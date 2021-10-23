Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thailand Pass site is opening to replace CoE site soon. (via Screenshots)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun the process of replacing the Certificate of Entry with the new Thailand Pass which will be accepted from November 2. The Ministry announced that tp.consular.go.th will be live for people arriving in Thailand after November 2 to register for the Thailand Pass.

The information comes from the Ministry of Interior’s Phuket office who posted it on Facebook yesterday on the Phuket Covid-19 & Phuket Sandbox (Official Phuket Information Centre) page they operate.

The post says that new applicants will receive a QR code from the Thailand Pass that travellers will show to the airline and immigration officials and other screening staff. They say that the CoE website at coethailand.mfa.go.th will close on November 1, no longer accepting any new requests and closing all open applications for a CoE.

Anyone who has already received their CoE can use it as normal, but new ones will not be issued and will instead shift to the Thailand Pass. All extra fees paid that aren’t necessary with the new rules going into effect on November 1 can be requested as a refund from the traveller’s hotel.

The post also commented on the most up to date rules regarding children under 12 years old. For those arriving from one of the 46 approved low-risk countries, children under 12 will not need to be vaccinated, but will need to undergo a Covid-19 test just as their adult guardian does, and remain at an SHA+ or AQ hotel for one night while awaiting the results.

For those who are using the expanded Sandbox program, arriving into one of the 17 designated Blue Zone provinces and not coming from one of the 46 approved countries, children under 12 again are exempt from vaccination requirements but will have to be tested for Covid-19 and stay in an approved hotel for the 7-day Sandbox period.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Pius
2021-10-23 11:59
I just hope the website will work a lot better than the one of immigration
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism42 mins ago

Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand is open for tourism again, sort of
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Business2 hours ago

Thailand’s chicken industry suffering from lack of migrant workers
Crime13 hours ago

US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Tourism15 hours ago

Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism16 hours ago

Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
World20 hours ago

1 dead, 1 injured in prop gun shooting on Alec Baldwin movie set
World20 hours ago

Biden reaffirms US would defend Taiwan against Chinese attack
Tourism21 hours ago

Curfew lifted October 31 for all or part of 17 Thai provinces
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Covid-19 Friday: 66 deaths, 9,810 infections, provincial data
Thailand22 hours ago

Thai car production expected to grow
World23 hours ago

Vienna Tourist Board censored by Facebook, shares art on OnlyFans
Crime24 hours ago

Man arrested after allegedly raping young girl 18 years ago
Education1 day ago

China to prioritize foreign students returning
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending