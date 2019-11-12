Thai Airways offers One Pass One Price Value Card

In a first of what will surely be a prolonged period of promotions, Thai Airways is offering a One Pass One Price Value Card Package which will cover four economy class fares from Bangkok to some destinations in Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar.

Tickets start at 8,060 baht and are valid for trips from Bangkok to Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Mandalay, Ho Chi Minh, and Hanoi from November 11 to December 10, 2019.

The One Pass One Price Value Card Package for four economy class one-way tickets can be used to fly with Thai Airways and Thai Smile. Passengers may choose to fly to any of the designated destinations from Bangkok in the Mekong Region with travel valid until 31 May 2020.

Outbound flights from Bangkok (one way, four tickets) to any four cities such as Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Mandalay, Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi sell for THB8,060 per package.

Inbound flights to Bangkok (one way, four tickets) from Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Mandalay, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi sell for USD260 per pass.

Taxes and surcharges fee are included in the prices above (taxes and fees may vary based on the current exchange rate on the date of ticket issue).

A limited amount of promotional fares are available for each flight, whereby terms and conditions are applicable. Passengers may receive miles based on to Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) conditions. Some of the flights are on the budget airline THAI Smile.

One Pass One Price Value Card Package is available at THAI Sales Offices at THAI’s Headquarters, Larn Luang branch, as well as in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam. Passengers may visit thaiairways.com for flight schedule information, reservations, and ticketing using the value card pin and password or call the THAI Contact Center at (+66)-2356-1111.

SOURCE: www.thaiairways.com