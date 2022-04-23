Connect with us

Tourism

Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

There are many changes now to the Thailand Pass. Love it or hate it, the ‘pass’ remains. But the process for entry to Thailand is now MUCH easier after May 1 and will surely spur a much-needed revival of tourism back to the country. Tim is here for a Saturday morning ‘catch up’ and to answer your questions on the changes to the Thailand Pass and Test & Go program.

The Thailand Pass still exists but the only paperwork you need to upload for registration before coming to Thailand is your passport, vaccine information and proof of your insurance. You will still have to await approval of your Thailand Pass before coming to Thailand. The current waiting period is usually 1 – 3 days, but can take longer. However, with a vastly simplified paperwork requirement, approvals may be quicker in the future, after May 1.

 

    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

