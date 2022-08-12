Transport
Bangkok gets 20 new electric buses next week
Finally, some good news for commuters as the government delivers its promise to introduce electric buses in Bangkok a week tomorrow.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob yesterday announced that the department plans to introduce 20 electric buses for Line No 2-38, previously known as the No. 8 route from Memorial Bridge to Happy Land.
Saksayam revealed the buses will start operating on Saturday, August 20.
The resurrection of the No 8 service is part of electrified restructuring conducted by the Land Transport Department (DLT). In phase 1, 150 new buses will be deployed on routes across the capital.
Routes run by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), public-private operators, and Transport Co Ltd., will see diesel buses replaced by electric vehicles (EVs).
The DLT plans to replace old buses with 1,000 EVs before the end of the year and eventually electrify Bangkok’s entire fleet of 3,200 buses.
DLT director-general Jirut Wisanjit made it public that the department was working with the public to clear confusion over the change of bus numbers.
Jurit said…
“The new numbers will be posted on buses and websites. Operators of the old No. 8 service failed to meet new BMTA safety and service standards and were refused a concession extension.
“Thai Smile Bus Co Ltd has won the concession to operate its replacement, the new line 2-38, which will use electric buses and AI technology to make life easier for passengers.”
SOURCE: Nation
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Daily trains begin between Malaysian border and Bangkok
Virologist predicts most of Thailand will have had Covid by 2023
Bangkok gets 20 new electric buses next week
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Armed robber escapes with gold worth 800,000 baht in Thailand
Similarity of Mothers Around the World | Thai Mother’s Day 2022
Foreigner faces prison for Parrotfishing in Thailand
Woman escapes death after car hit by fallen debris in Bangkok
Thai paramilitary ranger kills two, injures one after row in bar
Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
Anupong says he will leave government with PM Prayut & Prawit
Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash
Bars and clubs in Thailand proposed to open until 4.00 am | GMT
Three bars shut down in Bangkok lacking licenses, Covid safety
UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Best of1 day ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Crime3 days ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
Thailand1 day ago
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
-
OutDoor Activities3 days ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Recent comments: