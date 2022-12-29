Tourism
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
As Thailand prepares to welcome an infected tide of Chinese tourists, in the US, the Biden administration is changing its policy for arrivals from China, including Hong Kong, and Macau.
Washington is scared. Coronavirus infections running rampant in Beijing could spawn new and more dangerous variants.
From January 5, all travellers from China, including Hong Kong, and Macau, must present a negative Covid-19 test before entering the US. Tests must be taken “no more than two days before departure,” a health official said. Travellers who test positive more than 10 days before a flight can provide documentation of recovery in place of a negative test result.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is intensely concerned by China’s lack of transparency and failure to track and sequence variants and subvariants circulating there. China has faced plenty of international criticism over alleged inconsistencies in its official Covid data reporting. The lack of genomic data from China makes it difficult to ensure that the US will be able to identify new variants and take measures.
On Monday, Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals from January 8, prompting many in China to rush to plan trips abroad.
The United Kingdom is considering measures, including testing arrivals. India has mandated negative Covid tests and random screening at airports for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Italy, Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan have already imposed restrictions on the infected tide of Chinese tourists. In Thailand, the Pheu Thai party wants restrictions on Chinese tourists.
The US CDC said the requirement for testing will apply to all passengers arriving from China regardless of their nationality and vaccination status. It will also apply to those who enter the US through a third country, or who connect through the US to other destinations.
But just as former President Donald Trump imposed travel limits, many experts think it is a waste of time and won’t do any good, especially given the surge in cases in parts of the US. In the northeast, the virus is spreading more quickly than in Beijing.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
21 Thai citizens reported dead in fire casino in Cambodia
Aeroflot to launch direct flights from Bangkok to Irkutsk
110,000 traffic tickets issued to speeding drivers ahead of road safety campaign
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking quick a leak
Fire Outbreak at the Grand Diamond City Hotel & Casino in Cambodia, 50 Thai people trapped inside | Thailand News Today
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Road safety campaign spells disaster for Chiang Mai rescue services
Pandemic winners and losers – them and us
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Police track down suspect in murder of woman dumped in garbage bin
Bangkok Kempinski renames bar after US Hindu protest
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Patani Colonial Territory not played in Chiang Mai
Scottish man fights for his life in Thai hospital
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Could Thailand’s Southeast Coastal Gem Khanom Be the Next Koh Samui?
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
China opening up a boost for Thailand tourism
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand3 hours ago
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
-
Best of3 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Leisure9 hours ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Destinations3 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Guides2 days ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Thailand6 hours ago
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Recent comments: