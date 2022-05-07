Krabi
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Just four months after its epic reopening in January, officials are announcing that Thailand’s Maya Bay, located on Koh Phi Phi Leh in Krabi, is planning to temporarily close again from August to September this year. The bay had reopened in January after closing in 2018, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, because of how much tourism had damaged the ecosystem.
Since the reopening, almost 100,000 people have visited the bay this year, raking in over 20 million baht of income, according to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. It’s also been a busy time for tour operators who have been busy with visitors, eager to get back to the famed Maya Bay.
But yesterday, the ministry announced the bay will temporarily close again in order to further protect its fragile wildlife. The minister said that even though the ministry had taken strict measures to limit the number of visitors to Maya Bay, over 3,000 visitors came every day during Songkran. The ministry allows 380 tourists per hour to visit the island, and requires them to book trips there in advance. The ministry has banned swimming in the bay.
But even though walking on the actual beach are being banned, people can still visit Maya Bay and take photos from just outside the zoned area.
Shaun Stenning, from 5 Star Marine in Phuket, who run numbers tours to Koh Phi Phi Leh and Maya Bay every day, says it’s a positive decision.
“While Maya Bay will be closed to visitors walking on the actual beach, just like during the original closure you will still be able to view the bay from a boat. So it’s just going back to the same rules as prior to it’s reopening.”
Maya Bay’s 3 year closure was successful at bringing back plant and animal species that had disappeared due to tourist overrun. The most notable animal to return to breed in the bay is the blacktip shark. In March, a park ranger told NPR that before the park closed, when there could be over 6,000 tourists a day, no one would ever think of seeing the local sharks. He said now, on a good day, 160 sharks can be seen.
Maya Bay was popularised by the 2000 movie “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
See The Thaiger’s video from last year about controlling tourists in Maya Bay (filmed before the Bay reopened to full tourism)….
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
University in Bangkok seeks approval for trials of its Covid-19 vaccine
After Indonesia’s export ban, palm oil producers promise price cap in Thailand
Phuket Covid-19 clinic to close down this month
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Man defecates in authority’s pickup truck in Bangkok area – VIDEO
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Blaming Tourist Officials & Free speech guidelines | Thaiger Bites
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Thailand officials still aiming for Covid-19 ‘endemic’ status in July
Phuket and Andaman coast warned of storms and rough seas for next few days
Thai royalists “outraged” over Lazada campaign “mocking disabled people”
5 elephants die after falling into sinkhole in Kanchanaburi
Lazada apologises for controversial advert
Thailand News Today | Anutin wants to get rid of the Thailand Pass for Thais
Department of Health warns public that “Bullfrog Shots” might contain parasites
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Ships caught trying to smuggle palm oil out of Indonesia after export ban
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
- Coronation3 days ago
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
- Phuket2 days ago
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
- Road deaths3 days ago
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
- Best of2 days ago
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
- World3 days ago
Alleged hitman in Phuket murder of Jimi Sandhu dies in plane crash in Canada
Recent comments: