Day Five – Bangkok the most deadly province for NY road toll | The Thaiger

Day Five – Bangkok the most deadly province for NY road toll
The death toll for Thailand after the first 5 days of the 7 day road safety campaign was up to 256 out of 2,529 road incidents. This includes 12 road deaths in Bangkok, the most of any province
The figures from the Directorate Centre to Prevent and Reduce Road Accidents.
According to their stats, 42 people died on New Year’s Eve and 567 others were injured, bringing the total number of injured for the five days to 2,588.
Drink-driving figured in 32.3% of the accidents, followed by 29.5% being due to speed. A staggering 81% of all accidents involved motorcycles, up for the usual average of 72-75%. Outside Bangkok, Chiang Mai had the highest number of accidents over the five days at 76 and the highest number of injuries – 77.
From yesterday afternoon the traffic started building as holiday-makers made their way back to the city and urban areas causing congestion on main highways and inter-provincial roads.
The Transport Company estimated about 130,000 holiday-makers returned to Bangkok on public buses last night. The company has increased the number of daily bus services until tomorrow, from 2,118 buses per day to 7,604, to accommodate the annual new year surge of passengers.
Vietnamese woman arrested using someone else’s passport documents
The Immigration Police have arrested a Vietnamese tourist posing as someone else. Immigration Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport report that on December 31 a foreigner, holding a passport with ID that didn’t look anything like her, tried to check in with the dodgy documents. Officials intervened and apprehended the girl when she was trying to use the passport to check-in with an international airline around 3pm.
The girl was using a Vietnamese passport along with a Polish Alien Residence Permit Card under the name “Miss Nguyen Thi Mai Ngov”. The photo on the residence permit was similar to the photo in the Vietnam passport but officials still thought something was suspicious. The suspect was invited in for questioning and checked through the biometrics security systems. Turns out she was using someone else’s passport for her travel documents.
The suspect told Immigration officials that her real name is ‘Miss Dang Thi Thuy’, 20 years old from Vietnam. She had travelled to Thailand on December 30 using her own passport to enter the country. She stayed only 1 night in Bangkok and then tried travelling with someone else’s passport when departing the country. Her reasons for the subterfuge were not divulged to police at this time.
On New Year’s Eve she attempted to depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Amsterdam, then to Germany where she had plans to work. Dang unsuccessfully tried to use Nguyen’s passport to check into her flight. Immigration Police sent her to the Suvarnabhumi Police Station for processing and say they will be investigating if there are other people involved in this case.
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
PHOTO: Global Retail Alliance
Latest info on the fraud at a Thai factory making lenses for the multinational eyewear conglomerate, EssilorLuxottica.
The newly merged Italian-French manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses says it was the target of a 190 million euro (6.3 billion baht) fraud at a Thai factory as an ongoing power struggle over the 2017 merger of the two European eyewear giants, Essilor – a French maker of lenses – and Luxottica from Italy.
EssilorLuxottica SA is a French-Italian vertically integrated multinational corporation based in Paris and founded on 1 October 2018 from the incorporation of the Italian Luxottica by the French Essilor. It is one of the leading groups in the design, production and marketing of ophthalmic lenses, optical equipment and prescription glasses and sunglasses. The company has more than 20 premium brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, LensCrafters, and more – Wikipedia
A spokesperson has declined to identify the location of the plant in Thailand or confirm how many people are involved in the fraud case. Subsidiary Elissor International has plants in Bangkok and Chonburi.
“The company is collaborating with authorities.”
The company is currently valued around 60 billion euros. Revenue for the 12 months (up to September 2019) was more than 18 billion euros.
“The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica is informed and will monitor closely the situation with the support of advisors; it will examine any further steps to be implemented for any such fraudulent activities not to recur.”
The world’s leading lens manufacturer is seeking to recover lost funds from the scandal and employees associated in the incident have been fired, according to an official statement. A spokesperson from EssilorLuxottica headquarters in Paris says it has now begun an investigation and filed complaints in Thailand and other jurisdictions.
The fraud case spotlights industry concerns about the way the company is run. Analysts say the European management of the two newly-merged companies have been clashing since the 2017 merger of Essilor, a French manufacturer of lenses for eyeglasses and sunglasses, and Luxottica of Italy. The finances for the merged entity are still managed separately with two different dinance departments and executives, and the case will likely elicit further pressure from investors for faster integration at all levels of the new company.
An analyst with Bernstein, Luca Solca says “…the sooner this is tightly integrated under one roof, the better.”
“This is one of the most egregious cases of financial malpractice in our sector.”
The company has announced that the 190 million euro loss will be treated as an adjusted item in its 2019 spreadsheets, according to their statement over the matter. EssilorLuxottica shares fell as much as 2.4% in Paris but have gained 26% over the past year before the fraud came to light.
