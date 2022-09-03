Expats
LTR visa: will the benefits lure expats to drive the economy?
The new 10-year long-term resident visa was launched on Thursday to convert visitors into expats by offering benefits and tax breaks to attract foreigners from around the world. Though, they’ve made clear that they’re looking only for the top-tier wealthy travellers to move to Thailand and take advantage of the LTR visa.
The new visa is only offered exclusively to four types of people. First, it’s available to retirees over 50 with a large annual pension or proof of a stable high-income. Second, to those who have sunk at least US$1 million into investments and assets within the kingdom. Third, the LTR visa will be offered to remote digital nomad workers, but only those employed by major corporations with large valuations. And finally, Thailand hopes to snag experts in certain industries and the most skilled workers, recruiting them to training institutes, research centers, universities, big businesses, and government agencies.
If a person does qualify in one of these four categories, they will be able to get an equivalent visa for any children under 20 the travel with them, as well as a spouse, with a maximum of four dependents per LTR visa. The government announced the initial ideas for this visa a year ago and intends to draw at least one million of these rich and highly-skilled expats the move to Thailand over the next five years, a prime minister advisor stated.
The programme put together what it feels is an attractive array of benefits including replacing the 90-day immigration check-in with a yearly check-in, multiple re-entry permits, a 10-year renewable visa, the ability to work in Thailand with the visa, a 17% tax rate, and even fast track options at international airports.
Despite its rather exclusive target audience, the government believes the LTR visa will generate one trillion baht in annual revenues from these new rich expats investing, buying properties, and spending loads of money in the country. With a sluggish 3.3% economic growth expected this year, the government hopes wealthy expats will drive a 4.2% growth next year, as tourism traditionally accounts for at least 12% of the gross domestic product of Thailand.
The government also hopes, aside from a direct boost to the economy straight from expat pockets, the new LTR visa will lure enough talent to push Thailand to the forefront of emerging markets like electric vehicles, digital technology, and smart electronics.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
Officials bust hundreds of Chiang Rai teens drinking underage
Should monks be fit? Pics of monks in gym stir online anger
LTR visa: will the benefits lure expats to drive the economy?
EDM music festival coming up in central Thailand
23rd victim dies as a result of the Mountain B Pub fire
Elderly monk killed in Chon Buri temple fire
Thai Racing Champions Journey to the Top feat. Sandy Stuvik | Thaiger Podcast Ep.5
Burmese junta sentences former UK ambassador to 1 year in prison
How to plan a destination wedding in Phuket 2022 – Step by Step
Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
Elephant invades home and steals fermented fish in eastern Thailand
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Thailand2 days ago
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
-
Phuket5 mins ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Phuket1 day ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Thailand3 days ago
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Recent comments: