Transport
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says Thai 5G is not an issue
After a wave of flight cancellations and airline schedule and equipment reshuffling in the US, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand spoke up to reaffirm that 5G signals in Thailand do not have any conflicts or negative effects on aircraft or flight equipment. The CAAT explained that, in Thailand, 5G bandwidth is on a different wavelength than anything used in aviation technology. Thailand’s aviation authority also said that they have been closely watching the 5G situation since last year.
The issue was raised in the US because, unlike virtually every other country around the world, the United States did not reserve any part of the frequency spectrum exclusively for aviation equipment, and sold an uncomfortably close section of the spectrum to mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon for use in their 5G technology. The 5G frequency the mobile carriers were using and about to activate near airports across the country was very near to the radio altimeter frequencies on Boeing’s popular 777 and 747-8 airplanes.
Many experts were quick to announce that this is a problem unique to the US and that other countries are not experiencing any risk. Thailand now has also responded to the issue, stating that the 5G in the country uses the 2.6 GHz frequency band which is a safe distance from the radio altimeters in the Boeing aircraft that operate between 4.2 and 4.4 GHz. In the US, 5 G is allowed to operate between 3.7 and 3.98 GHz, too close for safety as an altimeter informs pilots of their distance to the ground, and are crucial to safely land a flight, especially in bad weather or low visibility.
The CAAT in Thailand even said that for the past 7 months they have been notifying airlines to make sure they are aware of the frequencies that 5G is operating in, making contact specifically after being told by the US Federal Aviation Administration and the International Civil Aviation Organisation of the potential conflict.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says Thai 5G is not an issue
Dr Yong says hurrying for a fourth vaccine is wasteful
20 baht bills getting a modern polymer update on March 24
Top 11 Best Influencer Marketing Agencies in Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
Thailand News Today | New Requirements for Resumed Test & Go Program
At least 3 killed, 7 injured as Myanmar’s army raid displaced camps in Kayah State
Vietnam eases entry procedures for foreign employees and returnees with valid visas
Chon Buri villagers complain of air pollution from burning crops
Hotel trends to watch in 2022- Check-in like a VIP
Pattaya pushes forward with 300 million baht budget for Old Town Nakula project
More than a million Covid-19 vaccinations ‘expire’ in Indonesia before distribution to public
First meeting of Thailand’s Lower House this year adjourned due to lack of numbers
Thammanat Prompow, 21 MPs booted from Palang Pracharat
Police suspect dead man found on Phuket beach had been sniffing glue
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene13 hours ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Business4 days ago
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
- Thai Travel4 days ago
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
- Thailand1 day ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Thailand3 days ago
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Recent comments: