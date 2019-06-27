Progress on Phang Nga’s new international airport | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
Progress on Phang Nga’s new international airport
by Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks
The AoT (Airports of Thailand) planned international airport in Phang Nga, set to be part of a triangle of international airports serving the Phuket, Phang Nga, Khao Lak and Krabi tourist zones, is poised to move past another development milestone.
According to a report in the Bangkok Post, the second gateway Greater Phuket airport project is being put forward to the government with a budgeted cost of 75 billion baht.
Once approved, final land appropriation is expected to take 12 months and construction another 48 months, so the earliest opening would be 2024/2025.
New of the project continues to drive land transactions, and push up costs, at an increasing pace in the nearby Phang Nga areas of Ko Pilai, Kok Kloy and Natai which are located close to the airport’s proposed site.
Phang Nga
83 year old goes missing during Phang Nga mangrove expedition
FILE PHOTO
A man disappeared after rowing his boat to a mangrove area along the coast of Phang Nga’s Takua Thung district yesterday.
Surat Sumalee, head of Ban Sam Chong Nua village in Tambon Kalai, sent out a search party of two dozen villagers after being informed at 6.40pm that 83 year old Wanmad Tonklung didn’t return from his trip.
His family says that Wanmad headed off in the morning to cut Nipa palm leaves in the mangrove forest about two kilometres from the village. The search party found his overturned boat, with palm leaves still inside, floating next to an oyster farm. The villagers believe Wanmad’s boat may have been flipped over by a wave.
After several hours’ hunting for the missing man, the search was finally suspended just before midnight.
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
Weather warning for Thailand’s southern provinces
Thailand’s wet-season is forecast to be ‘wet’ in the south for the next few days. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in the past 24 hours to alert residents of heavy rain in the Southern provinces, strong winds and high seas.
In the latest warning issued this morning at 6am, the TMD reported that, until June 27, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.”
“Strong winds and 2-3 metre waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should remain ashore until June 29.”
The affected areas listed in the warning are:
June 24 and 25…
Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east and Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast to face isolated heavy rain, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast to face isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
June 26 and 27…
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the east, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the east coast, and Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast will be covered with isolated heavy rain.
Bangkok will be cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain during the forecast period. Minimum temperature 28°C. Maximum temperature 39°C.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Phang Nga
Phang Nga governor declares flood disaster zones in Thailand’s south
PHOTOS: ศูนย์ปฏิบัติการข้อมูล
The Phang Nga provincial administration has declared five flooded districts in the province as disaster zones to speed up assistance to affected residents.
Phang Nga’s governor Siripat Pattanakul said the districts of Kapong, Thay Muang, Takua Pa, Muang and Takua Thung are now declared disaster zones following weekend flooding that’s affected 1,700 people from 442 families. Localised heavy rains have brought flooding to some areas in Phuket and Phang Nga over the weekend.
Siripat was speaking to reporters while he and his wife, Rattiya Pattanakul who chairs the Phang Nga Red Cross Society, visited residents of the five districts this morning.
Siripat says the provincial administration was working with local administrations and the provincial Red Cross office to rush help, including food, drinking water and necessities, to affected people in the region.
The authorities are installing pumps to drain floodwaters, which should subside soon if there is no more rain, according to the governor.
SOURCE: The Nation
