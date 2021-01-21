Phuket police confirm speed limit of bypass road after locals complain | The Thaiger

Transport
Phuket police confirm speed limit of bypass road after locals complain
Phuket police are confirming the island’s bypass road speed limit as 50 kilometres per hour. That is, despite years of back and forth between motorists and the law. The latest announcement comes after locals posted online copies of their speeding tickets, which showed the confirmed limit. The stretch of road, almost the only stretch of road where you could get a car up to 100 kph, has long been a speedway for cars, trucks and vans.
The reason they are complaining is that they say they were “under the impression” (code for “misunderstanding”) that speeding tickets would only be given to those caught exceeding 100 kilometres per hour along the bypass. They say police have “assured for years” that this would be the case.
Phuket City Traffic Police Deputy Chief Rungrit Rattanaphakdee says that normally motorists are allowed to drive up to 80 kilometres per hour on municipality roads but the bypass road’s speed limit is 50 kilometres per hour.
“Although drivers of private cars and motorbikes can drive not over 80 kilometres per hour on municipality roads in accordance with the Road Traffic Act, all drivers must follow the 50 kilometres per hour signs installed along the bypass road.”
But his interpretation of the law contradicts a statement in 2015 by former Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Liedwonghat and Teerawat Liamsakun, who was Phuket City Police Chief at the time. Samak said back then, that the signs with a white background and red circle are advisory only. In other words, not mandatory.
Teerawat also concurred with Samak, in 2015, by saying that the signs were advisory only but warned that drivers may have an accident if they don’t comply with the advisory speed limit on the signs.
(Roll the time-machine music)
“Actually, speed is limited by law on this road the bypass road to 80 kilometres per hour in tessabaan (municipal) areas and 90 kilometres per hour in other parts. Our speed cameras are set to detect vehicles going faster than 100. Anyone caught going faster than that risks receiving a speeding ticket in the mail.”
Now, speaking to The Phuket News, Rungrit says the speed limit is mandatory but motorists would not be issued tickets by the speed cameras unless motorists’ speeds were higher than 100 kilometres per hour.
Locals say they are still confused as they say Rungrit didn’t respond as to why the motorists were being ticketed when travelling under 100 kilometres per hour as he maintains that fines are only given to those going over 100 kilometres per hour. The photos of the tickets showed most of those ticketed to be travelling at speeds of 90-99 kilometres per hour, which directly contradicts Rungrit’s new interpretation of the law.
“…. so far we have had tickets issued only to the drivers who drove faster than 100 kilometres per hour.”
“The signs are there to remind drivers to drive carefully under the speed limit, as normally drivers drive very fast on the road, leading to accidents.”
“We are trying to use technology to charge drivers’ behaviour, so we use speed cameras and have tickets sent to their homes.”
To be clear, Rungrit says the bypass road speed limit is 50 kilometres per hour, but you may be ticketed if your speed exceeds 100 kilometres per hour. That is, despite locals receiving tickets for going 90-99 kilometres per hour.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
UPDATE: Khaosod English removed a story on Covid-19 tests for those seeking visa extensions and replaced it with the article “Immigration backtracks on plan to require Covid-19 test for visa extensions.” They say the previous report sparked uproar among expats and immigration police spokesperson has since apologised for the misunderstanding.
Original article…
Confusion reigns today over whether Covid-19 tests will be required for visa extensions. While The Phuket News spoke with an immigration official who said “no… you don’t need a Covid-19 test to extend your visa or apply for a work permit”, Khaosod English wrote an article headlined “Covid-19 test will be mandatory for all visa extension”.
The Thaiger also contacted a respected visa agent who said Covid-19 tests are, indeed, now required for applying for both visa extensions and work permits, even renewals.
The Thai Immigration Bureau has not made any official announcement regarding Covid-19 tests. Talk about Covid-19 tests for foreigners was brought up after a rule was published in the Royal Gazette last month, officially adding Covid-19 to a list of dangerous diseases, prohibiting those infected with any of the listed illnesses from entering the country.
Immigration Police Bureau spokesperson Archayon Kraithong told Khaosod English that proof of a negative Covid-19 test will be required for visa extensions, regardless of how long a foreigner has stayed in Thailand. On the other hand, Phuket immigration deputy chief Nareuwat Putthawiro told The Phuket News that Covid-19 tests will not be required for visa extensions or work permit applications.
“We do not require any medical documents for an application to renew a visa, because there are few foreigners’ movements outside Phuket. Most of them live and work in Phuket, and have done so before the new wave of Covid-19… So they do not have to worry about it. Everything is still the same.”
Medical exams are currently already required for most work permit applicants (including tests for Syphilis and Elephantiasis). A visa agent told The Thaiger that Covid-19 tests have been added to the medical examination requirements for work permit applicants. But, on the other hand, Phuket immigration says they DO NOT require Covid-19 tests for work permit applicants.
“We have not received any notices about Covid-19 requirements for processing applications to renew visas. If we do receive any such orders, we will let the public know.”
It isn’t the first time there has been conflicting statements coming out of different officials, in different immigration offices on different days.
SOURCES: Phuket News| Khaosod English
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Visitors to Phuket from “highest risk” areas must show Covid-19 test results
People arriving Phuket from the “highest risk” areas are required to take a swab test by the staff at emergency operation centres (EOC) or show the test result document endorsed by the EOC staff made within 72 hours of their arrival. The revised order is effective from now until January 31, according to the Phuket Governor.
Those people who are on a brief business trip to Phuket need to show certificates from their employers describing the reason and necessity of their trips. If they want to leave their accommodations, they have to make a request to the EOC and clearly explain the reason as well as the time and destination. Visitors are also asked to avoid going to the community areas to avoid crowded gatherings.
It is noted that the revised order by the governor has not been officially promoted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. However, all visitors are still asked to register online via the Mor Chana contact tracing application and via www.gophuget.com according to the order re-issued on Friday.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
The road less travelled – trekking to the Kalim Viewpoint
There are two well known ways to get from Kathu to Kalim or Kamala – one is across the Patong Hill, and the other is much longer, through Srisoonthorn and along the coastal road from Surin the Kamala (very scenic too).
But there’s also another way. Also very scenic but will take you about 2 hours through dense forest although there is a well-worn walking track. The track will take you from Kathu up to the Kalim Viewpoint. From here you can head back to Kathu along a different path, or down into Kalim, near Patong.
Starting about halfway down Soi Namtok in Kathu, you head up a nondescript road past the Flying Hanuman zipline attraction, although there’s no sign at the entrance to the soi (below). About the first kilometre is paved but then becomes increasingly ‘agricultural’ as you get higher into the hills, heading towards the Kalim Viewpoint. There’s also a small temple on the way up.
PHOTO: The start of the trek, a small soi off Soi Namtok – Google Maps
It will take around 2 hours to trek up to the Kalim Viewpoint. The walking is quite strenuous and you’ll need to be wearing the right shoes and take plenty of water – there’s no 7/11s on the way! As you get nearer the top, to the viewpoint, the track becomes less drivable although the track is still quite open and easy to follow. If you’re feeling a bit lazy you can take a motorbike about halfway up the road until you’ll need to proceed on foot from there.
From the Kalim Viewpoint you can see across Kalim to Patong Bay and the land that stretches along the bay south of Patong Beach. From the top you can either make your way down to Kalim or another exit along the Kalim-Kamala Road, just near the Iguana Beach Club.
You can also head back another way to Kathu, a longer return track that skirts around the top of the Kathu Waterfall. A lot of that track gets very narrow and parts of it are up and down the hills, some of it very steep.
The views are amazing and you get to see a vast swathe of Phuket, still very close to popular locations like Patong, Kamala and Kathu, but untouched by any civilisation.
You’ll need to be in reasonable health to take on the trip but, just to go up to the Kalim Viewpoint and back, or down into Kalim, should take around 5 hours in total. On a scale of 1 – 5 for difficulty, we’d rate it a 3. An easy trek for experienced people but will need a bit of planning if you’re not an experienced trekker.
Even on a hazy day, as it was today, the views were amazing. But best to start off early morning when the weather is cooler. Well worth the time for the views and the opportunity to see more of Phuket, away from the bars and beaches.
Thanks to BT for the pics and information.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
800+ people found in close contact with an infected food vendor in Nakhon Phanom
Banned politician says government silencing him by invoking Lese Majeste law
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Government is to allow people to use “legal” parts of cannabis in business
Pattaya hotels take food to the streets in bid to survive
Phuket police confirm speed limit of bypass road after locals complain
Thai senior and disabled citizens will receive 2,000 baht handouts
CCSA Update: 142 new Covid-19 infections
Pattaya cleaning up its Walking Street act in time for Chinese New Year
US Ambassador to Thailand quits after Biden inaugurated
Migrant workers risk losing their legal status, the Cabinet to extend work permit amnesty
Thailand’s poorer areas may suffer if vaccines funded by local municipalities
Tower Of Babble – Have your say on The Thaiger – January 21
Sumut Sakhon’s Central Prawn Market to reopen at the end of January
Air pollution in Bangkok expected to get worse due to “cold spell”
Thailand to introduce 300 baht “tourism fee” to insure foreign visitors, manage tourist destinations
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
Thailand’s PM says he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs”
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
Norway adjusts advice after 28 possible vaccine-related deaths of elderly people
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect
Student arrested in dormitory at night, charged with lèse majesté offences
Covid-19 measures and safety restrictions to be reviewed at the end of the month
Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening
Police say at least 2 people to be arrested in Bangkok bomb attack – UPDATE
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Disease control measures ease up in Samut Sakhon
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s tourism in the Covid 2021 era
- Protests1 day ago
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
Mister Stretch
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5:06 pm
Clear as mud.
As usual.
kenny
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5:32 pm
yes I have seen those advisory signs there right next to the ones adviceing you not to drink more than half a litre of strong sprits when driving , which every one knows means you will only be prosecuted if you drink more than a litre!
Ynwaps
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5:10 pm
So the speed limit is 50 km/h, but one can drive 99 km/h without being fined but locals found out the penalty might actually be enforced 40 km/h above the speed limit.
What a mess lol
kenny
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5:25 pm
yes I have seen those advisory signs there right next to the ones adviceing you not to drink more than half a litre of strong sprits when driving , which every one knows means you will only be prosecuted if you drink more than a litre!
Mr cynic
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 6:00 pm
This should provide a welcome boost to the station tea kitty.