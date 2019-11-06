Strong Thai baht helps Central Group invest overseas | The Thaiger

Business
Strong Thai baht helps Central Group invest overseas
PHOTO: CEO of Central Group, Tos Chirathivat, taking advantage of the strong Thai baht – The Nation
Whilst the strong baht is a concern for exporters and foreign tourists visiting Thailand, many Thai businesses are reaping the currency advantage and investing overseas with their strong baht.
Tos Chirathivat, CEO of Central Group, has confirmed that the family-owned conglomerate is investing 20 billion baht in three overseas projects, in Austria, Japan and Italy.
The Nation reports that the group is investing in the Centara Grand Hotel in Osaka, the Rinascente department store in Turin, and a mixed-use project in Vienna, which is a joint venture between Central and Signa Group. It’s located on Mariahilfer Strasse, a renowned shopping area in Vienna, and is understood to include a luxury hotel and department store, due to open in 2023.
The Nation reports that the Centara Grand Hotel in Osaka, Japan, is a joint venture between Central, Kanden Realty and Development, and Taisei Corporation. The hotel is in the Namba area of Osaka and will have 515 rooms over 34 floors, with panoramic 360 degree city views. A top floor lounge will include space for meetings and events, with a rooftop bar and restaurant and the hotel will also have a spa, fitness centre and a variety of restaurants. The Centara Grand Osaka is expected to open in 2023.
It’s understood that Central first got involved with its Italian project when it purchased land in Turin in 2017 and appointed renowned architect Gianmatteo Romegialli to oversee the design of the Rinascente department store.
The retail space is expected to feature upscale fashion houses Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Marni and Bottega Venetta.
Central Group CEO Tos Chirathivat credits the strong Thai baht with helping the business expand its overseas presence significantly and predicts such growth being sustained in the near future.
“The revenue from overseas business this year including Vietnam, Europe, and Maldives was 30% of total revenue and we see this growth being maintained for the next five years.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Foreign investment applications rise 69% in first nine months
PHOTO: Bloomberg
Thailand continues attracting foreign direct investment, with applications rising 69% in the first nine months of 2019, according the Board of Investment (BOI).
Applications in the electronics and electrical sector, and the digital and automotive sectors, represented 131.78 billion baht, or 65% of the total. The value of applications, up to September this year, was 203.37 billion baht, according to latest data from the BOI.
Out of 689 project bids, Japan, Thailand’s biggest source of foreign investment, comes in first with applications for 167 projects worth 59.19 billion baht. China follows with 139 projects worth 45.44 billion, and Switzerland, with 15 projects worth 11.71 billion, BOI data shows.
The BOI Secretary General says the healthy rise in applications came, despite the fluctuations in the global economy.
“We expect the growth momentum of FDI and overall investment to continue to expand into 2020.”
Overall applications including domestic investments totaled 1,165, up 11% year on year. About half of those are for projects in the digital sector, with 143 projects. Agriculture and food processing saw 132 projects, and the electronics and electrical sector, saw 103 applications.
SOURCE: thailand-business-news.com
Business
American firms want to relocate to Thailand to counter US-China trade war
PHOTO: “You’re all welcome!” – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at the ASEAN Business Summit – Bangkok Post
US business leaders visiting Thailand are looking for opportunities, especially relocating their production bases, as they try to sort out heir businesses in the wake of the US-China trade war.
The US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and executives of 16 American companies met the Thai Finance Minister at the ASEAN Summit to discuss trade and investment. They told the Minister that US firms are especially interested in in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Thailand’s flagship economic project. One of the world’s leading medical supplies makers has already invested in the area.
The companies are also looking at the energy, infrastructure and financial services areas, according to the Ministry.
Ross and the delegation are visiting Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam to promote the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” strategy, seen as a countermove against China’s Belt and Road Initiative. But their rhetoric belies a highly protectionist new paradigm for US trade policy.
Ross also supports Thailand 4.0 and praised the Kingdom for moving up to 21st place in the Doing Business ranking and for successfully hosting the 35th ASEAN Summit last week in Bangkok.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
Thai PM will negotiate the GSP issue with US officials during ASEAN Summit
Thailand will hold talks with US officials, about the GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) suspension for Thai exports to the US market, on the sidelines of the weekend’s ASEAN Summit, being held in Bangkok.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says there are still six months in which to resolve the issues before the suspension of trade benefits for up to 500 Thai export items kicks in. He is also calling for a halt to speculation about the reason for the US action, claiming that only about 300 items will be affected and that several other countries have also been hit by similar measures.
There has been speculation that the US action is a retaliation against the ban on paraquat, chlorpyrifos and, especially, glyphosate by the National Hazardous Substances Committee last week.
The PM is assuring that the government is trying to resolve the problem and urges the private sector to do likewise but, if the US refuses to review its decision, he said that Thailand would have to accept it, according to Thai PBS.
The US announced the suspension of US$1.3 billion of trade benefits under the GSP program and the removal of Thai seafood products included in the program last Friday. The announcement cited Thailand’s failure to bring labour rights up to International Labour Organisation standards, pointing out the problems in the Thai fishing industry as an example. The Thai Commerce Ministry, meanwhile, claims that the impact of the US action will be limited and will cut annual export value by less than US$32.8 million next year.
The US is Thailand’s second-largest export market and shipments are valued around US$3s billion per annum.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
