Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered

There are many changes now to the Thailand Pass. Love it or hate it, the ‘pass’ remains. But the process for entry to Thailand is now MUCH easier after May 1 and will surely spur a much-needed revival of tourism back to the country. Tim is here for a Saturday morning ‘catch up’ and to answer your questions on the changes to the Thailand Pass and Test & Go program.

The Thailand Pass still exists but the only paperwork you need to upload for registration before coming to Thailand is your passport, vaccine information and proof of your insurance. You will still have to await approval of your Thailand Pass before coming to Thailand. The current waiting period is usually 1 – 3 days, but can take longer. However, with a vastly simplified paperwork requirement, approvals may be quicker in the future, after May 1.