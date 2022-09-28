Delivery driver & customer brawl over payment in Phuket

A delivery driver and a customer brawled over some payment in Phuket’s town of Chalong at the weekend. The customer, Sorasak, said he had ordered food to be delivered through an online service.

Phuket Provincial Police said that during the delivery, “There was an error in the transmission location coordinates.”

When the driver, Adisak, finally arrived with Sorasak’s food, the two men got into a fistfight over extra payment for the delivery. The police said they had to be separated from each other.

Sorasak and Adisak agreed to settle their dispute at the Chalong Police Station on September 26. Both men were charged with physically assaulting each other and were fined 1,000 baht.

A photo from Phuket Provincial Police shows Sorasak and Adisak shaking hands at the station, appearing to have settled their conflict.

This news comes after another brawl broke out in Phuket just last week. Several minivan taxi drivers got into a fistfight over customers outside Khun Mae Ju, a popular souvenir shop. One man struck another in the head with an axe, and it was all caught on video.

Luckily, Sorasak and Adisak’s fight didn’t escalate to that level, and the two were able to resolve their differences.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

