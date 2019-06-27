Progress on Phang Nga’s new international airport | The Thaiger

by Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks

The AoT (Airports of Thailand) planned international airport in Phang Nga, set to be part of a triangle of international airports serving the Phuket, Phang Nga, Khao Lak and Krabi tourist zones, is poised to move past another development milestone.

According to a report in the Bangkok Post, the second gateway Greater Phuket airport project is being put forward to the government with a budgeted cost of 75 billion baht.

Once approved, final land appropriation is expected to take 12 months and construction another 48 months, so the earliest opening would be 2024/2025.

New of the project continues to drive land transactions, and push up costs, at an increasing pace in the nearby Phang Nga areas of Ko Pilai, Kok Kloy and Natai which are located close to the airport’s proposed site.