Crime

Armed robber escapes with gold worth 800,000 baht in Thailand

Ban Pong Police is on the lookout for an armed robber who held up a gold shop inside Big C in Baan Pong district and got away with about 800,000 baht worth of gold.

Police made known the robber barged his way into the Aurora gold shop at 6.40pm, located on the Ban Pong-Sam Krachab Intersection Road in the municipality of Krachab sub-district, threatened two members of staff, and snatched up 13 two-baht weight of gold necklaces before escaping on a white Honda Wave motorcycle model 110, registration unknown.

The robbery was over in less than a minute, unlike yesterday’s gold robbery.

A member of the gold shop’s staff, Nichanan Phandet, said the culprit was a male, about 160 cm tall, wearing a mask and black cap to cover his face and a black t-shirt. He also wore a cream jacket, jeans, and black sneakers, and was carrying a bag when he walked into the exit of the store.

A security guard tried to stop him from entering but the armed robber opened his shirt to reveal a gun. This made the security man him and his fellow employees stand back.

The thief then grabbed the tray with 13 gold necklaces worth about 800,000 baht.

After sweeping the gold necklaces into a bag, the robber ran from the scene. The entire incident took less than one minute.

Pol Maj Gen Piti Narukatarapichai, commander of Ratchaburi Provincial Police reported that officers gathered at 11pm last night to review CCTV footage to try and locate the thief’s escape route and question witnesses.

Police were also investigating suspects in the immediate area of the robbery and coordinating with nearby gold shops to collect any additional information.

SOURCE: Daily News  Bangkok Post

 

