Former head of the National Office of Buddhism has assets valued at nearly 600 million baht | The Thaiger

Former head of the National Office of Buddhism has assets valued at nearly 600 million baht
Nice work if you can get it. Except you’re working for the National Office of Buddhism. Now the former director of the National Office of Buddhism, Nopparat Benjawattananant, has been pointed out by the National Anti-Corruption Commission for being “unusually wealthy”, having “suspiciously” amassed assets worth about 575 million baht during his four year tenure.
NACC secretary-general Worawit Sukboon says that the anti-graft agency suspected that Mr. Nopparat could involved in corruption related to funding allocated for the renovation of Wat Pananchoeng during five years ago. He noted that the assets that Nopparat and his wife declared to the NACC The assets including land, houses, vehicles and life insurance policies that the NACC consider disproportionate to their actual incomes.
Ms. Supa Piyachitti has been leading a probe team investigating the couple’s usual wealth and discovered even more assets held in the names of their relatives and other people.
98.6 million baht in assets under Nopparat’s name including…
• 71.9m baht in 13 bank accounts
• 12m baht in four investment vehicles
• 14m baht in 12 life insurance policies
196m baht of assets are in Mrs. Pattanan’s name…
• 122.9m baht in 22 bank accounts
• 6m baht in investments
• 3.8 million baht car
• 61m baht in life insurance policies
• land in Chanthaburi province worth about 760,000 baht
131m baht of assets held under the name of Nopparat’s ex-wife, Mrs. Tharinee…
• 105 million baht in 56 bank accounts
• 25m baht in investments
• one car worth about 1m baht
26.7m baht of assets held in the name of a son, Thanarat Ditwatcharapaisarn…
• 20m baht in 10 bank accounts
• one 1.8 million baht house in Samut Prakan province
• four life insurance policies worth 3m baht
• a 1m million baht car.
68 million baht of assets held in the name of a daughter, Ms. Pimpassorn Ditwatcharapaisarn…
• 50m baht in 31 bank accounts
• 9.7m baht in investments
• 5.8 m baht in three properties
• 2m baht in three life insurance policies
Other assets…
• One condominium unit worth 500,000 in Chon Buri province, held in the name of a niece, Ms. Waratthaya Prommat
• 4.5m baht of assets held in the name of M. Piyachart Srichan, a close aide to Nopparat
• 49m baht of assets in Bangkok held under the name of Ms. Natthaporn, daughter of Mrs. Pattanan
The NACC secretary-general says their officials have seized assets worth 176 million baht so far, adding that the agency has asked the Office of the Attorney-General to file charges against Nopparat and seven other people with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
British and Thai man arrested for flogging fake watches online
A British and a Thai man are in custody after a sting operation in Pattaya caught them selling counterfeit brand name watches online to foreign buyers at a huge markup. Police identified them as 43 year old Mark Peter Dorey and 45 year old Virut Bua-raem.
After a tipoff, an officer pretended to be a buyer and contacted Dorey. He offered to buy 12 fake Rolex, Patek Phillipe and Cartier watches for 123,500 baht. Police made an appointment to meet at a coffee shop at a shopping centre in south Pattaya. From there, Dorey took the officer by motorbike to another shopping centre on Pattaya Beach Road. Dorey handed over the watches receiving the money and was quickly arrested, according to local media.
Dorey soon implicated Virut, aka “Ae,” who was arrested with another 40 counterfeit watches.
Dorey says he bought the watches from Virut for about 500 baht each and resold them online for about 12,000 baht. Dorey told police he advertised the watches on Instagram and sent them to clients by parcel post. He said all of his customers were foreigners and paid directly into a bank account.
The two are charged with possessing counterfeit goods with intent to sell, an offence liable to a jail term of up to four years and/or a fine up to 400,000 baht
More than 2,200 counterfeit luxury brand watches were seized 11 months ago from 10 shops at two popular markets in Hat Yai, southern Thailand. The brand names included Rolex, Patek Philippe, Rado, Gucci, Richard Mille and Chanel.
SOURCE: The Chiang Rai Times | The Pattaya News
Police track down “the great Bangkok pantie snatcher”
One man’s been busy moving around Bangkok condos and apartments in the northern suburbs and ‘sampling’ a range of women’s underwear and lingerie. But police have curtailed his part-time activities and arrested a 55 year old and charged him with stealing more than 1400 pieces of women’s underwear. He was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Don Muang District, according to Matichon.
Detectives had received lots of complaints from female residents of their disappearing lingerie and began checking out the CCTV at the complex. They were able to arrest the thief in the act as he snatched three items of underwear from a neighbour’s veranda.
When they searched his room police found three boxes brimming over with women’s underwear. The suspect reportedly told them that “the smell of women’s underwear make me happy.”
We look forward to judge’s response when his reasoning is offered in court.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Matichon
PHOTO: Matichon
Police shoot knife-wielding attacker in Phuket Town
A police officer has shot dead a robber in Phuket Town early yesterday (Wednesday). The knife-wielding robber, 34 year old Aekkasit Kesorn, from Nakhorn Sri Thammarat, had attacked the officer whilst being interrupted in the middle of a robbery. The policeman ended up with a knife wound to the neck.
The officer pulled out his firearm and shot the attacker in self-defence.
The incident happened at an apartment building in Soi Hongleng-U-Thit in Phuket Town around 2:30am yesterday. Police were called to the apartment after locals called police with reports of a young couple being robbed.
Officers Cpl Warat Jairerng and Snr Sgt Maj Nirute Boonrat arrived to find the attacker still in the middle of his attack on a young couple from Krabi and Trang. He was threatening them with a knife. The attending police noted that the woman had already received a knife wound to the stomach.
“They were frightened and asking for help. (The woman) was bleeding from a knife wound on the left side of her stomach.”
The attacker was holding the women’s bag when the police arrived at the scene. The attacker turned his attention to the two police, lunging at both of them with his knife.
“Snr Sgt Maj Nirute drew his gun and fired one shot to stop him,” police reported on The Phuket News.
“Aekkasit was shot in the neck. He collapsed and died at the scene,”
After firing the fatal shot that killed the attacker, Snr Sgt Maj Nirute faces charges of manslaughter. Both Snr Sgt Maj Nirute and the young female victim were released from Vachira Hospital after receiving attention to their wounds.
Police have also confirmed that the attacker was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a gun in Phuket eight years ago, with other drug charges in Nakhon Sri Thammarat in 2012.
SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket Hot News
PHOTO: Eakkapop Thongtub
