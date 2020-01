Vietnamese woman arrested using someone else’s passport documents | The Thaiger

The Immigration Police have arrested a Vietnamese tourist posing as someone else. Immigration Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport report that on December 31 a foreigner, holding a passport with ID that didn’t look anything like her, tried to check in with the dodgy documents. Officials intervened and apprehended the girl when she was trying to use the passport to check-in with an international airline around 3pm.

The girl was using a Vietnamese passport along with a Polish Alien Residence Permit Card under the name “Miss Nguyen Thi Mai Ngov”. The photo on the residence permit was similar to the photo in the Vietnam passport but officials still thought something was suspicious. The suspect was invited in for questioning and checked through the biometrics security systems. Turns out she was using someone else’s passport for her travel documents.

The suspect told Immigration officials that her real name is ‘Miss Dang Thi Thuy’, 20 years old from Vietnam. She had travelled to Thailand on December 30 using her own passport to enter the country. She stayed only 1 night in Bangkok and then tried travelling with someone else’s passport when departing the country. Her reasons for the subterfuge were not divulged to police at this time.

On New Year’s Eve she attempted to depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Amsterdam, then to Germany where she had plans to work. Dang unsuccessfully tried to use Nguyen’s passport to check into her flight. Immigration Police sent her to the Suvarnabhumi Police Station for processing and say they will be investigating if there are other people involved in this case.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

