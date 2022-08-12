Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Virologist predicts most of Thailand will have had Covid by 2023

Published

 on 

PHOTO:Virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan says most people in Thailand will get Covid by 2023. (via Wikimedia Kkamols)

If avoiding the coronavirus feels futile at this point, maybe it is. According to one of the country’s top virologists, by about the end of this year, nearly everyone in Thailand will have been infected with Covid-19. The chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Department of Paediatrics of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine Yong Poovorawan predicted this by extrapolating from current and past data.

He said, about the same as influenza, within three years, most people will get Covid at least once. While infections first appeared in Wuhan, China in the last months of 2019, the first human-to-human transmission confirmed in Thailand was in a taxi driver at the end of January 2020.

Dr Yong says that advances in medicine have helped keep death tolls down, as medical treatment and vaccines bought time while the Coronavirus has mutated to be less deadly, but the pandemic extended for much longer than pandemics in the past because of that too. Just before the third wave of Covid last year, he predicted another wave or two, and about two years before the virus threat was staved off by herd immunity.

“Whereas in previous times epidemics such as cholera or Spanish flu usually only needed a year to infect most people in the country, killing about 1% of the population, medical technology advances have extended this timeframe a lot.”

Now, with most new infections being fairly mild, experts believe that most cases go unreported and the 2,000 to 3,000 new hospitalisations we are seeing per day means there are likely really tens of thousands of new infections daily. But with 20 to 30 deaths on average each day, the mortality rate has fallen much lower.

Yesterday the Ministry of Public Health reported 2,316 new Covid infections that were put into hospitals yesterday throughout Thailand as well as 35 deaths from the virus.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport2 mins ago

Daily trains begin between Malaysian border and Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Virologist predicts most of Thailand will have had Covid by 2023
Transport2 hours ago

Bangkok gets 20 new electric buses next week
Sponsored1 day ago

BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Crime2 hours ago

Armed robber escapes with gold worth 800,000 baht in Thailand
This is Thailand4 hours ago

Similarity of Mothers Around the World | Thai Mother’s Day 2022
Crime4 hours ago

Foreigner faces prison for Parrotfishing in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok5 hours ago

Woman escapes death after car hit by fallen debris in Bangkok
Crime6 hours ago

Thai paramilitary ranger kills two, injures one after row in bar
Indonesia7 hours ago

Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
Cannabis7 hours ago

Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
Politics8 hours ago

Anupong says he will leave government with PM Prayut & Prawit
Tourism9 hours ago

Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash
Thailand9 hours ago

Bars and clubs in Thailand proposed to open until 4.00 am | GMT
Bangkok9 hours ago

Three bars shut down in Bangkok lacking licenses, Covid safety
Road deaths24 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending