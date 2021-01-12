Thailand ranks 4th in the world for highest loss of tourism revenue – Official ESTA

The following article was submitted by a public relations company representing Official ESTA, a visa application and assistance processing firm.

Thailand has one of the highest loss of tourism revenue in the world with a loss of $37,504 million USD. The country ranks fourth on a list complied by the company Official ESTA intended to show the financial impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the global tourism industry.

As the country with the most reported Covid-19 cases, the United States has suffered the biggest drop in tourism revenue with a total loss of $147,245 million

With the country seeing less than 20 million foreign visitors in 2020, Spain has the second largest revenue loss of $46,707m

France is the world’s most visited country with over 89 million tourists each year, but the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in a total revenue loss of $42,036m

The Caribbean islands make up 50% of those who have suffered the highest percentage loss in GDP, with Aruba, Turks and Caicos Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia and Grenada all ranking in the list of the top 10 worst affected

Official ESTA has looked into the biggest revenue loss and the highest percentage of GDP lost per country to reveal which countries have been financially impacted the most by the loss of tourism caused by Covid-19. You can view the full findings here.

Travel and tourism is one of the main industries to be gravely affected by Covid-19, leaving many countries with no choice but to close their borders to tourists for months due to the global pandemic outbreak. As a result of these travel bans, huge numbers of flights and holidays were cancelled throughout 2020, leaving world tourism at an all time low.

In 2019, global travel and tourism contributed $8.9 trillion to the world’s GDP, but due to the pandemic the financial impact of Covid-19 on world tourism resulted in a total revenue loss of $935 billion worldwide in the first ten months of 2020.

So which countries have been affected the most by Covid-19?

The countries with the biggest tourism revenue loss due to Covid-19:

Rank Country Revenue loss 1 United States $ 147,245 million USD 2 Spain $46,707 million USD 3 France $42,036 million USD 4 Thailand $37,504 million USD 5 Germany $34,641 million USD 6 Italy $29,664 million USD 7 United Kingdom $27,889 million USD 8 Australia $27,206 million USD 9 Japan $26,027 million USD 10 Hong Kong $24,069 million USD

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.