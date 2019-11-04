Connect with us

BMA adds pedestrian walkways and better disabled access

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Bangkok Post

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has launched a program to improve flyovers in high-traffic areas with pedestrian crossings which will also include facilities to help the elderly safely cross Bangkok’s busy roads.

The report says that road-crossing signals will be established along with flyovers with lifts for the elderly and disabled, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Flyovers with ramps linking King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and Lumpini Park are also in the works to serve as an example for other flyovers in Bangkok that provide easier ways to cross roads.

The BMA will also make improvements to pedestrian walkways by making more ramps, with the incline ratio not exceeding 1:12, at crossroads, alleys, and street isles.

The BMA says they will support the ageing society by launching a 1555 hotline for the elderly citizens, expats of foreigners facing obstacles when crossing roads. The BMA will also run a campaign to raise awareness on safe driving to lower the rate of accidents around the city.

Let’s hope the roll out of the new pedestrian walkways and wheelchair ramps goes more smoothly than this well-intentioned try in December last year when the BTS Sai Luat station’s new ramp ended up as a ramp-to-nowhere.

SOURCE: The Nation | Khaosod English

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

Thai woman posts warning about tenants from hell in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

A landlord has taken to Facebook to warn others about a foreigner and his Thai girlfriend who rented her condo in Bangkok.

Her post included photos and video showing a disgusting mess of rubbish, plastic bags and clothes, all strewn around the condo.

She also described the toilet and kitchen as “filthy”. She alleged in the post that he couple had disappeared leaving an electricity bill of 4,000 baht unpaid.

The US man was named along with the nickname of his Thai girlfriend. She wanted to make it loud and clear that others would be careful before renting to the couple in the future. The couple had been renting the property for five months.

The mess was left at the Grene Condo in Suthisarn, Phul Sawan district.

The woman announced that she had already reported the matter to the police. They filed a report but would not take action saying that this was a matter for the civil courts to deal with.

SOURCE: Facebook

ASEAN

Thai PM opens ASEAN Summit in Bangkok amid world economic tensions

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 4, 2019

By

PHOTOS: The Nation

The 35th Summit of ASEAN leaders opened yesterday against a backdrop of global economic tensions and prolonged trade negotiations between China and the US. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the international delegation of the ASEAN Summit at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, north-west Bangkok.

During part of the opening, Prayut recited the lines of the song “The ASEAN Way”.

“ASEAN we are bonded as one. Looking out to the world.”

He said that the lines reflect ASEAN’s vision to build closer cooperation among the 10 member countries, and develop partnerships with other regions. Thailand is the Chair for the ASEAN bloc this year in the annual rotating Chair schedule.

Prayut said that ASEAN countries are still facing many challenges, including a slowdown of the global economy, trade tensions, geopolitical conflicts, shake-up of multilateral trading systems, international crime and climate change.

“To meet these challenges, the region needed to make concerted efforts.”

“ASEAN has pushed for the application of the principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a peace treaty of Southeast Asian countries with countries beyond the region.”

Bangkok

Can you eat Bangkok’s biggest burger? 6 kilos and 10,000 calories – VIDEO

May Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

PHOTO: Chris Steaks and Burgers

The gauntlet has been thrown down in Bangkok after a challenge started on You Tube to eat what is said to be the city’s biggest burger. Reuters reports that Chris Steaks and Burgers is offering diners a 10,000 baht prize if they can finish the 6 kilogram mega-burger, which is served with onion rings, bacon and mayonnaise, within nine minutes.

The 10,000 baht monster represents one baht for every calorie the meal contains. The beef version costs 2,500 baht, with the pork version coming in at 3,500 baht.

Restaurant owner Komdech Kongsuwan says he came up with the idea for the competition after seeing three customers finish the giant burger, with others arriving every day to attempt the same foodie feat.

One who sadly failed is Pakorn Porncheewangkoon, who’s not sure when his next burger will be.

“I will eat a burger at some point (in the future), but not any time soon.”

SOURCE: Reuters | Thai Visa

 

Trending