Connect with us

Thailand

Woman warns others after being stalked by creepy taxi driver

Published

 on 

Photo via Channel 3 and Samai Survive

A woman driver issued a warning to others after she was stalked by a taxi driver to her home in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. The cab driver denied the accusation saying he was hired by an unknown person to follow her.

The woman, Thitichaya (surname reserved), said she was stalked by a taxi driver for over 10 kilometres. The 26 year old filed a complaint to the police but did not get any satisfaction so asked a non-profit organisation, Saimai Survive, to spread her story and warn other female drivers who drive alone at night.

Thitichaya said that she was driving home from her office at 7pm on Sunday, November 13 on Sawai Pracharat, or Phra Ong Chao Sai Road, in Pathum Thani. She noticed that a pink taxi car was following her along the way. At first, she thought she may have done something wrong on the road to upset the taxi driver.

The taxi driver followed her into her village, passed the security booth and continued tailing her. Thitichaya did not want the taxi driver to know where she lived so continued to drive around the village.

The young woman then returned to the security booth and asked the guards why they let him through.

One security guard said the taxi driver told him that he was picking up some passengers at Thitichaya’s house.

Thitichaya called the police and while she waited, confronted the taxi driver, asking why he was following her. The driver said a Grab delivery rider asked him to follow her. Then, he changed his story saying Thitichaya asked him to follow. He continued to talk nonsense as the police arrived at the scene and asked for his ID card and driving license. The driver said he lost them.

Thitichaya said the police just let him go without a warning. The taxi driver said thank you to the police and just drove away.

Thitichaya tried to contact the taxi information centre but the staff there said it was up to the police to take action.

Thitichaya then got in touch with the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to spread her story and warns to be aware of a stalking taxi driver in the area.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 hours ago

Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
Phuket6 hours ago

PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
Thailand6 hours ago

HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Health6 hours ago

World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Krabi7 hours ago

Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Crime7 hours ago

Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
World8 hours ago

Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
World Cup8 hours ago

Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Pattaya8 hours ago

Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Bangkok8 hours ago

Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
World Cup9 hours ago

The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
Cannabis News9 hours ago

New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending