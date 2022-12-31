Connect with us

Transport

Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Free buses to the floating markets in Bangkok will start today. (via Nation)
Thaiger deals

In a bid to boost visits to tourist attractions in Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration created a program to run free electric buses to the floating markets on weekends, starting today. The plan was created to connect the main public transportation lines across Bangkok with nearby tourist attractions.

The BMA announced yesterday the new, eco-friendly service that will feed from public transport lines directly to some less accessible attractions. The bus to the floating markets around Bangkok is the pilot project for the service expected to expand. It will run on the weekends and eliminate the need to walk or take taxis from the bus or metro to the tourist sights.

People in Bangkok can start using this service today and continue each weekend. Nation Thailand reports that the well-equipped electric buses have 20 seats and a number of handy features like phone chargers and free Wi-Fi. They are handicap accessible with a ramp for wheelchairs.

The buses around Bangkok run on weekends, starting at 9am and finishing at 4.45pm with four trips per day. They start at the Bang Khun Non MRT station and make stops at Song Klong and Taling Chan floating market. From there, the electric buses head to the Southern Bus Terminal to drop off passengers and pick up more.

The route then transports tourists to Lat Mayon and Wat Saphan floating markets. The bus then travels to its final stop, terminating back at the Bang Khun Non MRT station where it started.

Further details about the route and the timetables for the four buses each weekend day can be found using ViaBus. The mobile app contains bus schedule information around the Greater Bangkok metropolitan area and several other key areas throughout Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport19 mins ago

Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today
South Korea1 hour ago

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Kim Jung-un riding a New Year rocket?
Technology2 hours ago

What could possibly go wrong? 2022 in Big Tech
Sponsored1 day ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Senate to investigate AMLO-Tuhao links
Entertainment5 hours ago

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sued for historical sex crimes
Thailand6 hours ago

POLL: Majority opposed to 4am venue curfew
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment6 hours ago

Andrew Tate not nabbed through pizza connection
Thailand7 hours ago

The Man Who Took Dinner to The Sky ft. Friso Poldervaart | Ep.18
Thailand7 hours ago

12 Top News Headlines in Thailand by Month Recap 2022
Thailand8 hours ago

Thailand’s top 10 stories on social media for 2022
Events9 hours ago

Thai holidays in 2023
Politics1 day ago

Pheu Thai Party electioneering promise of 600-baht daily minimum wage
Thailand1 day ago

Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services | Thailand News Today
Thailand1 day ago

37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Thailand1 day ago

Pattaya bar security guard slaps Indian tourist in the face
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending