Chinese government have been spending up big on massive these projects throughout the pan-Asian continent for the past decade. (Meanwhile Britain spends four years figuring out how to leave the EU and the US President is hell-bent on building walls along the US southern border)
A massive new rail hub is being constructed in Bang Sue which will replace the 103 year old Hualamphong Station in Bangkok. The new station in the city’s northern suburbs will serve the new high-speed network as well as the existing rail services, which are currently being upgraded from single to dual track around the country.
Just last month Thailand’s CP Group signed a contract with State Railway of Thailand for the construction of a new high speed rail link joining Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports in greater Bangkok, to Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Sriracha and Pattaya in the east, as well as the U-Tapao airport, serving Pattaya and the Eastern Economic Corridor. This is expected to be operational by 2024.
GRAPHIC: CNN Travel
In the medium to long-term the government is also planning to move around 10% of the flights from Suvarnabhumi to an upgraded U-Tapao, taking some of the pressure off the over-capacity BKK airport.
Khun Thanet says the goal is to provide easy access to the Eastern Economic Corridor, a zone that constitutes 80% of total foreign investment in Thailand. The EEC project is the Thai government’s flagship economic project.
The three-airport/EEC high speed rail links are also expected to take some of the pressure of the highways and will reduce current travel times by more than half.
But some critics wonder if the expensive high-speed solution, using Chinese technology, is the right fit for Thailand. They argue that a traditional dual track extension of the existing network, serving the eastern area of Bangkok, would suffice. Currently the only way to head east from Suvarnabhumi is by jumping in a taxi or passenger van for the nearly two hour ride to Pattaya.
They point out that some 3,000 houses will also have to be demolished for the new high-speed lines with the government still embroiled in court cases over forced land appropriations.
GRAPHIC: CNN Travel
The other project already underway is the Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed rail line. This line will link Bangkok with Don Mueang and Ayutthaya, and then north east to Korat. Eventually this line, expected to be completed in 2023, will be extended to the Laos border at Nong Khai, linking with another high-speed rail service currently under construction in Laos which will run through to Kunming in China.
But critics argue that this grand project, given the green light by the NCPO military government in 2017, is a route to ‘nowhere in particular’ because, they claim, Thailand’s north-east is not generally on the tourist map, or certainly not as popular as the other hot-spots, and that local Thais won’t be able to afford a ticket.
They also say the military government’s projections at the time just don’t add up, reckoning the proposed passenger traffic falls 90% below the numbers needed to repay the investors over 20 years. They claim the decision was made as a concession to China in a broader foreign policy ‘tiff’ with the US, who were heavily critical of the Thai military coup in 2014.
Government-sponsored travel around Thailand has been a loss-maker for years. Both the State Rail Authority and the government-run bus services have long operated at financial losses as passenger numbers dwindle each year (as Thais buy more cars and road networks improve).
Then there’s the rising losses, over a decade, for Thai Airways. Budget carriers like Air Asia, Lion Air, Vietjet and Nok Air compete with fares from Bangkok to more than 20 other Thai cities for as little as US$20. Thai Airways and its shorter-haul subsidiary, Thai Smile, have struggled to compete.
The high speed rail fares will be higher and the commercial airlines will surely compete to keep their market share. The bullet train from Bangkok to U-Tapao is projected to cost 330 baht and Bangkok to Korat 500 baht.
In the future, Khun Thanet sees Thailand as a central hub in Southeast Asia linked by high speed rail. He also suggests that “20 years into the future, we should be able to produce high-speed trains ourselves and not only buy them from China or Japan.”
Currently the Thai government is also considering more high speed lines running north from Bangkok, through central Thailand to Chiang Mai, south from Bangkok through Petchaburi, Hua Hin, Surat Thani to Hat Yai, and extending further east from Pattaya, through Rayong to Chanthaburi and Trat on the Cambodian border.
SOURCE: CNN Travel
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Thailand
Wedding bus burns, passengers unharmed in Chai Nat
A chartered bus from a wedding was gutted by fire on Sunday in central Chai Nat Province. All 46 bus passengers escaped unharmed, according to police. The bus caught fire on the highway in Chai Nat, forcing all the passengers and the driver to urgently evacuate.
One passenger told Thai media the bus had taken the groom and guests to the bride’s hometown in Phitsanulok province. But on the return trip, smoke started coming out of the bus’s air conditioning vents. Fire then followed, forcing the bus driver to pull over and evacuate his passengers.
It took firefighters from Chai Nat and Nakhon Sawan provinces 45 minutes to put out the blaze that completely engulfed the vehicle.
The driver says the fire might have started from the malfunctioning cooling panel. He said the company would take full responsibility for the damage. But police and forensic experts are investigating the cause of the blaze and plan to press charges against the driver.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
Truck causes buses to collide at BKK construction site, 11 injured
PHOTO: khaosod.com
Eleven people have been injured when a ten-wheeler truck cut in front of a bus, causing to swerve into another bus. Bus #195 crashed into Bus #205 on Rama 3 Road, Klong Toey in Bangkok. The injured passengers are recovering in hospital and assisting police with their enquiries.
Tungmahamek Police headed to the location of the incident with emergency responders. Bus #195’s front end had been smashed from the left, including a broken windshield. 11 Passengers were injured from the accident and were taken to three nearby hospitals.
The Driver of Bus #205, 51 year old Pramun Srilakorn, told police he was driving along the left lane and Bus #195 was driving behind. When the two buses reached a construction site by the Sunthon Kosa Intersection Overpass, Pramun says a ten-wheeled truck carrying dirt drove appeared from construction site entrance and cut in front of his bus.
He had to stop so suddenly that the #195 bus driver couldn’t stop in time, causing the two buses to collide.
Waruni Pikulkaew, the 19 year old bus-attendant, said the driver yelled to the passengers that the bus won’t brake then there was a loud bang and passengers bounced around inside the bus.
Witnesses told police that these incidents happen often and there are many close-calls because of the trucks coming out from the construction site. They also told police that there is dirt left on the road that regularly causes motorbikes to crash while they are driving past the site.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Business
Thai Airways’ losses reach 11 billion baht this year
In the third quarter of 2019, the company and its affiliates generated revenue of 45.016 billion baht, which is 6.1% or 2.937 billion baht lower than last year’s revenue.
In the report to shareholders the national carrier reported the major cause for the dip in revenue was “negative factors in the global economy that have reduced customers’ need to travel and transport products, as well as increased competition from low-cost airlines”.
The company and its affiliates have an accumulated expenditure of 47.858 billion baht, which was 4.029 billion baht lower than last year (7.8%). The report said the saving were due to a 12.2% decrease in fuel costs compared to the same time last year.
In yesterday’s report, the company says it had to set aside 2.689 billion baht as a reserve fund for employees who wished to retire early to be in line with the State Enterprise Labour Committee’s announcement that requires state enterprises to pay early retirement packages equal to 400 days of wages to employees who had been working more than 20 years.
The regulation came into effect at the start of Q3.
In the first nine months of 2019, Thai Airways’ accumulated loss is 11 billion baht.
The airline has posted almost a decade of quarterly losses as it grapples with its outdated aviation model and battles with an ageing fleet and top-heavy staffing.
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Phuket hotels slashing the price of rooms
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
Another Thai hotel management dispute flares up – The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
“He comes in peace”, Thai bishop says pope’s visit will build bridges
Eat, Shop, Spend campaign – Phase 3 full, unless you’re over 60
DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail
Thailand’s high speed rail future “not the right fit”
Loose steel pipe spears car through the back window
Thai government might buy private pot – Health Minister
Wedding bus burns, passengers unharmed in Chai Nat
Truck causes buses to collide at BKK construction site, 11 injured
Thai Airways says it won’t get into a price-war with other airlines
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island next week, November 23 & 24
Wife chooses winning lottery ticket, husband flees WITH the winning ticket
Northern Thailand drops 1-3 degrees, South to see little rain for the rest of the year
All hail the outgoing school director. School principal gets roasted on social media.
More than 30 dolphins spotted off Phang Nga coast – VIDEO
Karon residents receive financial assistance for last month’s floods in Phuket
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Bangkok2 days ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Phuket scores #2 in Asia’s most popular destination list – Trip Advisor survey
- Bangkok3 days ago
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
- Crime2 days ago
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
- Bangkok2 days ago
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
- Crime4 days ago
American fugitive, Bart Helmus, taken off life support in Sa Kaew hospital
- Bangkok3 days ago
Two Thai restaurants grab their second Michelin star – new guide 2019