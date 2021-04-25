Top 10 busiest airports: Atlanta bumped as China dominates list | Thaiger

Tourism
Top 10 busiest airports: Atlanta bumped as China dominates list
After 22 consecutive years as the busiest airport in the world, Atlanta slips to number 2 while China and the United States dominated the entire top 10 list of the 2020 world’s busiest airports. With the covid-19 pandemic stifling travel around the world all the airports on the list saw massive drops in passengers and rankings climbed and fell and leaps and bounds. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China jumped from number 11 last year all the way to number 1, with 43.8 million passengers, though it was a 40% drop from its previous total in 2019.
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport had 42.9 million passengers in 2020 down 61% from the previous year. It’s expected that once the pandemic ends and international travel starts to return to normal, Atlanta will retake the number one spot. Shanghai’s secondary airport, Hongqiao International Airport, jumped from number 46 in the previous year all the way up to number 9, the biggest climb in the top 10 busiest airports. Beijing Airport has often held the number 2 position and did so in 2019 but fell to number 6 on the 2020 list.
This year’s roster was made up entirely of Chinese and American cities. Chengdu, Shenzhen, Kunming, and Xi’an rounded out the list of Chinese cities while American hubs Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver placed at number 4 (up from 10th in 2019) and number 7 (up from 16th in 2019) respectively. In 2019 European airports London and Paris made the top 10 list but failed to place this year. Dubai and Tokyo were also bumped from the busiest airport list in 2020, replaced by Chinese cities.
Global traffic for air travel fell around the world by about 65%, and the 10 busiest airports experienced about a 46% decline from 2019 figures. Airport Council International World, a non-profit organization representing the world’s airports, said in a statement that the effect of Covid-19 is apparent worldwide though it hasn’t hampered every region to the same degree, but stresses that the airline industry will need continued support to survive the fallout from the pandemic.
“The data published today reveals the challenge airports continue to face, and it remains imperative that the industry is supported through direct support and sensible policy decisions from governments to ensure that aviation can endure, rebuild connectivity, and fuel a global economic recovery. The findings show that the impact remains uneven with different regions experiencing different challenges and requiring different policy decisions and support from governments to lay the foundation for recovery.”
ACI world stressed that a full recovery of the airline industry will depend not only on accelerated vaccinations worldwide but also global agreement on policy and some form of digital health passes from governments of every nation. They noted that the reason the United States and China dominated this year’s busiest airports list was entirely due to domestic travel which has rebounded a bit in many locations while international air travel is still very limited.
The United States is the world’s largest domestic travel market usually and China is the second biggest. After aggressively battling Covid-19 early at the start of the pandemic, travel within China saw minimal restrictions for most of 2020. Speculators believe that many Chinese travellers that were restricted from any international travel turn to holidays within China instead.
The entire top 10 list, including how many travellers passed through in 2020 and what per cent those numbers were down from 2019’s figures are below:
|AIRPORT
|CODE
|COUNTRY
|2020 TRAVELLERS
|% DOWN FROM 2019
|1
|Guangzhou
|CAN
|China
|43.8 million
|40%
|2
|Atlanta
|ATL
|USA
|42.9 million
|61%
|3
|Chengdu
|CTU
|China
|40.7 million
|27%
|4
|Dallas/Fort Worth
|DFW
|USA
|39.4 million
|48%
|5
|Shenzhen
|SZX
|China
|37.9 million
|28%
|6
|Beijing
|PEK
|China
|34.5 million
|66%
|7
|Denver
|DEN
|USA
|33.7 million
|51%
|8
|Kunming
|KMG
|China
|33 million
|31%
|9
|Shanghai*
|SHA
|China
|31.2 million
|32%
|10
|Xi’an
|XIY
|China
|31.1 million
|34%
* Worth noting that #9 is Hongqiao airport, while Shanghai Pudong (PVG) International Airport came in at number 14 with 30.4 million travellers (down 60%), meaning the city of Shanghai had a total of 61.4 million travellers.
SOURCE: CNN
World
Lumbini Airport aim to bring Buddhist Thais to Nepal
Nepal is hoping to attract Buddhist pilgrims from Thailand to the birthplace of Lord Buddha with the opening of the Lumbini Airport scheduled later this year. The area is an important Buddhist site and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Nepalese officials hope to attract Buddhist Thai travellers on sacred pilgrimage trips.
The Nepal Tourism Board recently met with the Royal Thai Embassy Kathmandu for discussions on how to grow tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic finally subsides. The meeting took place in Kathmandu with the chief executive of the tourism board reaching out to Thai officials on ways to create cooperation and increase travel between the two countries. The tourism board is focusing on holiday packages to Nepal for the Thai market aimed at not just Buddhist pilgrims but also trekkers, hikers, mountain climbers and other outdoor activity enthusiasts.
Tourism accounts for about 3% of Nepal’s gross domestic product since the country opened its borders to foreign travellers in 1951. Before Covid-19 took hold of the world, about half of the 70,000 travellers from Thailand to Nepal were Buddhist pilgrims while the other half were outdoor adventure tourists. About 25,000 of those travellers visited the time monasteries in Lumbini in 2019.
The Thai government and Nepalese government plan to work in tandem on marketing plans aimed at people who love the mountainous scenery and Buddhist pilgrims alike. They hope to strengthen ties between Nepal and Thailand and work closely with the tourism authority of Thailand to help bring awareness and run promotional programs directly in Thailand.
The chief executive of the NTB conveyed a thankfulness to Thailand for building Buddhist monasteries which inspire Thai pilgrims to visit Nepal. The ambassador to Thailand also suggested promoting new tourism activities like scenic helicopter journeys to Namche and visits to less famous Nepalese natural sites and attractions like Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Chandragiri, Chitwan, and Gokyo Lake.
The new international airport, scheduled to open soon in Lumbini, will allow much easier travel, with direct flights from Thailand to Nepal. It is set to open within the next 6 months with the hopes of international flight routes scheduled from Thailand and around Asia.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Tourism
Tourism officials revise revenue forecast, insist Phuket will re-open on schedule
The governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand admits it may need to revise its 2021 revenue forecast, but insists the Phuket “sandbox” project is still going ahead – and on time too. Yuthasak Supasorn says tourism officials will set a new revenue target, for both domestic and international tourists, as Thailand battles with a third wave of Covid-19.
In the days before the latest outbreak, when all appeared to be going well, the TAT forecast was that 2021 tourism would generate around 1.21 trillion baht in revenue – 50% more than last year. The Pattaya News reports that TAT officials expected around 6.5 million foreign arrivals to generate 3.47 billion baht, with 160 million Thai tourists forecast to generate around 8.7 billion. Yuthasak admits those figures might need to be adjusted slightly… (cough)
“TAT must discuss with the Minister of Tourism and Sports and the private tourism and hospitality sector about the re-adjustment by looking at both the domestic market and the international market. However, we should consider the situation thoroughly as the new wave of the Covid-19 outbreak doesn’t only occur in Thailand, but also occurs in target tourism countries as well, such as Japan and India.”
He insists however, that Phuket’s July 1 re-opening is on track and the Tourism Minister agrees. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says the Health Ministry has placed an urgent request for at least 950,000 vaccine doses, to cover 70 – 80% of Phuket’s population by June.
“The Tourism Ministry will continue to proceed with Phuket’s sandbox project because now the Prime Minister sees the country’s economic and tourism resurgences as a priority. The “sealed routes” in which to restrict vaccinated tourists for 7 days upon arrival is still on and is under discussion with local tourism authorities.”
Today the CCSA reported 2,070 new infections in Thailand over the past 24 hours, the highest daily total since the start of the outbreak in Thailand on January 13, 2020.
PHOTO: An ostrich
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Tourism
Jet fuel tax reduction extended again to aid airlines, tourism
A tax reduction, for jet fuel that has been in place to help the airline industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been extended until the end of 2020. With international travel decimated, this tax cut is aimed to help airlines stay afloat and get more customers with lower prices while travel figures are massively down.
The extension was scheduled to end this month but will be extended until December 31 according to the director-general of the Excise Department with the Thai Cabinet’s consent.
The continuing reduction will be welcomed but domestic airlines’ ready problem at the moment is a huge softening of demand, mostly as a result of the government’s new round of restrictions and province’s added travel restrictions and procedures.
The cabinet agreed to lower the excise tax to 20 satang per litre from 4.726 baht at the beginning of last year to help distressed domestic airlines coping with Covid-19. The Excise Department says that this tax fuel cut probably won’t have much effect on the government’s revenue from taxes as it accounts for only 1 billion baht yearly.
The tax reduction has been extended already as it originally expired September 30 2020 but was extended this year until April 30 as Covid-19 still wreaks havoc on the tourism industry. The goal of this extension will be to reduce the financial burden on airlines in Thailand to keep their business afloat and planes in the sky. The extension also aims to help the travel industry in Thailand overall as the tourism sector is imperative to long-term economic recovery when the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends.
Tourism is an essential part of Thailand’s economy, contributing 16 to 17% of the gross domestic product generally. Before Covid-19, foreign tourists entering Thailand reached nearly 40 million people in 2019. But once global shutdowns began at the beginning of 2020, the number of entering tourist understandably tanked. Through all of last year, only 6.7 million people were recorded arriving in Thailand, 83% less than 2019.
The government is aiming to vaccinate at least 60% of the population of Thailand in order to reopen the international borders by October without quarantine or restriction. It is hoped that the third quarter of 2021 will bring an influx of international tourists, though the recent third wave outbreaks have put the reopening timeline on shaky ground.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
