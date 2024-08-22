Thailand urged to subsidise public transport with vehicle tax funds

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thailand Consumer Council (TCC) urged the government to subsidise public transport fares using funds sourced from taxes on personal vehicles, land, and windfall profits. This recommendation emerged during the inaugural meeting of the Consumer Council for Public Transportation Users, aimed at developing a safer and fairer public transport system through collaborative guidelines and projects.

TCC President Boonyeun Siritham highlighted that the development of Thailand’s public transport system has historically excluded consumer input. He criticised the government for prioritising enhancements in Bangkok and its vicinity while neglecting provincial areas. Boonyeun pointed out that development efforts have predominantly focused on road infrastructure supporting personal vehicles, turning the country into a city of cars and motorcycles.

Boonyeun argued that the lack of consumer involvement in addressing public transport issues has led to escalating problems. He cited the recent change in bus route numbers as an example, noting it caused more confusion among users rather than improving convenience.

TCC Secretary-General Saree Aungsomwang proposed that the government could attract more passengers by lowering public transport fares. The TCC recommended utilising taxes from personal vehicles, land, and windfall profits to subsidise these fares. Additionally, the council urged officials to enhance public transport systems in provincial areas instead of focusing solely on road construction.

Saree mentioned that the 34-billion-baht budget originally allocated for a double-deck motorway construction project could be redirected to procure electric buses and improve public transport systems in Bangkok and provincial areas.

Bhuntin Noumjerm, a member of the House Committee on Consumer Protection, expressed concern that public transport policy would continue to focus on Bangkok for the next four years due to the long-standing centralisation of power in the capital.

Fairer transport system

Kongsak Shinkrailat, TCC Assistant Secretary-General of Transport and Vehicles, announced plans to promote the Road for All campaign. This initiative aims to develop a fair transport system by encouraging consumer participation, especially in improving electric train services. The campaign also supports converting old cars to electric vehicles and utilising solar energy.

The TCC proposed that the government manage the fiscal budget to alleviate travel expenses, aiming to keep them under 10% of the minimum wage. The council also suggested establishing a fund to support the expansion of public transport services to provincial areas.

The proposal included a goal to reduce the use of fossil fuels, which contribute to PM2.5 dust pollution and global warming. The TCC also encouraged the state to support the private sector in providing public transport services, reported Bangkok Post.