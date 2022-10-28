Tourism
Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway
Thailand believes it will take advantage of the spillover from the Laos-China high-speed railway once the mainland fully opens its borders next year.
The Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta) reckons about 3 million Chinese travelers will take advantage of the almost 423 kilometres electrified railway that runs between the Lao capital of Vientiane and Boten town in northern Laos bordering China.
The 422.4 kilometres long railway opened on December 2 last year. It forms a section of the Kunming–Singapore railway project which connects Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province, with Singapore, through Laos, Thailand, and Malaysia.
Adith Chairattananon, honorary secretary-general of Atta, said…
“Laos may not have the capability to support a large scale of tourists, in terms of facilities or accommodation. Thailand must take this opportunity to serve the overflow coming across the land border.”
Adith reported that about a million Chinese tourists entered Laos before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, with 80% of those travelers arriving via air travel.
“It is estimated the number could reach 4-5 million next year, mostly by land through the Laos-China railway connecting Kunming and Vientiane, assuming China’s borders are fully reopened by that time.”
Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of Atta, urged caution among travel agents in Thailand. He says the kingdom should not bank on the return of Chinese tourists this year adding next year is more realistic.
“After China’s Two Sessions meeting finishes in March next year we will have a clearer picture of domestic and international affairs. Two Sessions is the most important annual political gathering between the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.”
Sisdivachr said that it is not all doom and gloom regarding travelers from the mainland, adding a trickle of Chinese tourists have returned to Thailand.
“Despite border closures, Thailand still has Chinese travelers who reside in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Laos and Cambodia visiting the country.”
Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), announced at the Atta monthly meeting yesterday, that the agency will use its fiscal 2023 budget to promote the inbound tourist market.
He said TAT was allocated a budget of 937 million baht, up by 88.7% from 2022, adding that the number of roadshows and trade shows this year could match the tally in 2019.
It has been reported that as of October 25 foreign arrivals in Thailand hit 7.3 million.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand eager to take tourist overspill from Laos-China railway
Thai transgender entrepreneur buys Miss Universe Organisation for US$20 million | GMT
Man arrested for selling fake car license plates
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Thailand News Today | Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
Coral reefs off Chon Buri found diseased
Chiang Rai opens skywalk with panoramic views of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos
4 men arrested in connection with death of a Chinese woman
Police chief removed from position after massive raid on Bangkok drug party
Thai police hunt foreign fugitives ahead of APEC summit
Thailand to officially enter winter on October 29
Man rejected from job due to misunderstanding caused by abnormally large penis
Higher than us all – Germany’s toke on the weed issue
Poverty in Thailand has been halved says govt
Lean, mean, biting machines – Are you top of the mosquito menu?
Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides21 hours ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites21 hours ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya