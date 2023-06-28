Yellow Line Monorail to face new fare regulations from July 3

Photo courtesy of Alstom, railwaygazette.com.

In recent developments, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri confirmed yesterday’s Cabinet approval for the initiation of fare collection on the Yellow Line monorail from July 3. The fares, determined by five newly drafted regulations from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), will range from 15 baht to a higher limit of 45 baht for the Yellow Line’s extensive track of 30.4 kilometres.

It is important to note that the Yellow Line is connected with the Green Line of BTS at Samrong Station, with Hua Mak Station’s Airport Rail Link and the Blue Line of MRTA at Lat Phrao Station. For this reason, the fare calculation for journeys entailing a train transition will differ.

For commuters transitioning from an MRTA-operated line to the Yellow Line, no flag fall charges are to be levied. Similarly, those traversing from a line managed by separate operators are exempt from such charges, provided the transition occurs within a window of 30 minutes.

Expansion to the fare scheme is within the decision-making purview of the MRTA board, enabling the introduction of various promotional tickets. This includes student tickets, ticket sets, and monthly tickets, alongside fare discounts and promotional offers, envisaged to incentivise public train usage, reported Bangkok Post.

Anucha further revealed that forthcoming regulations from the MRTA concerning fare collection across the Blue and Purple lines will incorporate additional interrelated elements.

The Yellow Line monorail, crucial for simplifying transit between Bangkok’s Lat Phrao and Samrong in Samut Prakan, has been operational for free trial runs since June 3.

Follow us on :













Recently, the newly inaugurated Yellow Line monorail service in Bangkok experienced significant disruption, leading to the temporary suspension of operations at five stations for approximately 90 minutes.

The operations came to a halt due to an unforeseen electrical issue, marking the first occurrence of such a disruption in the monorail’s functioning. The Yellow Line monorail, since its inception, has managed to draw a significant number of passengers. Disruptions like these, however, could potentially be a cause for concern. Read more HERE.