Thailand charges towards an electric car future, with a few speed bumps | The Thaiger

Thailand charges towards an electric car future, with a few speed bumps
Thailand has the biggest automotive industry in Southeast Asia and the 12th largest in the world. Most of those coming out of Thai factories, well just about all really, are standard internal combustion engines with a few ‘hybrid’ models sprinkled in there as well. The hybrids include electric motors and charging systems which saves fuel and load on the petrol engines.
But there is a strong tilt to electric cars as a future for Thailand’s massive auto industry. There are currently 19 major auto manufacturers in Thailand, all trying to move towards a slice of the future EV pie. There’s also a handful of electric car start-ups working within the Kingdom.
The Thai Energy Ministry’s Energy Planning and Policy Office says that purchases of electric vehicles in Thailand will rise from just 9,000 back in 2018 to over 400,000 in 2028. They’ve peered further into the future too, predicting 1.2 million EVs in 2036 and 690 charging stations scattered around the country.
Just this week a major Thai petro-chemical company, Bangchak, announced that the company is planning to install EV charging stations at all its petrol stations under an MoU for clean energy business development signed with the Provincial Electricity Authority. That will be another 62 charging stations installed this year with other petrol companies and coffee company Amazon signalling they’re getting their electric charging vibe happening too.
For its part, the Thai government provides incentives in the form of low import tariffs for importers and tax exemptions for manufacturers, but few incentives for consumers at this stage. But, despite the incentives, the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand says that Thailand’s EV take-up rate is too slow.
Three HEV models have been locally assembled since 2009: the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Nissan X-Trail. Mercedes-Benz BlueTEC hybrid engines have been assembled in Thailand since 2013 before upgrading to a PHEV platform in 2016. BMW began PHEV assembly in Thailand in 2016. Toyota assembles 7,000 HEVs a year in Thailand and makes 70,000 EV batteries.
But there is little doubt the popularity of locally built and imported EVs will rise over the next few years. There will be more choice, the cars will become more affordable, travel further on a charge, and there will be more convenient and numerous refuelling stations around the country.
There’s certainly now general consensus among international motorists that it’s time to move to eco-friendly alternatives as the best long-term solution to vehicle-produced air pollution from fossil fuels. Up to now the costs of the electric alternatives have been high, ownership seen as a ‘statement’ rather than as ‘just a car’, and the lack of refuelling stations making owning an electric vehicle more problematic.
It’s certainly not about performance anymore with many new electric cars now making their petrol cousins look like grandma’s Sunday drive in the old Volvo (with apologies to Volvo drivers of the past. But… really…).
But, so far, Thai motorists haven’t embraced EVs. Certainly many are waiting for more availability of infrastructure to support EV, such as recharging stations. The price is still higher than an equivalent petrol or diesel model and the selection has been limited. There’s also been a lot of new ‘hybrid’ models – part electric, part conventional engine – that are confusing the buyers who don’t yet have a clear understanding of what an EV is and what a hybrid is, how they work and the various versions offered by car-makers.
Whilst many of the hybrid versions are offered as part of a current model line-up, the full EVs are usually a stand-alone design.
There’s also the old perception that they don’t have any performance, don’t go far between charges, the batteries need replacing every few years and they will be difficult to resell. In all cases there have been huge technical and infrastructure advances making the claims mostly redundant.
A survey last year by Frost & Sullivan suggested that 37% of Asians are currently interested in owning an EV, with those in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia having the highest purchasing power and interest in upgrading. The reasons behind their motivation to purchase EVs included the environment, safety, convenience and financial readiness.
Over the next ten years Thailand is expected to have 690 recharging stations nationwide, that compares to around 25,000 petrol\gas stations around the Kingdom now.
With the Thai government slowly getting behind EVs, and the government and industry's need to future-proof the car manufacturing business, there is a powerful future for electric cars in Thailand. The next 12 months will be a key period to stamp a "powerful" foundation on a revised car industry.
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
A supply influx of new office space is on the way while the overall retail industry faces low consumer confidence. But, in 2019, the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand has started recovering, says CBRE, an international property consultant.
Bangkok Office Market
The office market in Bangkok continues to perform strongly for this, but CBRE identifies challenges that are heading our way in the near future from the large amount of new supply. As of Q3 2019, over 125,000 square metres of new office space has been completed so far with another 70,000 square metres expected to come on line by the end of the year. But CBRE maintain that the increase in supply is still in line with a steady new take-up of 200,000 square metres per year.
But, they warn, a million square metres of office space is now under construction and scheduled to be completed over the next three years with majority of the new developments located along the mass transit lines. Co-working spaces have played a major role in becoming key source of office demand in the recent years.
Rents have continued to increase this year at the rate of 3-5% year on year since majority of the office buildings with high rental rates have been occupied. CBRE expects rents to continue to increase in the near future but at a slower pace.
Bangkok Retail Market
Across the board, the Thai retail industry has remained stagnant this year as Thailand faces a period of low sentiment and a decrease in spending power. CBRE says this is due to the increase in household debt. The Consumer Confidence Index hit its lowest point in 39 months, dropping by 10% year on year. In addition, the household debt was reported to have broken a new record since 2017 at nearly 79% of total GDP.
In the second half of 2019, the government has launched new policies and campaigns to stimulate domestic spending including welfare cards, interest rate cut, and the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme where the government gives away e-money and tax breaks for domestic travellers.
Bangkok’s total retail supply, as of Q3 2019, was 7.8 million square metres, increasing by 4.39% year on year. Notable projects completed in this year include The Market Bangkok, Donki Mall, Samyan Mitrtown and Bangkok’s first outlet mall, Central Village.
CBRE says that not only have offline retailers moved towards omni-channel retailing, many new online retailers have also been expanding into offline outlets in physical retail space as showrooms and ‘click & collect’ points.
“In order to survive in a market with a large number of future retail supply in the pipeline, retail developers will need to embrace the fast-moving technology and create new unique selling points for their retail centres.”
Bangkok Hotel Market
Thai tourism has shown that it is as strong and as resilient as ever. International tourist arrivals for the first nine months of 2019 have increased by 4.3% year on year, reaching 32.5 million. In Q3, the number of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s biggest market feeder, has started to recover with a 17.3% year on year increase, rebounding from its drop last year.
Indian tourists have also shown promising increase, growing by 26.7% year on year. CBRE attributes much of the Indian success to the Visa-on-Arrival campaign and the addition of direct flights by low-cost carriers.
The average occupancy rate of downtown Bangkok hotels for the first nine months of the year, according to STR, was 77.8%, down by 2% when compared to last year.
But CBRE forecast that the Thai baht's appreciation will continue to be a key challenge to the tourism industry.
Starbucks Thailand introduces paper straws from next Monday
The Thai operators of Starbucks Coffee says it will provide paper straws to customers at all stores across Thailand starting next Monday, January 6. The announcement is most likely in response to the national mood to reduce usage of single-use plastic items although the local Starbucks franchise say the announcement has been in the pipeline for the past year. Starbucks Coffee says they have a global target of eliminating plastic straws from all its stores this year.
On January 1, 75 major Thai retailers start a ban of single-use plastic bag and handing out plastic bags to customers.
Nednapa Srisamai, MD of Starbucks (Coffee) Thailand says the new paper straws are biodegradable and made from “responsibly-sourced paper” certified by the Germany-based Forest Stewardship Council.
“Preserving the environment is everyone’s responsibility. Therefore, Starbucks is proud to announce that we now provide an alternative to plastic straws to our customers in Thailand. To kick off the year of sustainability, we invite everyone to choose environment-friendly straws and use personal cups in order to reduce single-use plastics.”
“We’re happy to offer a 20 baht discounts every Wednesday through February 19, 2020 to customers who bring their own cups to purchase our beverages at all Starbucks stores nationwide,.”
“The new straws will be available in both standard and large sizes for drinks with jellies (OH SO Thai!) and various toppings, to ensure that customers enjoy the same coffee-drinking experience as before while at the same time, help Starbucks Thailand eliminate the more than 39 million plastic straws handed out each year.”
An attempt to “go paper” with its straws in the UK last year didn’t go so well when environmental campaigners hit out at Starbucks for introducing paper straws – a move which would normally be applauded. But Starbucks, which announced in April 2019 it would trial paper and degradable plastic straws in 54 UK branches, was selling the new paper straws individually, in plastic bags.
Starbucks has three simple everyday ways to “go green” while drinking their coffees…
1. Use personal cups – Not only does this help reduce single-use plastics, it also saves you money because Starbucks offers 20 baht discounts to customers bringing their own cups to purchase our beverages every Wednesday from today until February 19, 2020. On other days, a 10 baht discount is offered.
2. Choose paper straws – Opt for biodegradable paper straws or reusable straws that come in various colors.
3. Reduce plastic utensils – If you intend to enjoy your favorite desserts from Starbucks at home, at the office, or at schools where cutlery is available, please tell our baristas that you don’t need our takeaway utensils. Or simply dine in and enjoy our stores’ vibe and the aroma of freshly brewed coffees.
SOURCE: The Nation
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
PHOTO: Global Retail Alliance
Latest info on the fraud at a Thai factory making lenses for the multinational eyewear conglomerate, EssilorLuxottica.
The newly merged Italian-French manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses says it was the target of a 190 million euro (6.3 billion baht) fraud at a Thai factory as an ongoing power struggle over the 2017 merger of the two European eyewear giants, Essilor – a French maker of lenses – and Luxottica from Italy.
EssilorLuxottica SA is a French-Italian vertically integrated multinational corporation based in Paris and founded on 1 October 2018 from the incorporation of the Italian Luxottica by the French Essilor. It is one of the leading groups in the design, production and marketing of ophthalmic lenses, optical equipment and prescription glasses and sunglasses. The company has more than 20 premium brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, LensCrafters, and more – Wikipedia
A spokesperson has declined to identify the location of the plant in Thailand or confirm how many people are involved in the fraud case. Subsidiary Elissor International has plants in Bangkok and Chonburi.
“The company is collaborating with authorities.”
The company is currently valued around 60 billion euros. Revenue for the 12 months (up to September 2019) was more than 18 billion euros.
“The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica is informed and will monitor closely the situation with the support of advisors; it will examine any further steps to be implemented for any such fraudulent activities not to recur.”
The world’s leading lens manufacturer is seeking to recover lost funds from the scandal and employees associated in the incident have been fired, according to an official statement. A spokesperson from EssilorLuxottica headquarters in Paris says it has now begun an investigation and filed complaints in Thailand and other jurisdictions.
The fraud case spotlights industry concerns about the way the company is run. Analysts say the European management of the two newly-merged companies have been clashing since the 2017 merger of Essilor, a French manufacturer of lenses for eyeglasses and sunglasses, and Luxottica of Italy. The finances for the merged entity are still managed separately with two different dinance departments and executives, and the case will likely elicit further pressure from investors for faster integration at all levels of the new company.
An analyst with Bernstein, Luca Solca says “…the sooner this is tightly integrated under one roof, the better.”
“This is one of the most egregious cases of financial malpractice in our sector.”
The company has announced that the 190 million euro loss will be treated as an adjusted item in its 2019 spreadsheets, according to their statement over the matter. EssilorLuxottica shares fell as much as 2.4% in Paris but have gained 26% over the past year before the fraud came to light.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
