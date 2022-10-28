Connect with us

Tourism

Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway

image

Published

 on 

image

Thailand believes it will take advantage of the spillover from the Laos-China high-speed railway once the mainland fully opens its borders next year.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta) reckons about 3 million Chinese travelers will take advantage of the almost 423 kilometres electrified railway that runs between the Lao capital of Vientiane and Boten town in northern Laos bordering China.

The 422.4 kilometres long railway opened on December 2 last year. It forms a section of the Kunming–Singapore railway project which connects Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, with Singapore, through Laos, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway | News by Thaiger

Adith Chairattananon, honorary secretary-general of Atta, said…

“Laos may not have the capability to support a large scale of tourists, in terms of facilities or accommodation. Thailand must take this opportunity to serve the overflow coming across the land border.”

Adith reported that about a million Chinese tourists entered Laos before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, with 80% of those travelers arriving via air travel.

“It is estimated the number could reach 4-5 million next year, mostly by land through the Laos-China railway connecting Kunming and Vientiane, assuming China’s borders are fully reopened by that time.”

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of Atta, urged caution among travel agents in Thailand. He says the kingdom should not bank on the return of Chinese tourists this year adding next year is more realistic.

“After China’s Two Sessions meeting finishes in March next year we will have a clearer picture of domestic and international affairs. Two Sessions is the most important annual political gathering between the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.”

Sisdivachr said that it is not all doom and gloom regarding travelers from the mainland, adding a trickle of Chinese tourists have returned to Thailand.

“Despite border closures, Thailand still has Chinese travelers who reside in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Laos and Cambodia visiting the country.”

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced at the Atta monthly meeting yesterday, that the agency will use its fiscal 2023 budget to promote the inbound tourist market.

He said TAT was allocated a budget of 937 million baht, up by 88.7% from 2022, adding that the number of roadshows and trade shows this year could match the tally in 2019.

It has been reported that as of October 25 foreign arrivals in Thailand hit 7.3 million.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Tourism5 mins ago

Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million | GMT
image
Thailand16 hours ago

Man arrested for selling fake car license plates
image
Sponsored5 mins ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
image
image
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
image
Chon Buri16 hours ago

Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
image
Thailand16 hours ago

Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand16 hours ago

4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman
image
Bangkok17 hours ago

Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
image
Expats17 hours ago

Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit
image
Weather17 hours ago

Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
image
World18 hours ago

Man rejected from job due to misunderstanding caused by abnormally large penis
image
Cannabis News18 hours ago

Higher than us all – Germany’s toke on the weed issue
image
Thailand18 hours ago

Poverty in Thailand has been halved says govt
image
Health18 hours ago

Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?
image
Bangkok19 hours ago

Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending