Thailand expects nearly a million Chinese and Japanese visitors

Picture courtesy of workpointTODAY

Tourism in Thailand is set to experience a significant boost as an estimated 996,000 Chinese and Japanese tourists are predicted to visit during the Labour Day holiday and Japan’s Golden Week. This figure indicates a 29% increase from the corresponding period last year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

From April 26 to May 5, Thailand is expected to host approximately 89,000 foreign arrivals daily, marking a 10% increase from the average. This surge is primarily due to public holidays in various countries, shared TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing in Asia and South Pacific Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya.

Tourism income is expected to reach a substantial 32.3 billion baht (US$880 million), displaying a year-on-year growth of 35%, said Chattan.

“During the five-to seven-day public holidays in China and Japan, we anticipate these two markets will significantly stimulate tourism expenditure.”

Around 230,000 Chinese tourists are predicted to visit during these holidays, signifying a 75% year-on-year increase. Their expenditure is projected to reach 9.1 billion baht (US$250 million), a 144% year-on-year rise.

Chinese tourists are expected to start their journeys one to five days before the Labour Day holiday, which falls between May 1 and May 5.

Tourists surge

Japanese tourists, on the other hand, are expected to start travelling on April 26, in time for the Golden Week holiday, which runs from April 29 to May 5. Approximately 41,000 Japanese tourists are expected to visit Thailand during this period, a 30% increase from last year.

The projected revenue from Japanese tourists is expected to reach 1.39 billion baht (US$38 million), a significant 76% increase, said Chattan.

“The permanent visa-free scheme between Thailand and China, combined with the overall resumption of flights, will help boost the market.”

Many airlines are increasing their flights to cater to the increased demand during this period. For example, Spring Airlines is ramping up its flights from Shanghai and Shantou to Bangkok. Simultaneously, China Southern Airlines is increasing its flights from Guangzhou to Bangkok and Phuket, and Xiamen Airlines is increasing its flights from Xiamen to Bangkok.

Moreover, Bangkok ranks as the third most preferred destination for Japanese tourists during the Golden Week holiday, as per the online travel platform Expedia.

Japan’s largest travel agency, JTB, predicted that 520,000 Japanese tourists will travel abroad during the Golden Week holiday, indicating a 68% increase from last year. The most popular destination is South Korea, followed by Southeast Asia, reported Bangkok Post.

To capitalise on this surge, TAT’s overseas offices in Japan and China initiated promotional campaigns at the start of this year. These include joint promotions with AirAsia targeting Japanese tourists and road shows to major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Kunming featuring tourism operators from Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya.