Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun the process of replacing the Certificate of Entry with the new Thailand Pass which will be accepted from November 2. The Ministry announced that tp.consular.go.th will be live for people arriving in Thailand after November 2 to register for the Thailand Pass.

The information comes from the Ministry of Interior’s Phuket office who posted it on Facebook yesterday on the Phuket Covid-19 & Phuket Sandbox (Official Phuket Information Centre) page they operate.

The post says that new applicants will receive a QR code from the Thailand Pass that travellers will show to the airline and immigration officials and other screening staff. They say that the CoE website at coethailand.mfa.go.th will close on November 1, no longer accepting any new requests and closing all open applications for a CoE.

Anyone who has already received their CoE can use it as normal, but new ones will not be issued and will instead shift to the Thailand Pass. All extra fees paid that aren’t necessary with the new rules going into effect on November 1 can be requested as a refund from the traveller’s hotel.

The post also commented on the most up to date rules regarding children under 12 years old. For those arriving from one of the 46 approved low-risk countries, children under 12 will not need to be vaccinated, but will need to undergo a Covid-19 test just as their adult guardian does, and remain at an SHA+ or AQ hotel for one night while awaiting the results.

For those who are using the expanded Sandbox program, arriving into one of the 17 designated Blue Zone provinces and not coming from one of the 46 approved countries, children under 12 again are exempt from vaccination requirements but will have to be tested for Covid-19 and stay in an approved hotel for the 7-day Sandbox period.

