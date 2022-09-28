Tourism
Tourism fee to go to Cabinet to enact or delay
The controversial 300-baht tourism fee is set to be reviewed by the Cabinet at the end of the month. They may decide to enact it or postpone the implementation to a later date. But, according to the Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, the fee is not going away. He says it is already set in law and can’t be cancelled, just delayed.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is finishing up its study on the effects of the tourism fee. The final phase should be completed this week and is focused on collecting the fee on land entries into Thailand. The Thailand Traveller Fee could then be enacted by the Cabinet right away, or put off to a later date.
Just in case though, the Ministry already inked a deal with Krungsri Bank yesterday to handle the financial side of the fee. They will set up and maintain kiosks, a mobile app, and a website payment portal as well as collect the tourism fee incorporated into air tickets.
Tourism industry professionals and companies have protested the fee, as the industry is finally starting to see some profitability again after being decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic for over two years. Many are frustrated that as the industry fights economic woes, expensive and limited flights, and other obstacles, the government is imposing another tourist deterrent.
But supporters of the tourism fee say the 300 baht is necessary to provide money for emergencies with tourists, especially after the disasters caused by Covid. Many tourists carry travel insurance, making this fee unnecessary, but Pipat says travellers often have insurance claims from Thailand rejected.
Tour groups that require mandatory insurance may be able to get a waiver for the tourism fee. Border pass holders who frequently pass in and out of Thailand for various reasons will likewise be exempted if they make a day trip, and possibly charged a lower fee if they do stay the night.
But the amount lost to tourist emergencies previously is no small figure. Foreigners receiving medical treatments between 2017 and 2019 who then skipped out on their bills and left Thailand amounted to nearly 350 million baht. The Ministry of Public Health had to collect this money from the government to pay hospitals. The Tourism Minister acknowledge the need to replenish the government’s emergency coffers.
“Fee collection is necessary for the country as the Budget Bureau no longer provides a welfare budget for tourists in case of emergencies, while the ministry’s fund for this purpose has a smaller budget remaining.”
Money collected will pay for more than ditched hospital bills though. If tourism reaches the pre-pandemic levels again, the fee would generate about 12 billion baht a year. Nearly 90% of that will be earmarked to projects like catching Thailand up with universal accessibility designs for public facilities. This and other investments would raise the standard of tourism to be in line with other popular tourist destinations.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bomb scare on flight from San Francisco to Singapore
English teacher’s body found in South Thailand
Indian teacher flees after beating lowest caste student to death over spelling mistake
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.1 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with pricey Japanese feast
Tribunal upholds sentence of last surviving Khmer Rouge leader
Tourism fee to go to Cabinet to enact or delay
John Cena breaks world record for most wishes granted in foundation
Popular Chiang Mai waterfall closed due to flooding
WTO chief says world economy tipping towards recession
Embassy warns citizens not to take cannabis from Thailand into Malaysia
NASA crashes DART spacecraft into distant asteroid
Thailand’s northeast braced as Typhoon Noru slams Vietnam
Canadian gangster in Phuket killing faces death penalty in Thailand
Amid flu fears, Thailand destroys 24 tonnes of smuggled pork
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Corrupt police chief’s 137 million baht fortune nabbed
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites2 days ago
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
-
Best of2 days ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
-
China3 days ago
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
-
Singapore3 days ago
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
-
Mobile2 days ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Recent comments: