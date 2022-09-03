Connect with us

LTR visa: will the benefits lure expats to drive the economy?

PHOTO: LTR visa hopes to boost the economy with expat money and expertise. (via Spine Health)

The new 10-year long-term resident visa was launched on Thursday to convert visitors into expats by offering benefits and tax breaks to attract foreigners from around the world. Though, they’ve made clear that they’re looking only for the top-tier wealthy travellers to move to Thailand and take advantage of the LTR visa.

The new visa is only offered exclusively to four types of people. First, it’s available to retirees over 50 with a large annual pension or proof of a stable high-income. Second, to those who have sunk at least US$1 million into investments and assets within the kingdom. Third, the LTR visa will be offered to remote digital nomad workers, but only those employed by major corporations with large valuations. And finally, Thailand hopes to snag experts in certain industries and the most skilled workers, recruiting them to training institutes, research centers, universities, big businesses, and government agencies.

If a person does qualify in one of these four categories, they will be able to get an equivalent visa for any children under 20 the travel with them, as well as a spouse, with a maximum of four dependents per LTR visa. The government announced the initial ideas for this visa a year ago and intends to draw at least one million of these rich and highly-skilled expats the move to Thailand over the next five years, a prime minister advisor stated.

The programme put together what it feels is an attractive array of benefits including replacing the 90-day immigration check-in with a yearly check-in, multiple re-entry permits, a 10-year renewable visa, the ability to work in Thailand with the visa, a 17% tax rate, and even fast track options at international airports.

Despite its rather exclusive target audience, the government believes the LTR visa will generate one trillion baht in annual revenues from these new rich expats investing, buying properties, and spending loads of money in the country. With a sluggish 3.3% economic growth expected this year, the government hopes wealthy expats will drive a 4.2% growth next year, as tourism traditionally accounts for at least 12% of the gross domestic product of Thailand.

The government also hopes, aside from a direct boost to the economy straight from expat pockets, the new LTR visa will lure enough talent to push Thailand to the forefront of emerging markets like electric vehicles, digital technology, and smart electronics.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-03 14:44
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: replacing the 90-day immigration check-in with a yearly check-in, So those  with LTR visas are less suspicious? A bit like the Bull Boy who've escaped justice with his wealth. If you have money, you can't…
Janneman
2022-09-03 14:47
The benefits might indeed lure expats into Thailand. The qualifications however will make them run away, to Bali perhaps? One, the retirees. No mention of how high this stable pension should be. If it is the 80k mentioned earlier that's…
Cabra
2022-09-03 15:03
The simply answer is no. An unstable and unpredictable government, rampant corruption, and inefficient rules and regs make it one of the least desirable destinations to park a $1 million dollar investment. 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

