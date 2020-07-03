Motorway tolls to be waived on two major routes this holiday weekend | The Thaiger

Transport
Motorway tolls to be waived on two major routes this holiday weekend
As motorists take to the roads over the coming long weekend, the government says it’s doing away with toll fees on two motorways from today until midnight on July 8. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says those using motorways 7 and 9 will not have to pay a toll, a decision that is hoped will reduce congestion, encourage more domestic travel, and avoid putting extra financial pressure on those already struggling. Thailand is observing two Buddhist holidays in the coming days, Asalha Puja on Sunday, and Buddhist Lent on Monday.
“Motorway 7 that runs from Bangkok to Chon Buri and motorway 9 that runs from Bang Pa In to Bang Phli, and from Phra Pra Daeng to Bang Khun Tian, will waive the toll fee from 00.01am on July 3 to midnight of July 8. The measure aims to promote domestic travel, reduce traffic jams in front of the toll booths, as well as alleviate people’s financial burden during the economic recession due to Covid-19.”
In addition, the director-general of the Department of Highways, Sarawut Songwilai, says extra staff will be on patrol to help travellers in congested or accident-prone areas. Workers will provide 24 hour roadside assistance, while drivers can also check traffic conditions before they set off, using a dedicated app.
“Motorists can use the department’s Thailand Highway Traffic mobile application to check the traffic condition in real-time, reported live from 20 highway offices using traffic drones. The department has also urged construction contractors of highways to temporarily halt their work during the long weekend, to maximise traffic lanes and prevent congestion. We expect the number of travellers this year to be at the same level as last year, despite the Covid-19 situation, as the government has eased most of the lockdown measures.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Thai Airways to shed only 5% of employees, while appointing new president
Debt-ridden Thai Airways has confirmed that it will only shed 5% of its 20,000 employees as part of its reorganisation. The former president of the carrier’s labour union says he met with the rehab panel, along with union and airline staff representatives, with the panel now aiming to cut only 5% of the airline’s workforce-down from the initial target of 30%. He says some redundant staff members will be shifted to departments that need more workers.
The airlines’ board held the meeting yesterday which also saw the appointment of board member Chansin Treenuchagorn, as the new acting president. Chansin was formerly the president of the state-owned oil and gas conglomerate PTT, and joined the board last month. They also accepted the acting president’s resignation from his post. Despite stepping down, former president Chakkrit Parapuntakul will continue as the company’s second vice-chairman.
The national flag carrier filed for rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court on May 26 and the court accepted the petition the next day. The court is expected to hear the case on August 17.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Bangkok Skytrain cancels seat spacing measures
Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain network has cancelled its seat spacing measures in order to increase passenger numbers after schools and colleges reopened today. Bangkok Mass Transit System’s CEO says social distancing measures have been relaxed to boost convenience for passengers.
All BTS carriages had crosses on seating to separate seated passengers but had done nothing to keep standing passengers apart.
Stations and trains will still limit the number of passengers to 70% of normal capacity to prevent overcrowding. The BTS is also operating “group release” measures for passengers in the morning and evening rush hours, to prevent overcrowding on platforms. Passengers are being advised “not to talk on their phones” and to “avoid facing each other at close proximity” whilst on trains.
BTS says the frequency of rush hour service is 2 minutes, 25 seconds for trains on the Sukhumvit Line, and 3 minutes, 45 seconds for the Silom Line.
Temperature checks and Thai Chana scanning remain in place on sections of the network.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
ASEAN
PM proposes limited regional travel at Asean summit
The Covid-19 crisis has severely restricted international air travel, but that didn’t stop a summit of Asean nations yesterday hosted by Vietnam and held by teleconference. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called on fellow Asean members to begin discussion about reopening certain limited lines of interregional travel, to begin the recovery from the pandemic’s impact on the regional economy.
No specific time was mentioned around when such discussions would take place, but it was a significant first step to begin deeper discussions, as many Asean nations now have low to no active cases of Covid-19. There are some notable exceptions, such as Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, which saw 1,240 new cases yesterday alone.
Prayut specifically mentioned businesspeople in regards to the travel permissions, as well as other limited groups. It’s expected that if such a proposition moves forward, any travel corridor would carry strict limits and restrictions and wouldn’t allow everyone to travel freely across the region.
Prayut said public health measures would still take top priority in any such travel channel and would need to be agreed upon between member countries.
Besides opening dialogue on travel Prayt also suggested further investment in digital infrastructure and closer economic integration across the region.
Thailand has been considering “travel bubbles” for several weeks, at the highest levels of government, but announced earlier this week detailed discussion would be postponed until August. Monday’s meeting with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and other relevant agencies will discuss allowing limited numbers of foreigners enter, but with strict medical precautions. These would be limited to businesspeople, diplomats, guests of the government and foreigners with dependent Thai families. Discussion on protocols for such entries are ongoing as of press time. It’s is expected that the majority, if not all, will be required to go through quarantine at their own expense.
Thailand has not had a single confirmed locally transmitted case of Covid-19 in 32 days, and this morning announced 0 confirmed total cases in the past 24 hours.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
