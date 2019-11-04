BMA adds pedestrian walkways and better disabled access | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has launched a program to improve flyovers in high-traffic areas with pedestrian crossings which will also include facilities to help the elderly safely cross Bangkok’s busy roads.

The report says that road-crossing signals will be established along with flyovers with lifts for the elderly and disabled, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Flyovers with ramps linking King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and Lumpini Park are also in the works to serve as an example for other flyovers in Bangkok that provide easier ways to cross roads.

The BMA will also make improvements to pedestrian walkways by making more ramps, with the incline ratio not exceeding 1:12, at crossroads, alleys, and street isles.

The BMA says they will support the ageing society by launching a 1555 hotline for the elderly citizens, expats of foreigners facing obstacles when crossing roads. The BMA will also run a campaign to raise awareness on safe driving to lower the rate of accidents around the city.

Let’s hope the roll out of the new pedestrian walkways and wheelchair ramps goes more smoothly than this well-intentioned try in December last year when the BTS Sai Luat station’s new ramp ended up as a ramp-to-nowhere.

SOURCE: The Nation | Khaosod English