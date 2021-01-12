Tourism
Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA
The following article was submitted by a public relations company representing Official ESTA, a visa application and assistance processing firm.
Thailand has one of the highest loss of tourism revenue in the world with a loss of $37,504 million USD. The country ranks fourth on a list complied by the company Official ESTA intended to show the financial impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the global tourism industry.
- As the country with the most reported Covid-19 cases, the United States has suffered the biggest drop in tourism revenue with a total loss of $147,245 million
- With the country seeing less than 20 million foreign visitors in 2020, Spain has the second largest revenue loss of $46,707m
- France is the world’s most visited country with over 89 million tourists each year, but the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in a total revenue loss of $42,036m
- The Caribbean islands make up 50% of those who have suffered the highest percentage loss in GDP, with Aruba, Turks and Caicos Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia and Grenada all ranking in the list of the top 10 worst affected
Official ESTA has looked into the biggest revenue loss and the highest percentage of GDP lost per country to reveal which countries have been financially impacted the most by the loss of tourism caused by Covid-19. You can view the full findings here.
Travel and tourism is one of the main industries to be gravely affected by Covid-19, leaving many countries with no choice but to close their borders to tourists for months due to the global pandemic outbreak. As a result of these travel bans, huge numbers of flights and holidays were cancelled throughout 2020, leaving world tourism at an all time low.
In 2019, global travel and tourism contributed $8.9 trillion to the world’s GDP, but due to the pandemic the financial impact of Covid-19 on world tourism resulted in a total revenue loss of $935 billion worldwide in the first ten months of 2020.
So which countries have been affected the most by Covid-19?
The countries with the biggest tourism revenue loss due to Covid-19:
|Rank
|Country
|Revenue loss
|1
|United States
|$147,245 million USD
|2
|Spain
|$46,707 million USD
|3
|France
|$42,036 million USD
|4
|Thailand
|$37,504 million USD
|5
|Germany
|$34,641 million USD
|6
|Italy
|$29,664 million USD
|7
|United Kingdom
|$27,889 million USD
|8
|Australia
|$27,206 million USD
|9
|Japan
|$26,027 million USD
|10
|Hong Kong
|$24,069 million USD
Thailand
Thai labour market bounces back despite the pandemic
Despite Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on the economy with numerous layoffs and business closures, the Thai labour market survived and is experiencing an unemployment rate that is lower than expected, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee, Chalee Loysoong.
While the unemployment rate is lower than expected at 2% or 700,000 individuals, Thammasat University associate professor Kiriya Kulkolkarn says she’s concerned about how that number was achieved. She says many companies avoided layoffs by cutting hours, which also meant cutting down the income.
Last year, 327,693 employees lost their jobs, with the highest number in August after the first wave of coronavirus infections, according to the Social Security Office. Around 1.14 million people filed for unemployment benefits.
Many businesses were hit hard. The automotive, electrical appliances, food and export sectors are all doing well while the worst-hit sectors include tourism and hospitality. Kiriya is calling on the government to help those in vulnerable groups find jobs.
The Labour Ministry helped a number of people get jobs. Back in September, more than 500,000 people were hired at a job expo set up by the ministry to help workers impacted by the pandemic find jobs. 330,000 found a new job at government agencies, 160,000 received job offers from private companies and around 10,000 secured roles abroad.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket is hit with a triple Covid crisis | VIDEO
Phuket has had a triple hit over the past 12 months.
Firstly with the original Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns back in April and May in 2020, then again just before Christmas and New Year when the new clusters emerged in Samut Sakhon and the eastern coastal provinces, further dampening even local traveller traffic to the island, then some further restrictions announced in the second week of January adding even further restrictions on travellers.
The island, which should be in the middle of its busiest time of the year, is now almost completely devoid of any visitors… and any revenue for its battered tourist industry.
Thailand
Domestic air travel drops 60 percent at start of 2021
Thailand’s domestic air travel is seeing a 60% drop in the early weeks of the new year, thanks to the recent Covid-19 outbreaks around the country. The Department of Airports drew the figure from 20 airports under its supervison nationwide, according to Apirat Chaiwongnoi, the acting Director-General of the department.
Such domestic passengers at those airports also dropped in numbers from 30,000 per day before the new year, to 12,000, along with the number of aircraft in the sky dropping as well. Domestic travel was already well down on pre-Covid traffic levels, despite a slow increase over the past 6 months of 2020.
Apirat says before the long new year weekend, 160 flights went in and out of those airports on an average day, but now they have dropped by 40-60%, some parts of the country hit harder than others. He claims the reason for the drops is due to travellers not feeling confident of the effectiveness of the provinces’ quarantine measures in place. A Transport Ministry source says such heavy cancellations had started lodging with authorities from January 6.
Now, Apirat says the reduction in demand is forcing airlines to cut the amount of daily flights being offered. Some airlines are also asking the department to extend remedial measures, which include landing fee discounts, after they expired at the end of last year.
The executive vice-president of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand says the airline industry has suffered severe consequences due to the Covid pandemic. In Thailand, both domestic and international fights last year dropped 55% to 464,944, from just over 1 million in the year before. Thai Air Asia has also flagged the drastic drop in traffic, saying their business has been ‘destroyed’ by the second wave of the virus through Thailand.
However, a much-needed silver lining is on the way after Covid-19 vaccines are set to be distributed in many countries, including Thailand. The 2nd wave of the virus’ impact on flights will hopefully be short-term as officials are hoping tourism will bounce back later this year after the vaccines are distributed and start to affect the rise of new cases.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
