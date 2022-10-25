Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces

The Thai holiday of Loy Krathong is coming up, and tourism officials are planning events in six provinces. Known as Thailand’s festival of lights, Loy Krathong is one of the biggest celebrations on the Thai calendar.

This picturesque festival is a time for people to gather around rivers, canals, ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water to release lotus-shaped rafts onto the water. Banana trunks (Krathong) are typically shaped like a lotus and decorated with flowers, incense, candles, personal items, and craft-store buys.

The floating rafts are meant to symbolise the “floating away” of sins and misfortunes from the past and starting anew.

This year, Loy Krathong falls on November 8. Nation Thailand reports that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning Loy Krathong events for the following dates and locations:

Bangkok: November 6 to 8, Santichaiprakarn Park, Phra Nakhon

Sukhothai: October 29 to November 8, Sukhothai Historical Park, Muang district

Tak: November 5 to 8, Rim Sai Than Lan Krathong Sai near Rattanakosin Memorial Bridge, Muang district

Chiang Mai: November 7 to 9, Chiang Mai Old City Moat and Chiang Mai Municipality, Muang Chiang Mai district

Roi-Et: November 7 to 8, Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park and Phlan Chai Lake, Muang district

Samut Songkhram: November 5 to 8, King Rama II Memorial Park and Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong, Amphawa district

TAT said yesterday that the upcoming events will “give tourists a chance to experience cultural traditions unique to each province.”