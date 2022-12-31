Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today

In a bid to boost visits to tourist attractions in Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration created a program to run free electric buses to the floating markets on weekends, starting today. The plan was created to connect the main public transportation lines across Bangkok with nearby tourist attractions.

The BMA announced yesterday the new, eco-friendly service that will feed from public transport lines directly to some less accessible attractions. The bus to the floating markets around Bangkok is the pilot project for the service expected to expand. It will run on the weekends and eliminate the need to walk or take taxis from the bus or metro to the tourist sights.

People in Bangkok can start using this service today and continue each weekend. Nation Thailand reports that the well-equipped electric buses have 20 seats and a number of handy features like phone chargers and free Wi-Fi. They are handicap accessible with a ramp for wheelchairs.

The buses around Bangkok run on weekends, starting at 9am and finishing at 4.45pm with four trips per day. They start at the Bang Khun Non MRT station and make stops at Song Klong and Taling Chan floating market. From there, the electric buses head to the Southern Bus Terminal to drop off passengers and pick up more.

The route then transports tourists to Lat Mayon and Wat Saphan floating markets. The bus then travels to its final stop, terminating back at the Bang Khun Non MRT station where it started.

Further details about the route and the timetables for the four buses each weekend day can be found using ViaBus. The mobile app contains bus schedule information around the Greater Bangkok metropolitan area and several other key areas throughout Thailand.