Connect with us

Pattaya

Following months of gridlock, Pattaya roadworks suspended, roads re-opened for ‘silly season’

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Following months of gridlock, Pattaya roadworks suspended, roads re-opened for ‘silly season’ | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Pattaya Mail

Following concerns raised by the Pattaya Tourism Association, all roadworks in Pattaya, which have ground the city to a halt in recent months, will be paused for the holiday period, with roads re-opened to allow traffic to flow more freely.

The Pattaya News reports that at a meeting held with city officials yesterday, the Pattaya Tourism Association expressed its frustration with the slow pace of road works and the number of road projects that were causing severe congestion around the city. They claim tourists are bypassing Pattaya to go elsewhere as a result, and warn that the longer the works take, the worse the effect will be on the city’s tourism sector.

In response to the concerns raised, Pattaya’s mayor has ordered all projects to be suspended between December 28 and January 2, on the basis that the roads will be busy during the year-end period and traffic will need to flow smoothly.

Workers are now busy cleaning up critical stretches of road so they can be re-opened for use, with some sections having already re-opened at the beginning of this week.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Following months of gridlock, Pattaya roadworks suspended, roads re-opened for 'silly season' | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha

May Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha | The Thaiger

A young woman has sustained serious head and back injuries after an SUV ploughed into her home while she was sleeping in her bedroom in eastern Thailand.

It’s understood the incident happened at a house in Sri Racha, north of Pattaya, on Sunday afternoon. Local rescue workers were called to the property near a Caltex petrol station and arrived to find that a black SUV had plunged into the house.

The Pattaya News says the young woman had not been named at the time of their report as authorities were waiting to contact her family. She is currently recovering in hospital.

It’s understood the driver has been arrested, although there is no further information on his name or whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. The police investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Sleeping woman seriously injured after car ploughs into her home in Sri Racha | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Vietnamese illegal street vendors’ knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

Vietnamese illegal street vendors’ knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Three Vietnamese nationals have been seriously wounded and a fourth has fled after a very public knife fight in Pattaya on Sunday night. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 11:30pm.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find three men with slash and stab wounds needing urgent medical attention. The three injured are Vietnamese citizens who were selling street food.

Police say the fourth Vietnamese man, a fruit vendor, had already fled the scene before they arrived, leaving his abandoned cart in the middle of the road and his countrymen injured. Witnesses say the four men argued before attacking each other with knives, in full view of dozens of beer bars full of tourists and locals walking by. Many panicked tourists and bystanders scrambled to get away from the scene.

Police claim all four men were working illegally, as migrants are prohibited from working as street vendors, according to The Pattaya News.

Police are continuing their investigation and say multiple charges will be filed, including working illegally and working without a permit. They say they are concerned such an incident happening in front of tourists and could “damage Pattaya’s image”.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Vietnamese illegal street vendors' knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger Vietnamese illegal street vendors' knife fight shocks tourists in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Suthasinee Chartprachum – The Pattaya News

A woman injured in a motorbike accident is demanding that the hit and run driver must take responsibility and turn himself in to police.

26 year old Suthasinee Chartprachum told local media that she and her husband were on a motorbike when they were hit by a pickup truck last Thursday evening near the Thep Prasit National Housing Estate in Pattaya.

The pair were seriously wounded in the incident and are now unable to work to earn their living, she told The Pattaya News.

CCTV footage shows that the motorbike was stationary, waiting to cross the road, when it was struck by the pickup truck traveling at high speed. The incident is being followed up by Pattaya City Police, who are investigating.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Woman injured in hit-and-run demands driver turn himself in | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1 | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย27 mins ago

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย38 mins ago

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 hours ago

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 hours ago

คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม8 hours ago

พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย4 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง5 days ago

ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 weeks ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ

Trending