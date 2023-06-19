Bangkok’s Yellow Line monorail endorsed by PM for easy city commute

Photo Courtesy of Shutterstock

Bangkok’s Yellow Line monorail route was given a stamp of approval today by Thailand’s Caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who described the new mode of transport as “comfortable.” Setting off from the Yellow Line railway depot on Srinagarindra Road, he and his entourage embarked on a 45 minute journey covering the entire monorail line and reaching Lat Phrao.

Though the Mass Rapid Transit Authority had already started offering free test runs to the public on June 3, Gen Prayut’s endorsement now marks an important milestone in the monorail system’s official launch. Covering a 30-kilometre distance, the Yellow Line was built with an investment of 49 billion baht, connecting the Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection with Sukhumvit Road in Samut Prakan province. Its construction began in 2018 with the intent to connect eastern Bangkok with the main electric railways. Chinese-made Innovia Monorail 300 Bombardier trains were implemented for the system.

During his test ride, Gen Prayut remarked, “During the ride, I felt comfortable. It is a new (transport) choice for people along the route.”

Fares for the Yellow Line are expected to range between 15 and 45 baht, with an integrated ticket system being considered to offer discounts for daily commuters. Though there were previous reports suggesting that passengers would need to start paying for tickets from July 3, Gen. Prayut stated that the topic is still being discussed by his cabinet, reports Bangkok Post.

As the second monorail system in Bangkok, the Yellow Line complements the city’s existing Pink Line, which connects Khae Rai and Min Buri.

In the latest update, the trial run of the yellow line has garnered tremendous response, attracting a whopping 80,000 passengers. Consequently, the Department of Rail Transport is now considering expanding its operations to amplify this success. The ambitious plan includes extending the trial to encompass a minimum of 23 stations, further enhancing the impact of this promising launch. Read more HERE.