Tourism

Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Are quarantine hotels required for travellers after November 1?

While many are excited that Thailand is finally reopening at least somewhat without quarantine to certain people in certain locations, the confusion and lack of confirmation of rules until the last minute is creating some conflicting information. Thai embassies are telling potential foreign travellers that they will still need to book quarantine accommodations before they are permitted to travel.

Many rejoiced when PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced seemingly definitively that it was time for Thailand to begin to open up the doors and let people come back in, without the quarantine that has dissuaded so many potential travellers until now. His broad announcement came with a lot of caveats and asterisks, however.

Just 11 days before reopening the country may not be ready. The reopening plan itself, along with the list of 10 countries that will be permitted to enter Thailand without quarantine, and even the list of 17 provinces that will welcome these international tourists, has not been made official and published in the Royal Gazette.

And now people are reporting amidst the chaos and confusion, Thai embassies around the world are instructing travellers submitting plans to travel to Thailand to book quarantine accommodations, despite the requirement supposedly going away in less than 2 weeks.

It’s so far not known whether this requirement will officially be clarified and lifted by the November 1 reopening. Many travellers have expressed reservation to plan their travels to Thailand when rules are not made clear in advance of launch dates and different government agencies are stating different rules. There are often no definitive answers that would allow travellers from around the world to confidently plan their holidays in advance.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 


Marc26
2021-10-20 23:44
21 minutes ago, Lawyers_Guns_and_Money said: Once again...buyer beware. Anybody who makes plans to visit at reopening will have nothing to complain about when things don't go as expected. Unless you haven't been paying attention for the past nearly two years.…

Ronron
2021-10-20 23:48
Thai officials are lost, they couldn't so far set clear rules for people to come to Thailand. Even Thai people are stuck around the world and unable to return home because most of them can't afford the cost of an…

JamesE
2021-10-20 23:59
14 minutes ago, Marc26 said: That is not true, at all..... Canada requires a PCR test for everyone US requires antigen for everyone But not "on arrival". Many places require pre-travel tests but Thailand requires that plus a test (and…

Benroon
2021-10-21 00:05
4 minutes ago, JamesE said: But not "on arrival". Many places require pre-travel tests but Thailand requires that plus a test (and more) on arrival. With my cynical hat on, I'm told the PCR tests are circa 6,000 baht, that's…

Benroon
2021-10-21 00:07
With the rocketing figures coming through in the UK I think the UK free pass will be withdrawn within the week ! So all bets will be off anyway !
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

