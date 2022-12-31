Transport
Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today
In a bid to boost visits to tourist attractions in Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration created a program to run free electric buses to the floating markets on weekends, starting today. The plan was created to connect the main public transportation lines across Bangkok with nearby tourist attractions.
The BMA announced yesterday the new, eco-friendly service that will feed from public transport lines directly to some less accessible attractions. The bus to the floating markets around Bangkok is the pilot project for the service expected to expand. It will run on the weekends and eliminate the need to walk or take taxis from the bus or metro to the tourist sights.
People in Bangkok can start using this service today and continue each weekend. Nation Thailand reports that the well-equipped electric buses have 20 seats and a number of handy features like phone chargers and free Wi-Fi. They are handicap accessible with a ramp for wheelchairs.
The buses around Bangkok run on weekends, starting at 9am and finishing at 4.45pm with four trips per day. They start at the Bang Khun Non MRT station and make stops at Song Klong and Taling Chan floating market. From there, the electric buses head to the Southern Bus Terminal to drop off passengers and pick up more.
The route then transports tourists to Lat Mayon and Wat Saphan floating markets. The bus then travels to its final stop, terminating back at the Bang Khun Non MRT station where it started.
Further details about the route and the timetables for the four buses each weekend day can be found using ViaBus. The mobile app contains bus schedule information around the Greater Bangkok metropolitan area and several other key areas throughout Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Kim Jung-un riding a New Year rocket?
What could possibly go wrong? 2022 in Big Tech
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Senate to investigate AMLO-Tuhao links
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sued for historical sex crimes
POLL: Majority opposed to 4am venue curfew
Andrew Tate not nabbed through pizza connection
The Man Who Took Dinner to The Sky ft. Friso Poldervaart | Ep.18
12 Top News Headlines in Thailand by Month Recap 2022
Thailand’s top 10 stories on social media for 2022
Thai holidays in 2023
Pheu Thai Party electioneering promise of 600-baht daily minimum wage
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services | Thailand News Today
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Russians take Thailand by storm
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Crime2 days ago
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
-
China2 days ago
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
-
Economy2 days ago
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
-
Phuket1 day ago
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
-
News2 days ago
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
-
Thailand2 days ago
Russians take Thailand by storm