“Thailand Trusted Destination” certification aimed at luring tourists

“Thailand Trusted Destination” is the latest campaign in a long line of schemes government authorities have launched as they attempt to lure international travellers back to Thailand, even amid Omicron uncertainty. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports launched the campaign in a bid to increase the standards of tourism in the country.

The project aims to build confidence in travellers by certifying businesses that meet certain quality standards, allowing them to display the Thailand Trusted Destination dancing elephant logo.

The Tourism Ministry hopes this will incentivise businesses and venues to bring their standards of management, cleanliness, safety, and fairness up. Businesses will also be evaluated on their eco-friendly practices. Tourists can identify attractions that have been certified with the dancing elephant logo by searching on the Thailand Tourism Standard Facebook page or their website at tts.dot.go.th though the site seems to not be quite functional yet.

The Department of Tourism recently took a group of business operators to Krabi in order to observe various attractions that had been certified as Thailand Trusted Destination venues. Krabi International Airport is one such venue, having been certified for the cleanliness of their public restrooms.

Another certified location is Than Bok Khorani National Park, recognised for tourist safety and environmental conservation. Laemsak Community was also awarded a Thailand Trusted Destination certification for their historical value and being a community-based tourism attraction.

The government hopes the new resource will allow tourists to learn about all the attractions and venues Thailand has to offer and to feel confident in travelling to the country and exploring it safely.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

