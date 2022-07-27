Politics
Irony of mini coup not lost on Thailand’s Interior Minister
The irony doesn’t appear to be lost on Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda that there was something of a mini coup against him from within his party at last week’s censure debate.
Gen Anupong, of course, is one of the three generals at the centre of the military coup which took place in Thailand in May 2014 along with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. And last week it appears he was the victim of a mini-revolt.
Six MPs from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, Krungsriwilai Sutinphuak, Thapakorn Kulcharoen, Prim Pooncharoen, Yongyuth Suwanbutr, Akarawat Asavahame and Torsak Asvahame, refused to toe the party line and cast a no-confidence vote against Gen Anupong.
The mini coup, or revolt, appears to be a dissatisfaction with Gen Anupong for ignoring the budget needs of his constituents in Samut Prakan. But the general dismissed he was to blame and that the budget distribution delays were because they were wrapped up in bureaucracy.
It is believed those same six MPs, and others, want Gen Anupong replaced as Interior Minister in a cabinet reshuffle now that the government survived the censure debate. They believe that Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon would be better suited to the role.
The 72 year old was similarly dismissive of any cabinet reshuffle and whether he would lose his position.
“If there should be a cabinet shake-up, it is up to the prime minister to decide. There’s no reason to fear. No matter what changes may be in store, the fellowship between the three ‘Por’ generals will never break.”
Gen Anupong said he was not despondent that MPs from his party had turned in votes of censure against himself and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin.
Gen Anupong received the most no-confidence votes with 212 while Suchart received 208.
Torsak defended the right to use his vote how best he saw fit.
“The six of us had tried to push for development projects in Samut Prakan but received no support from the Interior Ministry. We are always conscious of what we do. We may be villains in the eyes of some but heroes to others.”
Meanwhile, Gen Prawit yesterday dismissed rumours of disharmony in the camp since the no-confidence vote.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | 8 of the most common “scams” in Thailand
Patient dies after the route of emergency rescue van blocked
Things to do in Pattaya for a fantastic long weekend vacation
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Police in eastern Thailand give helmets to riders caught without them
Killjoy scientist poo-poos Thai hermit’s supernatural power show
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
Irony of mini coup not lost on Thailand’s Interior Minister
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Sri Lanka former president’s stay in Singapore extended
UPDATE: Latest information about Philippines earthquakes – four dead
Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Indian tourist in Pattaya claims his wallet with 17,000 baht stolen
Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Thailand’s cannabis cottage industry set to fly high
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
Bang Saen Beach near Pattaya to ban drinking and smoking
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews6 hours ago
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Bangkok for 2022
-
Cambodia3 days ago
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
-
Property2 days ago
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
-
Best of9 hours ago
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand upgrades monkeypox alert to national level
-
Thailand3 days ago
Muay Thai fighter dies from brain injury
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Rescuers capture massive python from Pattaya house
-
Phuket4 days ago
First tourists arrive in Phuket on South Korea’s Jin Air airlines