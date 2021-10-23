Tourism
Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
OPINION
The opening you have when you’re not quite open.
Quarantine-free arrival, except that you’ll still need to book at least 1 night of stay in an approved hotel or AQ (alternative quarantine). No bars are open (officially) and, in most parts of the country, most shops remain closed. In tourist-dependent places like Phuket, more than 90% of the formerly open shops remain closed.
So how ‘open’ is Thailand as it approaches the magic November 1 deadline? It’s certainly more open than most other Asian countries at this time. At least there’s now a determination by the Thai government , rightly or wrongly, to ‘live with Covid’ and get the rusty tourist machinery churning again.
But, for the tourists who used to be able to simply land in Thailand, visa free, or with a simple visa on arrival, those days are now in the rear view mirror.
But those who are happy to jump through the much-reduced set of hoops, you’ll be visiting a new Thailand – the beaches and temples much to yourself, the waters clear, few queues and a population eager to welcome you back. In many ways, there’s never been a better time to visit Thailand.
But there’s still a list of somewhat confusing restrictions and regulations if you want to travel back to the land of smiles at this time. If you want to re-enter Thailand, from November 1, mostly quarantine-free, you’ll need to be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine. You’ll also need Covid insurance to the value of US$50,000 (it used to be US$100,000). There will initially be 17 provinces you will be able to travel to, although getting to those provinces, passing through higher-risk provinces, hasn’t been explained.
Even blogger Richard Barrow is warning people from travelling to Thailand right now…
“I would strongly advise people not to rush to come to Thailand. Transition periods are always messy.”
But at least the curfews, currently running from 11am – 3am in dark red provinces, are set to be lifted on October 31, according to the Thai PM this week.
And you’ll still need to wear a mask whilst in public at all times.
One of the sticking points, for some tourists anyway, is the ban on serving alcohol and the lack of nightlife. Whilst some vanguards have been opening up anyway, running the gauntlet with the local constabulary, the official line has been to keep Thailand’s nightlife, including its more lurid red-light offerings, closed.
But, even there, there’s a ray of hope with speculation that this ban will too be lifted on December 1.
The recent flurry of whittling away at Thailand’s Covid restrictions, and the almost daily announcements of new re-entry procedures, is a clear narrative that Thailand’s tourist industry can’t let another high season slip by with draconian border closures. The government’s trajectory is clear on this matter.
Even so, there is a long, long journey back for 10s of thousands of businesses that have been shuttered, some for more than 18 months. Most of these businesses will never open again. But, in time, new operators will come forward and pry open the doors as the travellers start heading back to Thailand. None of this will happen immediately, maybe not for many years.
So, will it be a dribble or a flood of new arrivals?
Whilst many of the tourist tzars in Thailand have been enthusiastically talking up business, almost since the day the country closed the borders back in April 2020, many of the more realistic pundits are saying Thailand’s tourism recovery could take up to a decade, assuming there are no new black swan moments.
Thailand’s department of optimism, rainbows and unicorns, aka. Tourism Authority of Thailand, have over-estimated and underdelivered on every single prediction they’ve made in the last 18 months.
Seemingly indifferent to the world public health emergency presented by the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve been locking horns with health officials for the past year to try and get travellers back into the country. More tourists to Thailand means they get to keep their jobs.
Eventually a compromise was met in the country’s most tourist-dependent economy, Phuket, and the Sandbox was born. It was launched on July 1, against the odds. Some 40,000 travellers took advantage of the Phuket Sandbox in its first 3 months, around half of those arrivals actual tourists.
Hailed a ‘success’ by the TAT and Thai government, the Phuket Sandbox has been of limited economic advantage to the southern island, outside of a few, select hotels and well-connected tour operators.
Other sandboxes have appeared, including Samui and Phang Nga. They’ve also had limited success and performed way below the predicted numbers from the TAT.
But, and this is an important ‘but’, the Sandbox experiment was the precursor to this November 1 phase of Thailand’s re-opening its borders to international travellers. It set standards and procedures which are now being rolled out for many more provinces, setting the stage for greater success as Thailand lurches towards the high season.
For people wanting to get their Thai ‘fix’, the Land of Smiles is spearheading a reopening to tourism compared to Bali, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and other parts of Indonesia still in the early stages of their plans.
From November 1, in Thailand, the paperwork trail has been drastically reduced, the cumbersome Certificate of Entry is bering replaced by a digital Thailand Pass, airlines are announcing more flights direct into Phuket and Bangkok, and even unvaccinated tourists will be able to return, albeit with a 10 day quarantine. But the whole process is a huge advance on where Thailand was a year ago when everyone had to do a full 14-15 day quarantine on arrival.
So how ‘open’ is Thailand? Not fully open but the door is opening wide, quickly.
Travelling to Thailand and looking for Covid insurance? Click HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand’s chicken industry suffering from lack of migrant workers
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
Biden reaffirms US would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack
Curfew lifted October 31 for all or part of 17 Thai provinces
Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data
Thai car production expected to grow
Vienna Tourist Board censored by Facebook, shares art on OnlyFans
Man arrested after allegedly raping young girl 18 years ago
China to prioritize foreign students returning
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Certificates of vaccination can now be submitted through Mor Prom app from today
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
Thailand to stop using Sinovac vaccine once current supply runs out
Over 100 customers, bar manager charged in Bangkok pub raid
Krabi tourism businesses not thrilled about Thailand’s reopening
Dusit Poll: Thailand is not ready for international reopening
Police in Phuket increasing checkpoints, cracking down on moving violations and crime
End of skytrain pass may impact Bangkok condo market
Prominent economic think-tank welcomes November 1 re-opening plans
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Thailand requires 3 million baht insurance for ‘retirement’ visas
- Thailand1 day ago
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
- Thailand2 days ago
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
- Thailand1 day ago
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
- Thailand3 days ago
Cabinet approves long-stay visa regulations as Thailand seeks more foreign investment
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok authorities and hotels prepare for returning travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
A 26 year old woman dies after getting first Sinovac vaccine shot
Recent comments: