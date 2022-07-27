Connect with us

Politics

Irony of mini coup not lost on Thailand’s Interior Minister

Published

 on 

The irony doesn’t appear to be lost on Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda that there was something of a mini coup against him from within his party at last week’s censure debate.

Gen Anupong, of course, is one of the three generals at the centre of the military coup which took place in Thailand in May 2014 along with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. And last week it appears he was the victim of a mini-revolt.

Six MPs from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, Krungsriwilai Sutinphuak, Thapakorn Kulcharoen, Prim Pooncharoen, Yongyuth Suwanbutr, Akarawat Asavahame and Torsak Asvahame, refused to toe the party line and cast a no-confidence vote against Gen Anupong.

The mini coup, or revolt, appears to be a dissatisfaction with Gen Anupong for ignoring the budget needs of his constituents in Samut Prakan. But the general dismissed he was to blame and that the budget distribution delays were because they were wrapped up in bureaucracy.

It is believed those same six MPs, and others, want Gen Anupong replaced as Interior Minister in a cabinet reshuffle now that the government survived the censure debate. They believe that Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon would be better suited to the role.

The 72 year old was similarly dismissive of any cabinet reshuffle and whether he would lose his position.

“If there should be a cabinet shake-up, it is up to the prime minister to decide. There’s no reason to fear. No matter what changes may be in store, the fellowship between the three ‘Por’ generals will never break.”

Gen Anupong said he was not despondent that MPs from his party had turned in votes of censure against himself and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.

Gen Anupong received the most no-confidence votes with 212 while Suchart received 208.

Torsak defended the right to use his vote how best he saw fit.

“The six of us had tried to push for development projects in Samut Prakan but received no support from the Interior Ministry. We are always conscious of what we do. We may be villains in the eyes of some but heroes to others.”

Meanwhile, Gen Prawit yesterday dismissed rumours of disharmony in the camp since the no-confidence vote.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 8 of the most common “scams” in Thailand
Road deaths4 hours ago

Patient dies after the route of emergency rescue van blocked
Guides4 hours ago

Things to do in Pattaya for a fantastic long weekend vacation
Sponsored1 day ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Eastern Thailand5 hours ago

Police in eastern Thailand give helmets to riders caught without them
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Killjoy scientist poo-poos Thai hermit’s supernatural power show
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Politics6 hours ago

Irony of mini coup not lost on Thailand’s Interior Minister
Best of6 hours ago

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
World7 hours ago

Sri Lanka former president’s stay in Singapore extended
Philippines7 hours ago

UPDATE: Latest information about Philippines earthquakes – four dead
Central Thailand7 hours ago

Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Pattaya7 hours ago

Indian tourist in Pattaya claims his wallet with 17,000 baht stolen
Phuket8 hours ago

Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Cannabis8 hours ago

Thailand’s cannabis cottage industry set to fly high
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending