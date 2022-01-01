Connect with us

“Thailand Trusted Destination” certification aimed at luring tourists

PHOTO: Thailand Trusted Destination's dancing elephant logo.

“Thailand Trusted Destination” is the latest campaign in a long line of schemes government authorities have launched as they attempt to lure international travellers back to Thailand, even amid Omicron uncertainty. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports launched the campaign in a bid to increase the standards of tourism in the country.

The project aims to build confidence in travellers by certifying businesses that meet certain quality standards, allowing them to display the Thailand Trusted Destination dancing elephant logo.

The Tourism Ministry hopes this will incentivise businesses and venues to bring their standards of management, cleanliness, safety, and fairness up. Businesses will also be evaluated on their eco-friendly practices. Tourists can identify attractions that have been certified with the dancing elephant logo by searching on the Thailand Tourism Standard Facebook page or their website at tts.dot.go.th though the site seems to not be quite functional yet.

The Department of Tourism recently took a group of business operators to Krabi in order to observe various attractions that had been certified as Thailand Trusted Destination venues. Krabi International Airport is one such venue, having been certified for the cleanliness of their public restrooms.

Another certified location is Than Bok Khorani National Park, recognised for tourist safety and environmental conservation. Laemsak Community was also awarded a Thailand Trusted Destination certification for their historical value and being a community-based tourism attraction.

The government hopes the new resource will allow tourists to learn about all the attractions and venues Thailand has to offer and to feel confident in travelling to the country and exploring it safely.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
PapayaBokBok
2022-01-01 22:45
Makes me recall the "Trust Me Im Thai" scheme years ago...now sitting in a dusty box
image
Pete
2022-01-01 22:58
Also reminds me of JP's remark "You cannot be serious"
image
ace035
2022-01-01 23:46
So, "luring tourists" to trick them & later on to scam them to quarantine to a hospital even asympthomatic so you can get their COVID-19 insurance.
image
Janneman
2022-01-01 23:58
Standards .... Quarantine, AQ, SHA+ or extra, or extra +, Phuket Sandbox, COE, Thailand Pass, Test n Go, Blue, red, yellow provinces, no Test n Go, back to Phuket Sandbox. Enough to make a dancing elephant dizzy.
image
Stonker
2022-01-02 00:36
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Krabi International Airport is one such venue, having been certified for the cleanliness of their public restrooms. So just because the toilets are clean, how does that make the whole airport a 'Thailand Trusted Destination'?…
"Thailand Trusted Destination" certification aimed at luring tourists

