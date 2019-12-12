Phuket Light Rail project hits a few speed bumps | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket Light Rail project hits a few speed bumps
The Phuket Light Rail (Phuket Tram) project has hit a few hurdles and has been shelved, apparently temporarily, whilst some further studies are conducted into the ambitious public transport project. The proposed tram route was proposed to start at Phuket Airport and finish at the Chalong Intersection, with a total of 21 stations along the way.
As president of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand’s board, the Department of Highways director-general Sarawut Songsiriwilai has announced that the board agreed to “temporarily halt” the development of the Phuket Tram project and is seeking a further study of the impacts across all aspects of the project.
“One of the key aspects that needs reconsideration is the estimated number of passengers, which is thought to be inaccurate.”
“The project also needs further study on the travel behaviour of local residents and an estimate of the numbers of foreign tourists visiting Phuket in the future.”
“The board still believes that the project is feasible, and that a thorough study of “impacts in all dimensions” will help improve investors’ confidence in the project.”
Reading between the lines The Thaiger assumes that an early call for investment has come up with a lukewarm reception. We’ve called out the Board on their projected passenger numbers for the project in the past and been skeptical about the reported advantages to locals using the new system when 1) it was going to be quite expensive, 2) would have meant a total change of existing travel habits of locals, and 3) was going to take a route north to south that didn’t include many of the island’s tourism hot spots, making it fairly useless for tourists.
Meanwhile, MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas says that the Phuket Tram project is currently undergoing the Environmental Impact Assessment process as well as selecting investment models.
“The board’s order to perform further studies should not impact the bidding process, which is still slated for before the end of 2020. MRTA will begin the study as soon as possible and will present preliminary results to the next board meeting.”
“This project will have a combined distance of 42 kilometres, 30.2 km at the ground level, while 2.7 km. will be elevated and 9.1 km. will be constructed underground.”
Pakapong added that the Phuket Tram will be a Public Private Partnership project with an estimated total budget of 34.5 billion baht, comprising 26 billion baht for construction, 1.5 billion baht for land reclamation and a 7 billion baht operational budget.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Mother cat and 4 kittens poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, Phuket
On December 11, a report was made following a post from the Facebook page ‘Rain Forest’ about 5 cats that were dumped and poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, at the far north end of Mai Khao Beach in Phuket.
The post shows pictures of a cat and her four kittens that had been poisoned with water and food, probably laced with rat poisoning. Two food vendors at the beach, 58 year old Petch Saejia and 55 year old Kanchana Saenghuad, are the witnesses who found and buried the cats. (The pictures are in the original post although we decided not to display them)
Petch said that the incident happened on December 9, in the morning. She was riding her three-wheel ‘saleng’ to sell food at the beach as usual. But when she arrived, Kanchana, who had arrived earlier told her that someone dumped the 5 cats at the beach and poisoned them. She saw the dead kittens on the sandy area of the beach while the mother cat, who still had a collar with a bell, was struggling to move to her babies and licked them before she died as well, which Petch said was very tragic.
She also mentioned that the kittens were not weaned and they were still feeding the mother cat.
Petch said that she cried when she saw the incident. She said she felt sad for the cats and very angry toward the person who committed this crime. She believes that the cats had an owner as the mother cat still had a collar, but the owner might have been bored of them so they were dumped and killed.
She mentioned that she noticed a water dish with something that looks like rat bait at the bottom of the dish. The two vendors buried the cats along with leftover cat food.
She said that this action was “very evil” and she wished that the person who did this will suffer the same as these cats.
“If next life exist, I wish these cats will become humans instead of this cruel person.”
Meanwhile, Kanchana said that she also cried when seeing the dead kittens. They also went to the temple yesterday (December 11) to make merit for the lost souls and wish them to go to a good place where they won’t meet any cruel person like this.
(Translated)
SOURCE: Thairath.co.th
Phuket
Search still on for missing Phuket kayakers
The search for a Polish tourist and his Thai female off Phuket continues after five days by police, volunteers and the navy. Rescuers are still focusing around the coastlines after scouring the Andaman Sea up to 20 nautical miles offshore earlier in the week. They admit they now have grave fears for the safety of the pair.
27 year old Polish national Mateusz Juszkiewiez and 23 year old Veerakan Siriprakorn rented a kayak on Ya Nui beach, just south of popular Nai Harn beach on Saturday afternoon. Friends, who rented other kayaks with the pair, returned at sunset on Saturday night after receiving a phone call from Mateusz saying they were having trouble getting back. A search was launched immediately but there has been no sign of the pair or clues as to where they ended up.
Authorities, including tourist police and the navy, have deployed helicopters, boats and an aeroplane in the search. Many volunteers have joined in the search for the pair who remain missing after five days.
Phuket’s deputy governor said the search was continuing by land, air and sea, but now focusing on the stretch of sea within 10 nautical miles off the coast.
The search has been impeded by strong winds and high waves, and rescuers have yet to find any trace of the kayak or even evidence the pair are still alive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket
Russian tourist bitten by a monkey on To Sae Hill, Phuket town
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
On December 10, a report emerged that a tourist had been bitten by a monkey on the popular To Sae Hill viewpoint in Phuket Town. The video shared on social media shows that the man was bleeding a lot from his arm before another man helped attend to the wound to stop the blood.
A volunteer who takes care of monkeys on the hill said that this is not the first time that the local monkeys had attacked people, especially tourists because the tourists wither don’t know, or follow the warnings and suggestions on the signs installed on many spots on the hill in four languages; Thai, English, Chinese and Russian.
The volunteer also mentioned that people shouldn’t feed the monkeys with their hand directly but place the food on the ground for the monkeys to pick up. Also, people shouldn’t touch the monkeys because they can get scared and frightened, which might lead to an attack.
A member of the To Sae hiking club, Krich Thepbamrung, who witnessed the incident, said that the man got attacked in the afternoon of December 8, in front of a shop that sells drinks, near the viewpoint.
The man rode his motorcycle up the hill alone before taking pictures at the viewpoint and started to feed the monkeys by using his hand directly. He said that in the beginning there was no problem but once the man tried to take a picture of his hand feeding the monkey while the monkey was grabbing the food, the man didn’t release the food and the monkey might have thought that he would take the food back so it started to attack him by biting him before fleeing.
He confirmed that the attacks happen quite often, an average of 3-4 times per day, and mostly happens to tourists, especially women and children. Also, the cause of the attack is often because the feeder tries to take photos while feeding them. Now the hiking club has prepared a first aid kit at the viewpoint to cope with the rise in monkey bites and attacks.
He said that people who go to the hill and to the viewpoint and would like to feed the monkey should be careful and follow the directions strictly to avoid such incidents.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Phuket Light Rail project hits a few speed bumps
Thai economy not desperate, just a bit slow – Finance Minister
Foreign and Thai business partners cleared of human trafficking charges in Bangkok
Live links to streaming coverage of the Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
Chiang Mai mountains introduce two new camping facilities
Mother cat and 4 kittens poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, Phuket
Academic calls on Thai government to help migrant children
Government plans to lure Chinese tourists back by easing visa procedures
Kratom leaves to be declassified as a narcotic
Transport and viewing locations for today’s Royal Barge Procession in Bangkok
Search still on for missing Phuket kayakers
Thailand introduces “plain” tobacco packaging
Will the Constitutional Court dissolve Future Forward Party?
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand
- Expats3 hours ago
So you want to move to Vietnam?
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
- Business3 days ago
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
- Thailand3 days ago
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok less popular, Taipei heads the list – World’s favourite city for expats
- Phuket3 days ago
Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider