Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks
PHOTO: Win Drivers in Bangkok awaiting their next fare – Yahoo News
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they will move all motorcycle taxis ranks (also known as “Wins”) off the city’s pavements by the end of this year. The awaiting motorcycle taxis, with their colour-coded high-viz jackets, are ubiquitous around the capital
Naew Na reports that 495 ranks currently use the pavements in 50 districts around Bangkok, to wait for customers. In recent years their ‘come-to-us’ business model has been challenged with Apps like Grab Bike where the motorcycle rider will come to where they are, along with the security of driver profiles and guarantee of costs before they book the ride.
It’s reported that the take over of the city’s sidewalks has been the norm since 2014, when permission was granted, provided bikes were wheeled up on to the pavements before touting for business. Not all drivers complied with this condition.
The BMA has recently started fining motorbike drivers who ride their bikes on the pavements, and it’s understood the decision to move the ranks is an extension of this policy, with 100 having already been relocated.
Bangkok’s deputy governor, Sakonthee Patthiyakun, says he hopes they will all be moved by the end of the year although no official deadline has been confirmed. The city currently has 88,578 registered “Win” drivers, using over 5,000 ranks.
The ‘gang’ culture of the Win riders, along with the key-money they have to pay to get into a Win gang, has been criticised in the past.
SOURCE: Na Naew
ASEAN
Malaysian PM confirms Anwar will be successor
PHOTO: Malaysian PM, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad inspecting some Malaysian silks on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok – Twitter
The Malaysian PM, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed publicly that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, president of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (People’s Justice Party) will be his successor. The 94 year old PM was speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in Bangkok yesterday, where he has been attending the ASEAN summit.
Dr Mahatir confirmed he will stand down before the next general election, despite some calls for him to remain until the end of the current government’s mandate.
“Yes, I will. Although there are lots of other people who have been asking me to carry on until the next election but that is their view. My commitment is to step down before the next election, certainly.”
The Nation reports that he also re-affirmed that Anwar will be his successor, and not Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.
Dr Mahatir stopped short of providing a transition timeline and his reluctance to commit to a deadline has been a bone of contention in the past.
“I cannot say whether it is two years or three years, but I will certainly step down as I promised.”
The two have had a tortured relationship for decades but came together last year to topple the former Malaysian PM, Najib Razak, who is currently battling numerous legal battles over his involvement with the 1MBD development bank scandal.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
US will consider a review of GSP cuts – ASEAN Summit
PHOTO: US National Security advisor Robert O’Brien and Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at yesterday’s Summit meeting in Bangkok – Thai PBS World
Behind the group photos at the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, the backroom conversations have been fast and furious.
As a result of several unofficial and official meetings, US officials now says they will consider reviewing the suspension of trade preferences for Thai exports under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), to reduce the impact on the Thai private sector.
The US shift was explained to Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha by US National Security advisor Robert O’Brien during their talks at the ASEAN Summit yesterday morning.
Mr. O’Brien handed a letter from US President Trump to the Thai PM, in which the president said he values the long and close relationship between the US and Thailand and reconfirmed the US’s readiness to cooperate with Thailand and other ASEAN members for mutual benefit.
Both the PM and O’Brien agreed that Monday’s Indo-Pacific Business Forum was a good opportunity for the private sectors of ASEAN and the US to enhance investments in fields like energy, digital technology and infrastructure development.
During the meeting, the PM assured O’Brien that Thailand is ready to cooperate closely with the US, is committed to suppressing human trafficking and supports the US’s role in the region.
The PM also conveyed his wish to welcome the President and the First Lady to Thailand.
Meanwhile, concern by India, over the prospect of cheap and mass-produced Chinese products flooding Indian shelves is stalling plans to sign the world’s largest trade deal, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.
A joint leaders’ statement on RCEP says that India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved.
“All RCEP participating countries will work together to resolve these outstanding issues in a mutually satisfactory way. India’s final decision will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues.”
The leaders of ASEAN, Australia, China, India, Korea and New Zealand have indicated hope that the agreement can be signed next year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Thai woman posts warning about tenants from hell in Bangkok
A landlord has taken to Facebook to warn others about a foreigner and his Thai girlfriend who rented her condo in Bangkok.
Her post included photos and video showing a disgusting mess of rubbish, plastic bags and clothes, all strewn around the condo.
She also described the toilet and kitchen as “filthy”. She alleged in the post that he couple had disappeared leaving an electricity bill of 4,000 baht unpaid.
The US man was named along with the nickname of his Thai girlfriend. She wanted to make it loud and clear that others would be careful before renting to the couple in the future. The couple had been renting the property for five months.
The mess was left at the Grene Condo in Suthisarn, Phul Sawan district.
The woman announced that she had already reported the matter to the police. They filed a report but would not take action saying that this was a matter for the civil courts to deal with.
SOURCE: Facebook
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Airbnb reveals top 20 trending world destinations to visit in 2020
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
Bangkok to move all motorcycle taxi ranks off sidewalks
Strong Thai baht helps Central Group invest overseas
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
Malaysian PM confirms Anwar will be successor
Copyright police sting, arrest 15 year old girl over krathong floats
Pattaya fugitives’ pick-up truck found, two people arrested
Foreign investment applications rise 69% in first nine months
Former hotel employee uses stolen data for online shopping binge
American firms want to relocate to Thailand to counter US-China trade war
Phuket’s water supply running on empty
5,000 Samui residents diagnosed with depression in 2019
US accuses ASEAN nations of trying to “embarrass” Trump with meeting snub
New Airbnb guidelines for Thai landlords
8 Vietnamese arrested – investigation into 39 container deaths in the UK
UPDATE: Three Pattaya fugitives, including one American, still on the run
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Trending
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
- Cambodia3 days ago
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand looks to Indian arrivals for new wave of tourism
- Crime2 days ago
British man arrested on Koh Phangan over local drug charges
- Economy3 days ago
Sit down, shut up and hang on – The Asian century is here
- Bangkok3 days ago
Can you eat Bangkok’s biggest burger? 6 kilos and 10,000 calories – VIDEO
- ASEAN2 days ago
Thai PM opens ASEAN Summit in Bangkok amid world economic tensions
- ASEAN4 days ago
ASEAN should use the power of its 650 million people – Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad